4 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy and Never Sell
Legendary investor Warren Buffett’s holding company Berkshire Hathaway has outperformed the broader market over the past year. His investment portfolio has been a guide for several long-term investors for decades....
NASDAQ
3 Reasons to Buy and Hold This High-Yield Dividend Stock
Investing in established companies with generous dividend policies can be a great strategy for investors seeking rising passive income. That's because such an investment philosophy can help investors sleep easier at night, knowing that their cash flow isn't subject to the whims of the fickle stock market. Darden Restaurants (NYSE:...
NASDAQ
2 Dividend Aristocrat Stocks to Buy and Never Sell
A dividend aristocrat is a stock that is a member of the S&P500 that has raised dividend payments for at least 25 consecutive years. This filter alone is an effective way to identify companies with lasting brands, durable cash flow, and effective management. They make products or provide services you...
NASDAQ
Dow Jones Bear Market: The Smartest Investors Are Buying These Beaten-Down Stocks
The Dow Jones Industrial Average officially fell into bear market territory at the end of September, falling just over 20% compared to where it started the year, but has steadily regained ground since. In fact, it's not even in "correction" territory anymore, as it is down less than 10% year to date.
NASDAQ
Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 11th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 11th:. Janus Henderson Group JHG: This investment management company that provides investment advisors for equities, fixed income, property and private equity sectors, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.
msn.com
These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond
Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
Bank of America says a recession is likely in the 1st quarter of 2023 - and recommends investors buy stocks in these 3 areas
Bank of America expects a recession in the first quarter of 2023, according to a recent client note. Economists for the bank say the Fed's recent 50-basis-point rate hike did little to change an imminent slowdown scenario. BofA also highlighted three stock-market areas to watch if a recession does strike.
4 Ridiculously Cheap Stocks to Buy in 2023
The stock market is expected to see a recovery in 2023. While value stocks are expected to outperform growth stocks this year as well, quality stocks, Mazda Motor (MZDAY), Good...
msn.com
Vanguard says the outlook for the 60/40 model of stocks and bonds is looking rosier, but here’s the allocation it prefers the most
It’s still jaw-dropping to look at the chart of asset performance in 2022. The dot for 2022 is way over to the left — that is, signaling a year in which both stocks and bonds plummeted in value. Analysts at Vanguard say, not to worry — they still...
Wall Street’s top strategist Mike Wilson warns investors to brace themselves for stocks to plummet more than 20%
He said many investors are insufficiently prepared for what’s around the corner.
NASDAQ
Unusual Options Activity in AT&T, Verizon, JPMorgan and 7 Other Stocks
Many investors don’t pay attention to it, because options are too confusing and there can be multiple implications from a single data point. However, traders who are looking for opportunity often like to see their thesis line up with unusual options activity. Simply put, when large traders or big...
Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Pops as Tesla, Coinbase Stocks Soar
Bed Bath & Beyond was another big winner on Monday, despite last week's bankruptcy warning.
uspostnews.com
A closer look at Precigen Inc. (PGEN) is warranted
Precigen Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) marked $1.59 per share on Tuesday, up from a previous closing price of $1.56. While Precigen Inc. has overperformed by 1.92%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PGEN fell by -49.84%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.35 to $1.12, whereas the simple moving average fell by -10.59% in the last 200 days.
uspostnews.com
A closer look at Blade Air Mobility Inc. (BLDE) is warranted
Blade Air Mobility Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) marked $3.62 per share on Wednesday, down from a previous closing price of $3.83. While Blade Air Mobility Inc. has underperformed by -5.48%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BLDE fell by -49.16%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.90 to $3.02, whereas the simple moving average fell by -34.66% in the last 200 days.
Dow makes big move on Friday as tech stocks lift Nasdaq
Stocks rallied on Friday as the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped over 700 points during trading as sluggish technology stocks boosted the Nasdaq Composite and U.S. Tech 100.
uspostnews.com
It would be worthwhile to take a closer look at Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT)
Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) marked $8.69 per share on Monday, up from a previous closing price of $8.24. While Sintx Technologies Inc. has overperformed by 5.46%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SINT fell by -87.83%, with highs and lows ranging from $70.80 to $6.46, whereas the simple moving average fell by -75.83% in the last 200 days.
msn.com
Morgan Stanley Joins Goldman in Bullish Call on Chinese Assets
(Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley followed Goldman Sachs Group Inc. in ramping up bullish bets on Chinese assets as the swift dismantling of Covid Zero policies boosts the nation’s growth outlook. Most Read from Bloomberg. It sees the yuan advancing to 6.65 per dollar by year-end, which amounts to a...
Bruised tech investors are hedging their bets
There are two certainties in today's market: The tech sector has been beaten down and interest rates are higher.
uspostnews.com
The PagerDuty Inc. (PD) had a good session last reading, didn’t it?
A share of PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD) closed at $26.24 per share on Wednesday, up from $25.58 day before. While PagerDuty Inc. has overperformed by 2.58%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PD fell by -18.41%, with highs and lows ranging from $38.75 to $19.51, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 1.48% in the last 200 days.
uspostnews.com
It would be worthwhile to take a closer look at Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK)
The share price of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) rose to $9.95 per share on Tuesday from $9.49. While Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has overperformed by 4.85%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SRRK fell by -53.53%, with highs and lows ranging from $22.92 to $4.32, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 23.30% in the last 200 days.
