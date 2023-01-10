Read full article on original website
2 Dividend Aristocrat Stocks to Buy and Never Sell
A dividend aristocrat is a stock that is a member of the S&P500 that has raised dividend payments for at least 25 consecutive years. This filter alone is an effective way to identify companies with lasting brands, durable cash flow, and effective management. They make products or provide services you...
Stocks could soar 10% by mid-2023, but investors should expect a decade of flat markets after that, major investment bank says
Stifel’s chief equity strategist says stocks have “likely locked in a weak 2020s decade,” which means investors should be cautious about any near-term market rally.
5 Dow Stocks With the Biggest Dividends Could Be Huge 2023 Winners
Legacy companies in sectors poised to benefit from solid demand next year and that pay big, dependable dividends are likely among the best ideas to outperform. These five top Dow Jones industrials still offer excellent entry points and have survived market and economic downturns before.
Bruised tech investors are hedging their bets
There are two certainties in today's market: The tech sector has been beaten down and interest rates are higher.
4 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy and Never Sell
Legendary investor Warren Buffett’s holding company Berkshire Hathaway has outperformed the broader market over the past year. His investment portfolio has been a guide for several long-term investors for decades....
3 Stocks to Buy Like There's No Tomorrow
While inflation eased considerably for two consecutive months, the Fed signaled to keep raising interest rates through this year. The potential continuation of rate hikes has fueled recessionary concerns. Amid...
3 Dow Stocks Down 30% to 55% That Are Screaming Buys for 2023
The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished 2022 down nearly 9%. It delivered a worse negative return only six times over the past 50 years. Several members of the blue chip index experienced especially sharp sell-offs. But that doesn't mean that better days aren't on the way. Here are three Dow stocks down 30% to 55% that are screaming buys for 2023.
Wall Street’s top strategist Mike Wilson warns investors to brace themselves for stocks to plummet more than 20%
He said many investors are insufficiently prepared for what’s around the corner.
Buy the Dip in Lululemon Stock? Let’s Check the Chart
Lululemon Athletica said its gross margins likely contracted in the quarter and shares fell as much as 12%. Is this a dip to buy?
Top 5 Momentum Stocks for January After a Disappointing 2022
U.S. stock markets exhibited the first single-day impressive rally of 2023 on Jan 6 as the three major stock indexes closed sharply higher. A lower wage rate and a contraction in the services sector PMI raised hope that inflation is cooling in the desired direction. At the same time, market participants remained optimistic that a resilient labor market would enable the Fed with a soft landing of the economy.
New Strong Sell Stocks for January 10th
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:. Brainsway BWAY is a commercial stage medical device company which is focused on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 57.7% downward over the last 60 days.
5 Top Dividend Growth Stocks for Assured Returns in 2023
NXST - Free Report) , Walmart Inc. (. WMT - Free Report) , Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (. A - Free Report) , and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (. AEM - Free Report) — that could be compelling picks for your portfolio. Why is Dividend Growth Better?. Stocks...
HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) did well last session?
In Monday’s session, HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) marked $26.47 per share, up from $24.33 in the previous session. While HashiCorp Inc. has overperformed by 8.80%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HCP fell by -65.95%, with highs and lows ranging from $83.12 to $21.50, whereas the simple moving average fell by -24.03% in the last 200 days.
Do investors need to be concerned about JOYY Inc. (YY)?
As of Tuesday, JOYY Inc.’s (NASDAQ:YY) stock closed at $36.89, down from $37.45 the previous day. While JOYY Inc. has underperformed by -1.50%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, YY fell by -25.29%, with highs and lows ranging from $55.14 to $21.38, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 17.51% in the last 200 days.
Investors’ Faith in Adobe Inc. (ADBE) could reap rewards if they hold on for the long haul
Adobe Inc. (ADBE)’s stock is trading at $341.96 at the moment marking a fall of -0.28% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -36.86% less than their 52-week high of $541.59, and 24.47% over their 52-week low of $274.73. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -3.60% below the high and +6.34% above the low.
HA (Hawaiian Holdings Inc.) has powerful results
A share of Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) closed at $12.74 per share on Wednesday, up from $12.72 day before. While Hawaiian Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 0.16%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HA fell by -33.61%, with highs and lows ranging from $21.71 to $9.64, whereas the simple moving average fell by -15.58% in the last 200 days.
RingCentral Inc. (RNG) did well last session?
In Tuesday’s session, RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG) marked $35.16 per share, up from $34.99 in the previous session. While RingCentral Inc. has overperformed by 0.49%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RNG fell by -79.60%, with highs and lows ranging from $194.40 to $28.00, whereas the simple moving average fell by -35.64% in the last 200 days.
3 Stocks Investors Should Pour Their Money Into in 2023
While inflation has been showing signs of cooling recently, it is still far beyond the Fed’s target rate. Consequently, the Fed is expected to keep raising the interest rates for...
ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) is an excellent investment, but the stock is overvalued/undervalued right now
As of Wednesday, ProPetro Holding Corp.’s (NYSE:PUMP) stock closed at $10.43, down from $10.56 the previous day. While ProPetro Holding Corp. has underperformed by -1.23%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PUMP rose by 8.20%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.92 to $7.25, whereas the simple moving average fell by -4.33% in the last 200 days.
Is Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) stock a better investment at this time?
Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD)’s stock is trading at $92.98 at the moment marking a fall of -1.18% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -6.36% less than their 52-week high of $99.30, and 300.60% over their 52-week low of $23.21. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -5.95% below the high and +18.49% above the low.
