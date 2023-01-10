Read full article on original website
Related
albanyceo.com
GSEC Expansion Creates Unified Voice for Georgia’s Film Industry
All major Georgia film studios are now members of Georgia Screen Entertainment Coalition (GSEC), firmly establishing the organization as the unified voice of Georgia’s film, television and digital entertainment industry. This major expansion, which also includes the addition of top infrastructure businesses, mirrors the industry’s growth in a year when three new studios are expected to open, bringing the state’s stage space to around seven million square feet.
albanyceo.com
Report: Georgia Ranks 36th in Prosperity Despite Pandemic and Economic Challenges
Georgia ranks 36th in overall prosperity according to the American Dream Prosperity Index (ADPI), released by the Milken Center for Advancing the American Dream in partnership with Legatum Institute. The United States continues to see a rise in prosperity, even as we faced the long-term impacts of a pandemic and the economic realities of rising inflation and a shrinking economy. But while the overall trend points to a prosperous nation, prosperity continues to be unequally distributed regionally, often eluding rural communities and Black Americans.
albanyceo.com
Qcells to More than Double Production in Georgia, Create 2,500 New Jobs
Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that Qcells, one of the largest and most-recognized renewable energy solutions providers, will invest more than $2.5 billion to expand its solar module manufacturing operations in Georgia. Qcells will build a new facility in Cartersville and add a third facility to its Dalton location, creating more than 2,500 new jobs in northwest Georgia. These investments are expected to bring Qcells' total solar panel production capacity in Georgia to 8.4 gigawatts by 2024.
albanyceo.com
Georgia State Lawmakers Back at Work for 2023 Session
Late House Speaker David Ralston was on the hearts and minds of many on the first day of the Georgia 2023-2024 legislative session. Representatives elected a new speaker Monday, less than two months after Ralston's death. See more.
albanyceo.com
Monica Thornton Joins The Nature Conservancy in Georgia as Executive Director
Following an extensive search process which attracted dozens of qualified applicants across the country, Monica Thornton has joined The Nature Conservancy in Georgia in the role of Executive Director. As Executive Director, Thornton now oversees a conservation portfolio which includes 21 properties totaling more than 30,000 acres. She will also lead the execution of TNC’s next strategic plan and the pursuit of the organization’s 2030 goals.
albanyceo.com
Report Shows the U.S. County with the Most Business Applications
New research has revealed the counties with the highest rate of business applications in America, with a county in Wyoming coming out on top. The study by Forbes Advisor analyzed county-level annual business applications for more than 3,000 counties across the U.S. and compared the number of applications in 2021 with each county’s population to discover which has the highest rate.
albanyceo.com
Increasing Number of Georgia Residents Connecting to Internet from Mediacom Using Federal Broadband Benefit
Mediacom Communications reported today that it enrolled more than 40,000 customers in the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), a new federal program which provides eligible households $30 per month off their internet bills. Among Mediacom customers receiving the ACP benefit today, over 5,800 are Georgia residentsliving in smaller cities and towns...
albanyceo.com
New Georgia Food Truck Law Helps Mobile Eateries Expand Across Counties
A new Georgia law could help some food truck owners in the CSRA and across the state serve its customers without all the paperwork hassle. Whether you’re grabbing a quick lunch or stopping by for an early dinner, food trucks deliver meals to people right where they are, at work or on the go. And K’s Buffalo Wings owner Kothenia Mantey told us she cooks up exactly what customers want. See more.
albanyceo.com
Gov. Kemp Announces New Communications Staff
Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced the following changes and addition to his communications office staff. Formerly serving as Deputy Director of Communications, Andrew Isenhour is continuing his service to the state as the Governor's Director of Communications. Joining the communications department is Garrison Douglas who recently began serving as...
Comments / 0