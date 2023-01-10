ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Boris Johnson airbrushed out of Grant Shapps’ spaceport picture

By Matt Mathers
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UkeHO_0k9Wz3HW00

Business secretary Grant Shapps appears to have airbrushed Boris Johnson out of a picture promoting Monday night’s failed Virgin Orbit flight.

Posting on Twitter, Mr Shapps shared an image showing himself and two officials in front of a Virgin rocket at the spaceport in Newquay, Cornwall ahead of Monday’s launch.

But eagle-eyed users noticed that Mr Johnson, the former prime minister, had featured in the original snap, which remains on the Number 10 Flickr account, dated 9 June 2021. It was also previously posted by Virgin Orbit.

Mr Shapps has since deleted the tweet, which said: “The UK govt is delighted to be backing the FIRST ever satellite launch from European soil”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zTJuE_0k9Wz3HW00

Some Twitter users poked fun at the gaffe, with one asking: “Can he [Mr Johnson] be erased from history as well?” Another took aim at the editing skills on the photo, which appeared to have left behind part of Mr Johnson’s elbow.

“Grant has left part of Johnson’s elbow. Messy,” they said. Another added: “I’m all in favour of erasing Boris Johnson.”

Mr Shapps served as transport secretary under Mr Johnson, who was ousted from office in the summer of last year following a series of scandals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vr90k_0k9Wz3HW00

He was among a number of MPs to call for Mr Johnson to leave office after scores of ministers resigned in July in protest at the then PM’s handling of the Chris Pincher affair.

A source close to Mr Shapps said: “Grant wasn’t aware anyone had edited the picture. He removed it as soon as it was pointed out.

“Obviously he wouldn’t endorse anyone rewriting history by removing the former PM from a picture. He was proud to serve in Boris’s government.”

A launch attempt of the Virgin Orbit aircraft overnight on Monday ended in failure after the plane suffered an "anomaly" during the flight.

After taking off from Cornwall, the Virgin Orbit plane flew to 35,000ft over the Atlantic Ocean where it jettisoned the rocket containing nine small satellites towards space.

Organisers of the Start Me Up mission said the rocket - with a variety of civil and defence applications - failed to orbit.

After the launch failed, Mr Shapps told Sky News: "Space is difficult. Everyone’s used to seeing rockets which explode from Japan, what have you.”

He added: "The great thing about this technology is that no-one was harmed. The pilots came back in the aircraft.

"It didn’t work. I’ve no doubt that they’ll pick themselves up, dust themselves off and they’ll go again once they find out what exactly went wrong with it."

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Partygate: Boris Johnson joked No 10 party was ‘most unsocially distanced in UK’

Boris Johnson joked about a No 10 leaving do which was held during the Covid crisis as being “the most unsocially distanced party in the UK right now”, it has been claimed.The former prime minster made the remark at a “boozy” celebration in Downing Street in November 2020 while coronavirus restrictions were in place, according to ITV.The broadcaster said that when it put the quote to Mr Johnson – forced out of No 10 by the Conservatives in the summer after the Partygate scandal – the former Tory leader “did not deny saying it”.The claim about the comments made...
The Independent

Boris Johnson says Sadiq Khan 'obsessed' with 'unrealistic targets' for social housing

Boris Johnson has blamed London’s mayor’s “obsession” with “unrealistic targets for social housing” for a lack of developments.Speaking in the Commons, the former prime minister claimed Sadiq Khan has driven house building “off a cliff.”He said it was “tragic” that Mr Khan was “stopping good projects from going ahead” and should focus on brownfield sites instead of “unsuitable” areas.Mr Johnson accused the Labour mayor of depriving Britons of the opportunity to buy or rent private houses.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Rishi Sunak to meet King Charles as Truss defends her record - liveJohnson was ‘begging people for votes’ in a ‘demeaning’ way, says IDSWelcome, PM Sunak – the last best option to take over from Truss
The Independent

Office of Boris Johnson Ltd records £1m donation

Boris Johnson has received £1 million from a Tory donor to help him carry out his work as a former prime minister.Mr Johnson, who was forced from office last summer, recorded a donation of £1 million from Christopher Harborne to the Office of Boris Johnson Ltd in the latest update to the MPs’ Register of Interests.Mr Harborne was among the donors who helped bankroll the Brexit Party and has also donated to the Conservatives.The private limited company established by the ex-PM does not carry out commercial business and solely functions as a private office to support him as a former...
The Independent

Hundreds of migrants ‘detained illegally at immigration removal centres’

More than 400 asylum seekers were illegally detained at immigration removal centres, Home Office emails have revealed.The detention of between 450 and 500 migrants held as “overflow” from the Manston processing centre in November was described at the time as “no longer legal”, according to emails obtained by the BBC.During a surge in Channel crossings in October, as many as 4,000 people were being detained at Manston, which is designed to hold just 1,600.New arrivals were expected to be taken to the centre, which is designed for holding people for short periods during security and identity checks, before being moved...
BBC

Edith Thompson: U-turn over rejection of hanged woman’s pardon

An application to pardon a woman who was hanged 100 years ago for the murder of her husband is being reconsidered after a government U-turn. Edith Thompson, 29, was found guilty of murdering Percy Thompson, despite there being little evidence against her and the insistence of the killer - her lover - that she was no part of it.
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s Partygate quip is ‘final nail in his comeback coffin’, say Tory MPs

Boris Johnson’s rumoured political comeback has been dealt a fatal blow by claims that the then prime minister joked about attending an “unsocially distanced” party at No 10 during Covid restrictions, Conservative MPs have told The Independent.A number of Tory MPs said the former prime minister’s alleged remarks at the November 2020 event – not denied by his spokesperson – make it more likely that he will be found to have misled parliament at the upcoming Partygate inquiry.Mr Johnson told staff at leaving drinks for outgoing communications director Lee Cain was “the most unsocially distanced party in the UK right...
The Independent

Former Tory minister quits ‘self obsessed’ Conservative party and praises Keir Starmer’s Labour

A former Conservative minister has quit the party with a damning broadside against the “ideology and self-obsession” of her former colleagues.Claire Perry O’Neill, a member of Theresa May’s cabinet and an MP from 2010 to 2019, said she left the “cavalier” Tories earlier this month and praised Sir Keir Starmer for his “sober” leadership of the Labour party.Perry O’Neill was energy minister in the last two years of Ms May’s leadership and led UK preparations for the Cop26 summit before Boris Johnson sacked her in favour of Alok Sharma.She said working away from Westminster had shown her that the...
The Independent

Boris Johnson apparently erased from Business Secretary tweet

Boris Johnson may not have fully disappeared from politics, but in a recent photo tweeted by the Business Secretary the former prime minister appeared to have performed a vanishing act.Grant Shapps, tweeting in advance of the rocket launch from Spaceport Cornwall, spoke of his delight at backing the first-ever launch of a satellite from European soil.However, it was the photo that accompanied the tweet that drew the most attention, which appeared to show Mr Shapps enjoying a solitary visit to Spaceport in Cornwall.We’re happy to report we’ll have the @NatReconOfc onboard a joint mission between the UK and the US...
The Independent

UK leader Sunak makes first visit to Scotland as PM

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is expected to highlight the benefits of remaining in the U.K. when he meets with the Scottish leader on Thursday during his first visit to Scotland since taking office.Sunak will meet for private, informal talks with Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who wants to take Scotland out of the United Kingdom.Downing Street said Sunak and Sturgeon will focus on “the shared challenges that people in Scotland and across the rest of the U.K. face," and how both governments can cooperate meaningfully.Sturgeon's relationship with Sunak's two predecessors, Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, had been frosty and...
BBC

Sizewell C security firm creates 100 jobs

A security firm said it had created up to 100 jobs at the Sizewell C nuclear power plant. The £20bn project on the Suffolk coast was backed by the government last year. French energy firm EDF has awarded a £4.3m interim security contract to G4S for the site.
The Independent

Royal Navy tracking Russian warship sailing ‘close to the UK’ in the North Sea

A Russian warship sailing “close to the UK” through the North Sea was being tracked by the Royal Navy on Wednesday.The Royal Navy said its warship HMS Portland, a Type 23 frigate, is monitoring the Russian guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov and accompanying tanker Kama as they sail in international waters near the UK.But it stressed that escorting warships through “UK territorial waters and the adjacent sea areas is routine activity for the Royal Navy”.HMS Portland joined the Norwegian Coast Guard vessel Bergen, as the Russian ships moved south through the Norwegian Sea, the Royal Navy said.It is tracking and...
BBC

Severn Valley Railway reveals voluntary redundancy plan

Plans for voluntary redundancies have been announced by a heritage railway, which says the cost of coal, diesel and utilities has "rocketed". Severn Valley Railway (SVR) said other savings measures included a recruitment freeze and steps to save energy usage. It added it was facing "a significant drop" in passenger...
CNBC

Amazon plans to close three UK warehouses, impacting 1,200 workers

Amazon proposed closing sites in the north and south of England and in West Scotland, as part of a re-evaluation of its business needs. The company said the 1,200 workers impacted would be offered jobs elsewhere, but a leading union criticized the company for failing to offer stable employment. The...
The Independent

Sunak admits he has used ‘independent’ healthcare but is registered with NHS GP

Rishi Sunak has finally admitted he has used private healthcare following weeks of speculation about whether he relied on NHS services.The Prime Minister said he was registered with an NHS GP but told MPs he had used “independent” healthcare in the past.He has previously refused to answer questions about whether he had private healthcare, insisting it was “not really relevant”.At Prime Minister’s Questions Mr Sunak said: “I am registered with an NHS GP.“I have used independent healthcare in the past and I’m also grateful to the Friarage Hospital for the fantastic care they have given my family over the years.”Mr...
The Independent

Mother-of-two left in immigration limbo for 30 months by Home Office

A mother-of-two has been left “at a standstill” by the Home Office while waiting over two years for leave to remain in the UK. Rosina Davis, 43, a Ghanian national, is unable to leave the country because of the delay, which has left her feeling “isolated and stuck”. She has also struggled to find employment, despite being legally entitled to work, because she doesn’t have a physical visa document.Ms Davis first applied for the right to live in the UK in 2013 and she has had limited periods of leave-to-remain granted twice already. But she has now been waiting since...
The Independent

Japanese PM asks for Canada’s help on clean energy

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is looking to Canada to help his country wean itself off fossil fuels from places such as Russia.Kishida is in Ottawa Thursday for his first visit as Japan’s head of government, as part of a tour of other Group of Seven countries.Japan holds the G-7 presidency this year and is set to host meetings with the leaders of some of the world’s richest countries. The group includes Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States, plus the European Union.Tokyo plans to use the presidency to coordinate with other states on economic management...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
325K+
Post
522M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy