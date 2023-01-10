Read full article on original website
Herald Community Newspapers
Stay proactive about your health with multi-cancer early detection screening
(BPT) - There are many ways to be proactive about staying healthy—from having a balanced diet and getting enough sleep to exercising. Having recommended cancer screenings like mammograms and colonoscopies is another way to take control of your health. These single-cancer screenings can find specific cancers at earlier stages, before someone experiences symptoms.
Post Register
Women: Protect yourselves from cervical cancer
New recommendations suggest getting a cervical screening every 3 to 5 years. Each year almost 13,000 women are diagnosed with invasive cervical cancer in the United States, according to the American Cancer Society. Yet, cervical cancer is among the most preventable female cancers today. Given that it’s National Cervical Health Awareness Month, what better time to get the word out about women’s health and important screenings that could save lives?
Current Publishing
Column: Tips to prevent, detect cervical cancer
Did you know that more than 14,000 women are diagnosed with invasive cervical cancer each year? Cervical cancer is a gynecologic cancer of the female reproductive tract, specifically the cervix. January is Cervical Health Awareness Month, so I’d like to share some tips on how to prevent it and information on screenings.
MedicalXpress
Study finds increase in women 65 and older dying of cervical cancer
A new study conducted by UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center researchers shows an alarming number of California women 65 and older are facing late-stage cervical cancer diagnoses and dying from the disease. This is despite guidelines that recommend most women stop screening for cervical cancer at this age. "Our findings...
Healthline
At What Age Do People Get Bladder Cancer?
Anyone can get bladder cancer, but it’s most prevalent in males and older adults. Bladder cancer, or cancer that develops in the urinary bladder, made up an estimated. of all new cancer cases in 2022. Anyone can get bladder cancer, but it’s most prevalent in males, as well as adults over the.
Precision Nutrition for Cancer Treatment
Cancer genomics, the study of the differences in DNA and RNA sequencing and gene expression between tumor cells and healthy cells, has given rise to precision cancer treatments that target identifiable tumor mutations. Now some scientists are seeking to identify genomically informed nutrition-based treatments, an approach called precision nutrition. “It’s not just about genes and mutations—the environment matters too,” says Evan Lien, PhD, a cancer/diet researcher at the Van Andel Institute in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
MedicalXpress
Simple laser treatments may prevent nonmelanoma skin cancer
New research indicates that simple laser treatments to the skin may help to prevent the development of basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma, which are collectively known as keratinocyte carcinoma and are the most common types of cancer diagnosed in the United States. The work, which was conducted by...
Don’t Smoke? Here’s Why You Still Need to Be Screened for Lung Cancer
It might not be surprising that 80% of lung cancer deaths are due to smoking tobacco, according to Robert Smith, PhD, senior vice president of cancer screening at the American Cancer Society. But according to Dan Raz, MD, co-director of City of Hope’s Lung Cancer Thoracic Oncology Program in Duarte,...
Colon Cancer Responds Well to Changes in Diet, New Study Says
52,580 Americans are predicted to die from colon cancer by the end of 2022, according to The National Cancer Institute. This represents 7.9% of all newly diagnosed forms of cancer and 8.6% of nationwide fatalities in the same time period.
How Is Ovarian Cancer Diagnosed?
Ovarian cancer occurs when abnormal cells in or around the ovaries grow uncontrollably, forming into a mass (tumor). Approximately 1.1% of people who have ovaries will receive an ovarian cancer diagnosis in their lifetime. There is no reliable screening test to check for ovarian cancer in people who do not have symptoms. If you have symptoms of ovarian cancer or a strong family history of breast or ovarian cancer, your healthcare provider will perform a pelvic exam to check for fluid and/or lumps around your ovaries. Your healthcare provider may refer you to a gynecologic oncologist (GYO)—a doctor who specializes in...
MedicalXpress
Dual-energy CT iodine concentration differentiates lung cancer from pulmonary metastases
According to an accepted manuscript published in the American Journal of Roentgenology, ringlike peripheral high iodine concentration maps from dual-energy CT (DECT) can help guide management in patients with known lung cancer and an indeterminate solitary nodule. "Ringlike peripheral high iodine concentration had excellent interobserver agreement, showed high specificity (albeit...
MedicalXpress
Surgery first for colon cancer? Not so fast, according to new study
New research in the January 2023 issue of Journal of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network finds that immunotherapy from immune checkpoint (PD-1) inhibitors prior to surgery was strikingly effective for patients with localized mismatch repair-deficient or microsatellite instability-high (dMMR/MSI-H) colorectal cancer (CRC). Nearly all of the patients studied benefitted from...
targetedonc.com
Phase 2 Study of CTX-009 Doses First Patient With Metastatic Colorectal Cancer
After preclinical and early clinical studies show promising data with CTX-009 therapy, a phase 2 study of the agent has dosed its first patient with metastatic colorectal cancer. About the Study of CTX-009 Trial Name: A Phase 2 Study of CTX-009 in Adult Patients With Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Who Have...
How Is Lung Cancer Treated?
The type of lung cancer you have and stage of cancer you are in will determine your treatment plan. Treatments may include surgery, chemotherapy, and more.
KXLY
MRI-Guided Adaptive Brachytherapy Beneficial in Cervical Cancer
THURSDAY, Jan. 12, 2023 (HealthDay News) — A magnetic resonance imaging-based image-guided adaptive brachytherapy (MR-IGABT) approach is beneficial for locally advanced cervical cancer, according to a study published online Jan. 4 in the Journal of Clinical Oncology. Maximilian P. Schmid, M.D., from the Medical University of Vienna, and colleagues...
Simple blood test may detect cancer by identifying broken DNA
Researchers are reporting progress on a blood test that can detect multiple cancers in a relatively simpler, and potentially less pricey, way than other tests under development.
MedicalXpress
Overall cancer mortality continued to decline from 2019 to 2020
Overall cancer mortality is continuing to decline, according to a study published online Jan. 12 in CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians. Rebecca L. Siegel, M.P.H., from the American Cancer Society in Atlanta, and colleagues compiled the most recent data on population-based cancer occurrence and outcomes using data from the National Center for Health Statistics.
cgtlive.com
Advanced Solid Tumor CAR-T Therapy Trial Doses First Patient
The trial will evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and preliminary efficacy of B4t2-001. The first patient has been dosed in a phase 1 clinical trial (NCT05621486) evaluating Bio4t2’s B4t2-001, an investigational autologous chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapy, for the treatment of advanced solid tumors. B4t2-001 is intended...
