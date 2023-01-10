ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Entrepreneur

4 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy and Never Sell

Legendary investor Warren Buffett’s holding company Berkshire Hathaway has outperformed the broader market over the past year. His investment portfolio has been a guide for several long-term investors for decades....
NASDAQ

3 Reasons to Buy and Hold This High-Yield Dividend Stock

Investing in established companies with generous dividend policies can be a great strategy for investors seeking rising passive income. That's because such an investment philosophy can help investors sleep easier at night, knowing that their cash flow isn't subject to the whims of the fickle stock market. Darden Restaurants (NYSE:...
GEORGIA STATE
NASDAQ

2 Dividend Aristocrat Stocks to Buy and Never Sell

A dividend aristocrat is a stock that is a member of the S&P500 that has raised dividend payments for at least 25 consecutive years. This filter alone is an effective way to identify companies with lasting brands, durable cash flow, and effective management. They make products or provide services you...
NASDAQ

Dow Jones Bear Market: The Smartest Investors Are Buying These Beaten-Down Stocks

The Dow Jones Industrial Average officially fell into bear market territory at the end of September, falling just over 20% compared to where it started the year, but has steadily regained ground since. In fact, it's not even in "correction" territory anymore, as it is down less than 10% year to date.
NASDAQ

Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 11th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 11th:. Janus Henderson Group JHG: This investment management company that provides investment advisors for equities, fixed income, property and private equity sectors, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.
msn.com

These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond

Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
NASDAQ

Unusual Options Activity in AT&T, Verizon, JPMorgan and 7 Other Stocks

Many investors don’t pay attention to it, because options are too confusing and there can be multiple implications from a single data point. However, traders who are looking for opportunity often like to see their thesis line up with unusual options activity. Simply put, when large traders or big...
uspostnews.com

A closer look at Precigen Inc. (PGEN) is warranted

Precigen Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) marked $1.59 per share on Tuesday, up from a previous closing price of $1.56. While Precigen Inc. has overperformed by 1.92%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PGEN fell by -49.84%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.35 to $1.12, whereas the simple moving average fell by -10.59% in the last 200 days.
uspostnews.com

A closer look at Blade Air Mobility Inc. (BLDE) is warranted

Blade Air Mobility Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) marked $3.62 per share on Wednesday, down from a previous closing price of $3.83. While Blade Air Mobility Inc. has underperformed by -5.48%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BLDE fell by -49.16%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.90 to $3.02, whereas the simple moving average fell by -34.66% in the last 200 days.
uspostnews.com

It would be worthwhile to take a closer look at Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT)

Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) marked $8.69 per share on Monday, up from a previous closing price of $8.24. While Sintx Technologies Inc. has overperformed by 5.46%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SINT fell by -87.83%, with highs and lows ranging from $70.80 to $6.46, whereas the simple moving average fell by -75.83% in the last 200 days.
msn.com

Morgan Stanley Joins Goldman in Bullish Call on Chinese Assets

(Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley followed Goldman Sachs Group Inc. in ramping up bullish bets on Chinese assets as the swift dismantling of Covid Zero policies boosts the nation’s growth outlook. Most Read from Bloomberg. It sees the yuan advancing to 6.65 per dollar by year-end, which amounts to a...
uspostnews.com

The PagerDuty Inc. (PD) had a good session last reading, didn’t it?

A share of PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD) closed at $26.24 per share on Wednesday, up from $25.58 day before. While PagerDuty Inc. has overperformed by 2.58%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PD fell by -18.41%, with highs and lows ranging from $38.75 to $19.51, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 1.48% in the last 200 days.
uspostnews.com

It would be worthwhile to take a closer look at Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK)

The share price of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) rose to $9.95 per share on Tuesday from $9.49. While Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has overperformed by 4.85%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SRRK fell by -53.53%, with highs and lows ranging from $22.92 to $4.32, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 23.30% in the last 200 days.

