NASDAQ

3 Reasons to Buy and Hold This High-Yield Dividend Stock

Investing in established companies with generous dividend policies can be a great strategy for investors seeking rising passive income. That's because such an investment philosophy can help investors sleep easier at night, knowing that their cash flow isn't subject to the whims of the fickle stock market. Darden Restaurants (NYSE:...
2 Dividend Aristocrat Stocks to Buy and Never Sell

A dividend aristocrat is a stock that is a member of the S&P500 that has raised dividend payments for at least 25 consecutive years. This filter alone is an effective way to identify companies with lasting brands, durable cash flow, and effective management. They make products or provide services you...
msn.com

Why Morgan Stanley Says S&P 500 Could Drop 23% To New Lows

After a brutal 2022, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) is off to a hot start in January, gaining another 0.9% on Monday. Unfortunately, Morgan Stanley is the latest Wall Street firm to question the recent stock market bounce and warn investors that first-quarter earnings season could be a rude awakening.
msn.com

3 Dow Stocks Down 30% to 55% That Are Screaming Buys for 2023

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished 2022 down nearly 9%. It delivered a worse negative return only six times over the past 50 years. Several members of the blue chip index experienced especially sharp sell-offs. But that doesn't mean that better days aren't on the way. Here are three Dow stocks down 30% to 55% that are screaming buys for 2023.
The Associated Press

TD Ameritrade Investor Movement Index: IMX Score Remains Flat as 2022 Comes to a Close

OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 9, 2023-- The Investor Movement Index® (IMX SM ) remained at 4.17 in December, unchanged from its score in November. The IMX is TD Ameritrade’s proprietary, behavior-based index, aggregating Main Street investor positions and activity to measure what investors actually were doing and how they were positioned in the markets. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230109005200/en/ TD Ameritrade December 2022 Investor Movement Index (Graphic: TD Ameritrade)
msn.com

Stock market today: Dow pares gains to close lower as slump in health care bites

Investing.com -- The Dow gave up gains to close lower Monday, as falling health care and energy stocks offset tech strength in tech after Treasury yields slipped amid ongoing expectations that the Federal Reserve will slow its pace of rate hikes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.34%, or 112...
msn.com

Morgan Stanley Joins Goldman in Bullish Call on Chinese Assets

(Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley followed Goldman Sachs Group Inc. in ramping up bullish bets on Chinese assets as the swift dismantling of Covid Zero policies boosts the nation’s growth outlook. Most Read from Bloomberg. It sees the yuan advancing to 6.65 per dollar by year-end, which amounts to a...
uspostnews.com

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) will benefit from these strategies

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) marked $1.35 per share on Wednesday, up from a previous closing price of $1.20. While United Insurance Holdings Corp. has overperformed by 12.50%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, UIHC fell by -69.11%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.45 to $0.29, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 6.77% in the last 200 days.
Zacks.com

5 Top Dividend Growth Stocks for Assured Returns in 2023

NXST - Free Report) , Walmart Inc. (. WMT - Free Report) , Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (. A - Free Report) , and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (. AEM - Free Report) — that could be compelling picks for your portfolio. Why is Dividend Growth Better?. Stocks...
uspostnews.com

HA (Hawaiian Holdings Inc.) has powerful results

A share of Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) closed at $12.74 per share on Wednesday, up from $12.72 day before. While Hawaiian Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 0.16%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HA fell by -33.61%, with highs and lows ranging from $21.71 to $9.64, whereas the simple moving average fell by -15.58% in the last 200 days.
uspostnews.com

ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) is an excellent investment, but the stock is overvalued/undervalued right now

As of Wednesday, ProPetro Holding Corp.’s (NYSE:PUMP) stock closed at $10.43, down from $10.56 the previous day. While ProPetro Holding Corp. has underperformed by -1.23%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PUMP rose by 8.20%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.92 to $7.25, whereas the simple moving average fell by -4.33% in the last 200 days.
uspostnews.com

It would be worthwhile to take a closer look at Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT)

Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) marked $8.69 per share on Monday, up from a previous closing price of $8.24. While Sintx Technologies Inc. has overperformed by 5.46%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SINT fell by -87.83%, with highs and lows ranging from $70.80 to $6.46, whereas the simple moving average fell by -75.83% in the last 200 days.

