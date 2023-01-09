ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle Schooler Killed By DC Gunman Thinking He Was Breaking Into Cars

Karon Blake Photo Credit: Brookland Middle School

A 13-year-old boy was killed in Washington, D.C. by a man who reportedly thought he was breaking into a car, authorities say.

Karon Blake was shot by a resident who armed himself after he "heard noises and observed someone that appeared to be tampering with vehicles" just before 4 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 7 in the 1000 block of Quincy Street, according to Metropolitan police.

After the shooting, police were called and Blake was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

In an email to parents of other Brooklyn Middle School students, Blake is remembered as a "quiet and inquisitive scholar who loved football and fashion".

Police have said they are "currently working with the US Attorney’s Office to review the facts and circumstances for any potential criminal charges."

ant63
3d ago

Thinking??? No he was just admiring the cars at 4 in the morning. People are getting sick and tired of being victimized and terrorized by these lawless disrespectful offspring of some single unmarried uneducated mothers with multiple children by multiple baby daddy’s. Had he been in the house sleeping, he would probably be waking up to go to school as opposed to being shuffled off to the morgue. The only ones that failed this boy was his degenerate parents and that revolving door judicial system. He was his own demise!!!

