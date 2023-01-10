ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TechCrunch

New functional tea brand, buoyed by $6.7M in new funding, debuts in Wegmans, Whole Foods

Functional beverages, those offering healthier benefits then your average drink, are hot right now, especially in the area of soda, with companies like Poppi and Olipop grabbing venture capital. The global functional beverage category is expected to be valued at $173 billion by 2025. Blodin Ukrella, former data scientist at...
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Olive Garden’s parent is in the market for another brand

Darden Restaurants, the owner of Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse and seven other brands, is interested in adding another concept to its portfolio. “We’ll continue to look,” CEO Rick Cardenas said during the ICR investor conference Tuesday. “It just takes a willing seller to sell for the price we’re willing to pay.”
AOL Corp

10 Coca-Cola products you can’t buy anymore

In October 2020, Coca-Cola made a huge announcement: The company had decided to discontinue 200 of its beverage brands in an effort to rid its portfolio of underperforming brands and prioritize those that showed the most opportunity for growth and scale. While you might think the pandemic was the catalyst for Coca-Cola's decision to retire certain brands, it wasn't.
TheStreet

These Coffee Chains Have the Best Coffee (Sorry Starbucks, Dunkin)

Consumers can be pretty particular when it comes to their coffee, not just the flavor, but who makes it as well. For folks that lean on coffee to get them through the day, they may have a preference for not only a favorite coffee company and location but may even be picky enough to have a favorite barista who makes their coffee just how they like it.
DoYouRemember?

Going Back In Time To The First Chain Restaurant In America

Have you ever wondered what was the very first chain restaurant in the United States? There are so many to choose from that have been around for decades. However, it was A&W that was the very first, which opened in 1919 and still remains popular today. White Castle is technically the first fast-food chain but A&W holds the title for the first restaurant chain.
hypebeast.com

Noma, the Five-Time Winner of the World's Best Restaurant Title, Is Closing its Doors

One of the greatest gastronomy experiences is closing its door in 2024. Noma, which is located in Copenhagen and has been named the best restaurant in the world multiple times, has been credited with the invention of New Nordic Cuisine. Noma has topped the list of the World’s 50 Best Restaurants five times, with the most recent time in 2021, amidst the pandemic.
buckinghamshirelive.com

Ninja Air Fryer price slashed by £100 in QVC January sale

The price of the popular Ninja Air Fryer has been slashed by £100 by QVC in a January Sale. The total cost has been reduced by roughly a third. The product has gone from £299.96 to £199.96 in the sale. You can get the Outlet Ninja Air Fryer here. QVC says the appliance is perfect for making meals for four to six people, boasts its own temperature probe, and has seven functions; grill, flat plate, air fry, bake, roast, reheat and dehydrate.
Sourcing Journal

American-Made: Insiders Dissect ‘Newshoring’ and US Manufacturing Revival

Once upon a time, “Made in America” was a patriotic mantra, a salute to the blue-collar worker, a reason to spend a little more for a product of the same quality. Nowadays, however, with globalization fully blossomed and fast fashion driving prices ever-downward, sentiment alone won’t increase the demand for domestic apparel production. Advantages in the supply chain, desire for American goods abroad and an ever-growing call for onshoring, nearshoring, reshoring and sustainability, however, may. Gateway to rebirth John Erruchio grew up in the Garment District of New York City back when that meant something; before skyrocketing real estate values drove factories out of...
nrn.com

Yum Brands banks on nostalgia again with return of Pizza Hut’s Big New Yorker Pizza

You only have to look at the plethora of ‘90s and ‘00s television reboots hitting cable and streaming services to see the hold that Millennium-era nostalgia has over the current cultural zeitgeist. Last year, Taco Bell banked on the power of the reboot (especially with social media buzz) when the quick-service brand brought back Mexican Pizza as an LTO, and then thanks to outcry over product shortages and celebrity influence from Doja Cat, added the ‘90s favorite to the menu permanently.

