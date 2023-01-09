ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Aloha, Kikaida! Beloved superhero to make final Hawaii appearance

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A beloved superhero who inspired a generation of fans in Hawaii is set to make his final appearance in the islands this weekend. Kikaida Forever! will be the final tribute for the Japanese character Kikaida as JN Productions/Generation Kikaida. Joanna Ninomiya, CEO of JN Productions/Generation Kikaida, said...
HAWAII STATE
hinowdaily.com

Enhance your life and home with feng shui

HONOLULU (HI Now) - Born and raised in Hawaii, on Oahu’s rural Northshore and Honolulu, Elise is a local girl who grew up with a love for the ocean, the mountains, the sky, and all the beauty, Mana, culture, and rich melting pot of experiences Hawaii has to offer. She attended high school in Europe at the prestigious Royal Academy, returned to the US to attend Smith College and UCLA, and returned back to home to Hawaii, with a wide view of the world. Ms. Lee brings a fresh, creative perspective to her Luxury Real Estate business. Celebrating almost 20 years in Luxury Real Estate, within the top 1% in the state, her career cache includes residential and commercial real estate, along with Feng Shui Design Consult & Concierge.
HONOLULU, HI
airwaysmag.com

1/12/1935: Earhart’s First Hawaii Solo Flight

DALLAS – Today in Aviation, iconic aviator Amelia Earhart became the first person to fly solo between Hawaii and the US mainland in 1935. Using her trusty Lockheed 5C Vega aircraft, she departed Honolulu’s Wheeler Field just before 17:00 local time, bound for Oakland, California. The 2,408-mile crossing...
HONOLULU, HI
honolulumagazine.com

5 Must-Read Local Books to Dive Into

Have you started making your 2023 TBR list? The staff at da Shop bookstore in Kaimukī  has assembled the books on their reading radar (although it was very hard to narrow down). Here are five local recommendations that will make you laugh, cry, escape to new paradigms and dream for a better world. After all, anything’s possible at the beginning of a new year.
HONOLULU, HI
matadornetwork.com

Everything To Know About Hiking Hawaii’s Awa Awapuhi Trail

Hawaii’s Awa awapuhi Trail is an incredible experience for anyone lucky enough to have a day to spend hiking in Hawaii. The trail is in Koke’e State Park on the island of Kauai and is a moderately-challenging hike with stunning views of the surrounding landscape. If you’re planning...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Efforts to build and keep affordable housing in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Housing in Hawaii built as affordable - doesn't always stay that way. Construction cranes dot the Honolulu skyline. Some of these new buildings will make a dent in Hawaii's affordable housing need, helped in part by $300 million to the Hawaii Housing Finance Development Corporation.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Air Force returns over 360 acres of land on Molokai to Hawaiian Home Lands

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Air Force is returning 363 acres of land on Molokai to Hawaiian Home Lands. Gov. Josh Green announced the decision Friday at a news conference, and officials said remediation has been conducted to remote facilities and infrastructure from the land under Hawaii Health Department and EPA guidance.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Ukulele Picnic returns in February

Although the ukulele was not invented in Hawai'i or by Hawaiians, it has been embraced by Hawaiians and is prevalent in Hawaiian music. The ukulele was originally called a machête. It was invented in Madeira, a Portuguese volcanic archipelago, and introduced to Hawai'i by Madeiran slaves and indentured servants who were brought to Hawai'i to work on sugar plantations.
HONOLULU, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

Elvis’ Final Vacation Was To Hawaii | It Started Here

As you probably know, Elvis’ private jet was sold at auction yesterday. What you may not know is that this is the plane Elvis flew on his very last vacation before he died. And that was to Hawaii. The King of Rock and Roll would have been 88 years...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Several Hawaii beaches closed ahead of large northwest swell

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several Hawaii beaches will be closed Wednesday in anticipation of what’s expected to be the largest swell of the season so far. Gates will be locked on Wednesday at Baldwin and Hookipa beach Parks in Paia on Maui. Officials will closely monitor and assess impacts from...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Round 1 of the Sony Open in Hawaii

On WakeUp2Day we sent Dallis Ontiveros to get a preview of Round 1 of the Sony Open in Hawaii. This year there’s a total of 144 players from around the world with a prize worth nearly 8 million dollars. Four of the players happen to be from Hawaii. For more details click here. Dallis spoke […]
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy