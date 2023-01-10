Read full article on original website
Related
TechCrunch
New functional tea brand, buoyed by $6.7M in new funding, debuts in Wegmans, Whole Foods
Functional beverages, those offering healthier benefits then your average drink, are hot right now, especially in the area of soda, with companies like Poppi and Olipop grabbing venture capital. The global functional beverage category is expected to be valued at $173 billion by 2025. Blodin Ukrella, former data scientist at...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Olive Garden’s parent is in the market for another brand
Darden Restaurants, the owner of Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse and seven other brands, is interested in adding another concept to its portfolio. “We’ll continue to look,” CEO Rick Cardenas said during the ICR investor conference Tuesday. “It just takes a willing seller to sell for the price we’re willing to pay.”
Soda and Soft Drink Brands Being Discontinued in 2023
Following a year where several old favorites were discontinued, manufacturers and analysts discuss what’s next for 2023. Coke ProductsPhoto byCoca-Cola Productswww.coca-colacompany.com press release.
AOL Corp
10 Coca-Cola products you can’t buy anymore
In October 2020, Coca-Cola made a huge announcement: The company had decided to discontinue 200 of its beverage brands in an effort to rid its portfolio of underperforming brands and prioritize those that showed the most opportunity for growth and scale. While you might think the pandemic was the catalyst for Coca-Cola's decision to retire certain brands, it wasn't.
Pizza Hut is bringing back a fan favorite from the '90s
Pizza Hut is bringing back a fan favorite after a nearly 25-year hiatus.
Pepsi Tries to Copy Popular Coca-Cola Soda (But Make it Better)
The food and beverage conglomerate hopes its new product will capture the sought-after Gen Z cohort.
These Coffee Chains Have the Best Coffee (Sorry Starbucks, Dunkin)
Consumers can be pretty particular when it comes to their coffee, not just the flavor, but who makes it as well. For folks that lean on coffee to get them through the day, they may have a preference for not only a favorite coffee company and location but may even be picky enough to have a favorite barista who makes their coffee just how they like it.
Here are the 11 American restaurants that made it on the "Best Pizzas in the World" list
Contrary to popular belief, you don't have to book a ticket to Italy to enjoy really good artisanal pizza. There's plenty of top-rated pizzerias here in the states — 11, to be specific, made it onto Big 7 Travel's newly released "50 Best Pizzas in the World" list. The...
Olive Garden, Wendy's, and Chick-fil-A are suddenly adding sesame to popular foods like bread sticks and buns, and people with allergies are furious
The FDA does not support the practice of restaurant suppliers adding sesame flour to foods such as bread sticks at Olive Garden and buns at Wendy's.
Popeyes Spices Up Its Menu With Return of Fan-Favorite Wing Flavor
Ghost Pepper Wings are making a comeback!
Popeye's Is Bringing Back Popular Menu Items Nationwide - Available Until February 12 Only!
Popeyes is starting the new year by bringing back some popular menu items for a limited time. The Ghost Pepper Wings, Strawberry Cheesecake Cup, and Blueberry Lemon Pie are all available at participating locations until February 12. These items were previously offered on the menu and have been brought back by popular demand.
Going Back In Time To The First Chain Restaurant In America
Have you ever wondered what was the very first chain restaurant in the United States? There are so many to choose from that have been around for decades. However, it was A&W that was the very first, which opened in 1919 and still remains popular today. White Castle is technically the first fast-food chain but A&W holds the title for the first restaurant chain.
hypebeast.com
Noma, the Five-Time Winner of the World's Best Restaurant Title, Is Closing its Doors
One of the greatest gastronomy experiences is closing its door in 2024. Noma, which is located in Copenhagen and has been named the best restaurant in the world multiple times, has been credited with the invention of New Nordic Cuisine. Noma has topped the list of the World’s 50 Best Restaurants five times, with the most recent time in 2021, amidst the pandemic.
Texas' H-E-B Ranks Among The Most Trusted Grocery Chains In America
BrandSpark International released its 5th annual list of the most trusted grocery retailers in America.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Ninja Air Fryer price slashed by £100 in QVC January sale
The price of the popular Ninja Air Fryer has been slashed by £100 by QVC in a January Sale. The total cost has been reduced by roughly a third. The product has gone from £299.96 to £199.96 in the sale. You can get the Outlet Ninja Air Fryer here. QVC says the appliance is perfect for making meals for four to six people, boasts its own temperature probe, and has seven functions; grill, flat plate, air fry, bake, roast, reheat and dehydrate.
World-Renowned Restaurant Noma Closing After 20 Years — But the Story Isn't Over
Chef René Redzepi has plans to transform the kitchen into a full-time laboratory, the New York Times reports.
American-Made: Insiders Dissect ‘Newshoring’ and US Manufacturing Revival
Once upon a time, “Made in America” was a patriotic mantra, a salute to the blue-collar worker, a reason to spend a little more for a product of the same quality. Nowadays, however, with globalization fully blossomed and fast fashion driving prices ever-downward, sentiment alone won’t increase the demand for domestic apparel production. Advantages in the supply chain, desire for American goods abroad and an ever-growing call for onshoring, nearshoring, reshoring and sustainability, however, may. Gateway to rebirth John Erruchio grew up in the Garment District of New York City back when that meant something; before skyrocketing real estate values drove factories out of...
nrn.com
Yum Brands banks on nostalgia again with return of Pizza Hut’s Big New Yorker Pizza
You only have to look at the plethora of ‘90s and ‘00s television reboots hitting cable and streaming services to see the hold that Millennium-era nostalgia has over the current cultural zeitgeist. Last year, Taco Bell banked on the power of the reboot (especially with social media buzz) when the quick-service brand brought back Mexican Pizza as an LTO, and then thanks to outcry over product shortages and celebrity influence from Doja Cat, added the ‘90s favorite to the menu permanently.
NME
Wakey Wines has been “banned” from TikTok after advertising Prime Energy drink for £100
TikTok user Wakey Wines has been banned from the social media platform after advertising the popular sports drink Prime Energy for £100. The drink was recently launched in the UK by KSI and Logan Paul and saw a huge surge in demand particularly at Aldi stores at the end of December.
Oreo Owner Plans Massive Revamp for Iconic Candy Brands
The snack giant has brought in industry disruptors to create new candy categories.
Comments / 0