Precigen Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) marked $1.59 per share on Tuesday, up from a previous closing price of $1.56. While Precigen Inc. has overperformed by 1.92%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PGEN fell by -49.84%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.35 to $1.12, whereas the simple moving average fell by -10.59% in the last 200 days.

1 DAY AGO