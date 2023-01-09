Read full article on original website
Related
Turning to local farms amid high Hawaii egg prices
"Budget, budget, budget. You tend to use it more for other things than food so, you got to go places where you can shop conveniently and be happy," Aiea resident Joe Black said.
hawaiinewsnow.com
DOH confirms presence of Kraken variant in Hawaii through wastewater testing
Economists say many other factors are at play in keeping food prices high. Task force: State has lost battle to eradicate coconut rhinoceros beetle on Oahu. The large beetles, with their characteristic horns, are a major pest of coconut palms and other trees. Officer in North Shore murder trial testifies...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Aloha, Kikaida! Beloved superhero to make final Hawaii appearance
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A beloved superhero who inspired a generation of fans in Hawaii is set to make his final appearance in the islands this weekend. Kikaida Forever! will be the final tribute for the Japanese character Kikaida as JN Productions/Generation Kikaida. Joanna Ninomiya, CEO of JN Productions/Generation Kikaida, said...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Kawananakoa’s handcrafted koa casket inspired by those of Hawaiian monarchs
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The casket for late Hawaiian heiress Abigail Kawananakoa, was crated by Martin & MacArthur. Michael Tam, president and CEO, says they were contacted last June by Kawananakoa’s office about creating a casket. “I was grateful that they called us and honored and thrilled that we would...
Egg prices up: Thinking of owning chickens in Hawaii?
Although there are feral chickens walking around Hawaii, owning chickens that produce farm fresh eggs daily is very different.
hinowdaily.com
Enhance your life and home with feng shui
HONOLULU (HI Now) - Born and raised in Hawaii, on Oahu’s rural Northshore and Honolulu, Elise is a local girl who grew up with a love for the ocean, the mountains, the sky, and all the beauty, Mana, culture, and rich melting pot of experiences Hawaii has to offer. She attended high school in Europe at the prestigious Royal Academy, returned to the US to attend Smith College and UCLA, and returned back to home to Hawaii, with a wide view of the world. Ms. Lee brings a fresh, creative perspective to her Luxury Real Estate business. Celebrating almost 20 years in Luxury Real Estate, within the top 1% in the state, her career cache includes residential and commercial real estate, along with Feng Shui Design Consult & Concierge.
Wedding album with Oahu ties found in New York airport
A search is underway for the owner of a photo album that contains old wedding photos apparently taken in Hawaii.
airwaysmag.com
1/12/1935: Earhart’s First Hawaii Solo Flight
DALLAS – Today in Aviation, iconic aviator Amelia Earhart became the first person to fly solo between Hawaii and the US mainland in 1935. Using her trusty Lockheed 5C Vega aircraft, she departed Honolulu’s Wheeler Field just before 17:00 local time, bound for Oakland, California. The 2,408-mile crossing...
honolulumagazine.com
5 Must-Read Local Books to Dive Into
Have you started making your 2023 TBR list? The staff at da Shop bookstore in Kaimukī has assembled the books on their reading radar (although it was very hard to narrow down). Here are five local recommendations that will make you laugh, cry, escape to new paradigms and dream for a better world. After all, anything’s possible at the beginning of a new year.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Maui man shows off his vintage Hawaii license plate collection, dating back to 1933
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city is reassuring the public that there will be no change to the State’s rainbow license plate this year. Eventually, a new specialty plate will feature Hawaii wildlife and that has residents and license plate collectors excited. 50-year-old Darrell Tanaka of Haiku, Maui searches E-bay...
matadornetwork.com
Everything To Know About Hiking Hawaii’s Awa Awapuhi Trail
Hawaii’s Awa awapuhi Trail is an incredible experience for anyone lucky enough to have a day to spend hiking in Hawaii. The trail is in Koke’e State Park on the island of Kauai and is a moderately-challenging hike with stunning views of the surrounding landscape. If you’re planning...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Task force: State has lost battle to eradicate coconut rhinoceros beetle on Oahu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The head of the state’s Coconut Rhinoceros Beetle Task Force says the state has lost the battle to eradicate the pests on Oahu ― and is now moving resources toward preventing its spread to other islands. The large beetles, with their characteristic horns, are a...
KITV.com
Efforts to build and keep affordable housing in Hawaii
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Housing in Hawaii built as affordable - doesn't always stay that way. Construction cranes dot the Honolulu skyline. Some of these new buildings will make a dent in Hawaii's affordable housing need, helped in part by $300 million to the Hawaii Housing Finance Development Corporation.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Air Force returns over 360 acres of land on Molokai to Hawaiian Home Lands
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Air Force is returning 363 acres of land on Molokai to Hawaiian Home Lands. Gov. Josh Green announced the decision Friday at a news conference, and officials said remediation has been conducted to remote facilities and infrastructure from the land under Hawaii Health Department and EPA guidance.
mauinow.com
Details announced for public memorial service for Princess Abigail Kawānanakoa
The Kawānanakoa Family announced details of the public memorial service at ‘Iolani Palace for HRH Princess Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawānanakoa. The Princess will lie in state in the Throne Room on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. At 1:30 p.m., the Princess’ koa...
Ukulele Picnic returns in February
Although the ukulele was not invented in Hawai'i or by Hawaiians, it has been embraced by Hawaiians and is prevalent in Hawaiian music. The ukulele was originally called a machête. It was invented in Madeira, a Portuguese volcanic archipelago, and introduced to Hawai'i by Madeiran slaves and indentured servants who were brought to Hawai'i to work on sugar plantations.
AOL Corp
Could You Afford a Vacation Home in Hawaii? Check Out the Prices in 11 Locations Across the Islands
Sandy beaches, blue water, swaying palm trees and lei-clad islanders probably enter your mind when you think about Hawaii. And if you’ve vacationed there lately, you know that a trip to this state is not exactly cheap. It’s definitely worth it, though, if you’re someone who values all that Hawaii has to offer.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Elvis’ Final Vacation Was To Hawaii | It Started Here
As you probably know, Elvis’ private jet was sold at auction yesterday. What you may not know is that this is the plane Elvis flew on his very last vacation before he died. And that was to Hawaii. The King of Rock and Roll would have been 88 years...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Several Hawaii beaches closed ahead of large northwest swell
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several Hawaii beaches will be closed Wednesday in anticipation of what’s expected to be the largest swell of the season so far. Gates will be locked on Wednesday at Baldwin and Hookipa beach Parks in Paia on Maui. Officials will closely monitor and assess impacts from...
Round 1 of the Sony Open in Hawaii
On WakeUp2Day we sent Dallis Ontiveros to get a preview of Round 1 of the Sony Open in Hawaii. This year there’s a total of 144 players from around the world with a prize worth nearly 8 million dollars. Four of the players happen to be from Hawaii. For more details click here. Dallis spoke […]
Comments / 0