Entrepreneur

4 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy and Never Sell

Legendary investor Warren Buffett’s holding company Berkshire Hathaway has outperformed the broader market over the past year. His investment portfolio has been a guide for several long-term investors for decades....
msn.com

These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond

Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
NASDAQ

3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You for the Rest of Your Life

A variety of factors shook up financial markets in 2022: decades-high inflation, the war between Russia and Ukraine, ongoing supply chain issues, and soaring interest rates, to name a few. With the S&P 500 index down 19.7% year to date and stocks across several sectors falling as much or more, there haven't been many places for investors to hide from negative returns.
FLORIDA STATE
NASDAQ

3 Reasons to Buy and Hold This High-Yield Dividend Stock

Investing in established companies with generous dividend policies can be a great strategy for investors seeking rising passive income. That's because such an investment philosophy can help investors sleep easier at night, knowing that their cash flow isn't subject to the whims of the fickle stock market. Darden Restaurants (NYSE:...
GEORGIA STATE
NASDAQ

2 Dividend Aristocrat Stocks to Buy and Never Sell

A dividend aristocrat is a stock that is a member of the S&P500 that has raised dividend payments for at least 25 consecutive years. This filter alone is an effective way to identify companies with lasting brands, durable cash flow, and effective management. They make products or provide services you...
msn.com

Why Morgan Stanley Says S&P 500 Could Drop 23% To New Lows

After a brutal 2022, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) is off to a hot start in January, gaining another 0.9% on Monday. Unfortunately, Morgan Stanley is the latest Wall Street firm to question the recent stock market bounce and warn investors that first-quarter earnings season could be a rude awakening.
msn.com

Stock market today: Dow pares gains to close lower as slump in health care bites

Investing.com -- The Dow gave up gains to close lower Monday, as falling health care and energy stocks offset tech strength in tech after Treasury yields slipped amid ongoing expectations that the Federal Reserve will slow its pace of rate hikes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.34%, or 112...
uspostnews.com

It would be worthwhile to take a closer look at Charge Enterprises Inc. (CRGE)

The share price of Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE) rose to $1.44 per share on Wednesday from $1.39. While Charge Enterprises Inc. has overperformed by 3.60%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CRGE fell by -58.74%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.46 to $1.10, whereas the simple moving average fell by -56.16% in the last 200 days.
uspostnews.com

It would be worthwhile to take a closer look at Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK)

The share price of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) rose to $9.95 per share on Tuesday from $9.49. While Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has overperformed by 4.85%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SRRK fell by -53.53%, with highs and lows ranging from $22.92 to $4.32, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 23.30% in the last 200 days.
Benzinga

KB Home Stock Is Falling After Hours As Homebuyers Become 'More Cautious'

KB Home KBH shares are trading lower in Wednesday's after-hours session after the company reported worse-than-expected financial results and warned of a challenging housing market. What Happened: KB Home said fourth-quarter revenue climbed 16% year-over-year to $1.94 billion, which missed average analyst estimates of $1.98 billion, according to Benzinga Pro....
uspostnews.com

A closer look at Precigen Inc. (PGEN) is warranted

Precigen Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) marked $1.59 per share on Tuesday, up from a previous closing price of $1.56. While Precigen Inc. has overperformed by 1.92%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PGEN fell by -49.84%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.35 to $1.12, whereas the simple moving average fell by -10.59% in the last 200 days.
uspostnews.com

A closer look at Verastem Inc. (VSTM) is warranted

Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) marked $0.44 per share on Monday, down from a previous closing price of $0.47. While Verastem Inc. has underperformed by -6.38%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VSTM fell by -77.20%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.13 to $0.29, whereas the simple moving average fell by -54.56% in the last 200 days.

