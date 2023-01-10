Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
3 Reasons to Buy and Hold This High-Yield Dividend Stock
Investing in established companies with generous dividend policies can be a great strategy for investors seeking rising passive income. That's because such an investment philosophy can help investors sleep easier at night, knowing that their cash flow isn't subject to the whims of the fickle stock market. Darden Restaurants (NYSE:...
NASDAQ
2 Dividend Aristocrat Stocks to Buy and Never Sell
A dividend aristocrat is a stock that is a member of the S&P500 that has raised dividend payments for at least 25 consecutive years. This filter alone is an effective way to identify companies with lasting brands, durable cash flow, and effective management. They make products or provide services you...
Stocks could soar 10% by mid-2023, but investors should expect a decade of flat markets after that, major investment bank says
Stifel’s chief equity strategist says stocks have “likely locked in a weak 2020s decade,” which means investors should be cautious about any near-term market rally.
msn.com
Why Morgan Stanley Says S&P 500 Could Drop 23% To New Lows
After a brutal 2022, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) is off to a hot start in January, gaining another 0.9% on Monday. Unfortunately, Morgan Stanley is the latest Wall Street firm to question the recent stock market bounce and warn investors that first-quarter earnings season could be a rude awakening.
Wall Street’s top strategist Mike Wilson warns investors to brace themselves for stocks to plummet more than 20%
He said many investors are insufficiently prepared for what’s around the corner.
1 Dividend Stock to Buy Now and Retire on Later
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) continued its business momentum in the third quarter of fiscal 2022, driven by steady demand for its products and innovative, advancing portfolio and pipeline. Moreover, the...
msn.com
3 Dow Stocks Down 30% to 55% That Are Screaming Buys for 2023
The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished 2022 down nearly 9%. It delivered a worse negative return only six times over the past 50 years. Several members of the blue chip index experienced especially sharp sell-offs. But that doesn't mean that better days aren't on the way. Here are three Dow stocks down 30% to 55% that are screaming buys for 2023.
1 High-Yield Dividend Stock to Add to Your Portfolio for Passive Income
Communications solutions provider Motorola (MSI) is well-positioned to achieve solid top and bottom-line growth in the upcoming quarters, driven by strong demand and a robust funding environment. Moreover, the company...
TD Ameritrade Investor Movement Index: IMX Score Remains Flat as 2022 Comes to a Close
OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 9, 2023-- The Investor Movement Index® (IMX SM ) remained at 4.17 in December, unchanged from its score in November. The IMX is TD Ameritrade’s proprietary, behavior-based index, aggregating Main Street investor positions and activity to measure what investors actually were doing and how they were positioned in the markets. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230109005200/en/ TD Ameritrade December 2022 Investor Movement Index (Graphic: TD Ameritrade)
The Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now
Semiconductor stocks have struggled for the greater part of the past year, but all the drivers remain in place for success once the macro clouds clear.
msn.com
Stock market today: Dow pares gains to close lower as slump in health care bites
Investing.com -- The Dow gave up gains to close lower Monday, as falling health care and energy stocks offset tech strength in tech after Treasury yields slipped amid ongoing expectations that the Federal Reserve will slow its pace of rate hikes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.34%, or 112...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Lululemon, Duck Creek, Mastercard, Uber and more
Check out the companies making the biggest moves premarket:. — Shares of the Canadian apparel company fell more than 10% after Lululemon lowered its gross margin guidance for the fourth quarter. The "athleisure" chain raised its net revenue guidance for the fourth quarter and now expects growth of 25% or more, year over year.
msn.com
Morgan Stanley Joins Goldman in Bullish Call on Chinese Assets
(Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley followed Goldman Sachs Group Inc. in ramping up bullish bets on Chinese assets as the swift dismantling of Covid Zero policies boosts the nation’s growth outlook. Most Read from Bloomberg. It sees the yuan advancing to 6.65 per dollar by year-end, which amounts to a...
uspostnews.com
United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) will benefit from these strategies
United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) marked $1.35 per share on Wednesday, up from a previous closing price of $1.20. While United Insurance Holdings Corp. has overperformed by 12.50%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, UIHC fell by -69.11%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.45 to $0.29, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 6.77% in the last 200 days.
Zacks.com
5 Top Dividend Growth Stocks for Assured Returns in 2023
NXST - Free Report) , Walmart Inc. (. WMT - Free Report) , Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (. A - Free Report) , and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (. AEM - Free Report) — that could be compelling picks for your portfolio. Why is Dividend Growth Better?. Stocks...
uspostnews.com
HA (Hawaiian Holdings Inc.) has powerful results
A share of Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) closed at $12.74 per share on Wednesday, up from $12.72 day before. While Hawaiian Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 0.16%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HA fell by -33.61%, with highs and lows ranging from $21.71 to $9.64, whereas the simple moving average fell by -15.58% in the last 200 days.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Oak Street Health, Frontline, Boeing and more
Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading. is exploring options to buy the health care company for more than $10 billion. CVS stock ticked down about 0.5% on the news. — The aerospace giant fell more than 2% after Morgan Stanley downgraded Boeing to equal weight from overweight,...
Realty Income: "The Monthly Dividend Company" And Its 4.7% Yield Still Look Strong
Realty Income Corporation (O) is a publicly listed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in San Diego, California, established in 1969. The company's business strategy is centered on buying and owning commercial properties rented to creditworthy tenants for an extended period under a triple-net arrangement. The Realty Income portfolio includes...
uspostnews.com
ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) is an excellent investment, but the stock is overvalued/undervalued right now
As of Wednesday, ProPetro Holding Corp.’s (NYSE:PUMP) stock closed at $10.43, down from $10.56 the previous day. While ProPetro Holding Corp. has underperformed by -1.23%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PUMP rose by 8.20%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.92 to $7.25, whereas the simple moving average fell by -4.33% in the last 200 days.
uspostnews.com
It would be worthwhile to take a closer look at Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT)
Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) marked $8.69 per share on Monday, up from a previous closing price of $8.24. While Sintx Technologies Inc. has overperformed by 5.46%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SINT fell by -87.83%, with highs and lows ranging from $70.80 to $6.46, whereas the simple moving average fell by -75.83% in the last 200 days.
