3 Reasons to Buy and Hold This High-Yield Dividend Stock

Investing in established companies with generous dividend policies can be a great strategy for investors seeking rising passive income. That's because such an investment philosophy can help investors sleep easier at night, knowing that their cash flow isn't subject to the whims of the fickle stock market. Darden Restaurants (NYSE:...
2 Dividend Aristocrat Stocks to Buy and Never Sell

A dividend aristocrat is a stock that is a member of the S&P500 that has raised dividend payments for at least 25 consecutive years. This filter alone is an effective way to identify companies with lasting brands, durable cash flow, and effective management. They make products or provide services you...
Unusual Options Activity in AT&T, Verizon, JPMorgan and 7 Other Stocks

Many investors don’t pay attention to it, because options are too confusing and there can be multiple implications from a single data point. However, traders who are looking for opportunity often like to see their thesis line up with unusual options activity. Simply put, when large traders or big...
Was anything positive for Janux Therapeutics Inc. (JANX) stock last session?

The share price of Janux Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) rose to $15.07 per share on Tuesday from $14.25. While Janux Therapeutics Inc. has overperformed by 5.75%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, JANX fell by -18.54%, with highs and lows ranging from $19.68 to $9.39, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 13.06% in the last 200 days.
Was anything positive for Calyxt Inc. (CLXT) stock last session?

The share price of Calyxt Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) rose to $0.19 per share on Monday from $0.16. While Calyxt Inc. has overperformed by 15.87%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CLXT fell by -91.57%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.24 to $0.12, whereas the simple moving average fell by -38.01% in the last 200 days.
Jim Cramer says these 7 stocks will be winners in 2023

CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave investors a list of stocks that he believes will perform well next year. Stocks rose on Tuesday and ended a four-day streak of losses for the market. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave investors a list of stocks that he believes will perform...
Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 11th

JHG - Free Report) : This investment management company that provides investment advisors for equities, fixed income, property and private equity sectors, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days. Janus Henderson Group plc Price and Consensus. Janus Henderson Group...
RingCentral Inc. (RNG) did well last session?

In Tuesday’s session, RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG) marked $35.16 per share, up from $34.99 in the previous session. While RingCentral Inc. has overperformed by 0.49%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RNG fell by -79.60%, with highs and lows ranging from $194.40 to $28.00, whereas the simple moving average fell by -35.64% in the last 200 days.
These strategies will help Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) succeed

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) closed Tuesday at $0.67 per share, down from $0.70 a day earlier. While Atossa Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed by -3.90%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ATOS fell by -56.01%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.62 to $0.50, whereas the simple moving average fell by -27.99% in the last 200 days.
Was anything positive for HEXO Corp. (HEXO) stock last session?

The share price of HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) rose to $1.12 per share on Wednesday from $1.09. While HEXO Corp. has overperformed by 2.75%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HEXO fell by -87.69%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.50 to $0.90, whereas the simple moving average fell by -66.69% in the last 200 days.
How should investors view MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG)?

In Tuesday’s session, MiMedx Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) marked $3.41 per share, up from $3.28 in the previous session. While MiMedx Group Inc. has overperformed by 3.96%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MDXG fell by -39.43%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.61 to $2.43, whereas the simple moving average fell by -2.92% in the last 200 days.
The PagerDuty Inc. (PD) had a good session last reading, didn’t it?

A share of PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD) closed at $26.24 per share on Wednesday, up from $25.58 day before. While PagerDuty Inc. has overperformed by 2.58%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PD fell by -18.41%, with highs and lows ranging from $38.75 to $19.51, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 1.48% in the last 200 days.
A closer look at Verastem Inc. (VSTM) is warranted

Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) marked $0.44 per share on Monday, down from a previous closing price of $0.47. While Verastem Inc. has underperformed by -6.38%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VSTM fell by -77.20%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.13 to $0.29, whereas the simple moving average fell by -54.56% in the last 200 days.

