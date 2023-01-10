ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond

Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
2 Dividend Aristocrat Stocks to Buy and Never Sell

A dividend aristocrat is a stock that is a member of the S&P500 that has raised dividend payments for at least 25 consecutive years. This filter alone is an effective way to identify companies with lasting brands, durable cash flow, and effective management. They make products or provide services you...
2 Nasdaq Stocks I'm Buying Till I'm Blue in the Face

The carnage has been widespread on the stock market in 2022, but tech investors have been hit especially hard. The Nasdaq Composite has declined over 30% this year compared to a 9% drop in the Dow Jones Industrial Average and a 20% slump in the broader S&P 500. Even though...
'Queen of Stonks' Nancy Pelosi's portfolio of stocks plunged 20% last year – meaning she even underperformed funds that track the struggling S&P 500

Nancy Pelosi's portfolio slumped 20% last year, according to an Unusual Whales report published last week. That means the former 'Queen of Stonks' lagged the S&P 500 in 2022. But many other politicians – including Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene – beat the benchmark index. Nancy Pelosi's run...
HA (Hawaiian Holdings Inc.) has powerful results

A share of Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) closed at $12.74 per share on Wednesday, up from $12.72 day before. While Hawaiian Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 0.16%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HA fell by -33.61%, with highs and lows ranging from $21.71 to $9.64, whereas the simple moving average fell by -15.58% in the last 200 days.
5 Top Dividend Growth Stocks for Assured Returns in 2023

NXST - Free Report) , Walmart Inc. (. WMT - Free Report) , Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (. A - Free Report) , and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (. AEM - Free Report) — that could be compelling picks for your portfolio. Why is Dividend Growth Better?. Stocks...
NEXI (NexImmune Inc.) has impressive results

A share of NexImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) closed at $0.35 per share on Wednesday, down from $0.38 day before. While NexImmune Inc. has underperformed by -9.01%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NEXI fell by -91.41%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.91 to $0.19, whereas the simple moving average fell by -75.08% in the last 200 days.
UTRS (Minerva Surgical Inc.) has impressive results

A share of Minerva Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS) closed at $0.22 per share on Tuesday, up from $0.22 day before. While Minerva Surgical Inc. has overperformed by 0.82%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, UTRS fell by -95.87%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.20 to $0.15, whereas the simple moving average fell by -87.34% in the last 200 days.
United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) will benefit from these strategies

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) marked $1.35 per share on Wednesday, up from a previous closing price of $1.20. While United Insurance Holdings Corp. has overperformed by 12.50%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, UIHC fell by -69.11%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.45 to $0.29, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 6.77% in the last 200 days.
ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) is an excellent investment, but the stock is overvalued/undervalued right now

As of Wednesday, ProPetro Holding Corp.’s (NYSE:PUMP) stock closed at $10.43, down from $10.56 the previous day. While ProPetro Holding Corp. has underperformed by -1.23%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PUMP rose by 8.20%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.92 to $7.25, whereas the simple moving average fell by -4.33% in the last 200 days.
Results from Purple Innovation Inc. (PRPL) show potential

As of Wednesday, Purple Innovation Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PRPL) stock closed at $5.67, up from $5.37 the previous day. While Purple Innovation Inc. has overperformed by 5.59%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PRPL fell by -50.26%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.94 to $2.65, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 33.92% in the last 200 days.

