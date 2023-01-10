Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
3 Reasons to Buy and Hold This High-Yield Dividend Stock
Investing in established companies with generous dividend policies can be a great strategy for investors seeking rising passive income. That's because such an investment philosophy can help investors sleep easier at night, knowing that their cash flow isn't subject to the whims of the fickle stock market. Darden Restaurants (NYSE:...
NASDAQ
2 Dividend Aristocrat Stocks to Buy and Never Sell
A dividend aristocrat is a stock that is a member of the S&P500 that has raised dividend payments for at least 25 consecutive years. This filter alone is an effective way to identify companies with lasting brands, durable cash flow, and effective management. They make products or provide services you...
uspostnews.com
It would be worthwhile to take a closer look at Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP)
Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) marked $0.79 per share on Wednesday, down from a previous closing price of $0.80. While Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed by -1.37%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HARP fell by -87.15%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.53 to $0.59, whereas the simple moving average fell by -56.39% in the last 200 days.
uspostnews.com
It would be worthwhile to take a closer look at Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK)
The share price of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) rose to $9.95 per share on Tuesday from $9.49. While Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has overperformed by 4.85%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SRRK fell by -53.53%, with highs and lows ranging from $22.92 to $4.32, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 23.30% in the last 200 days.
CNBC
Jim Cramer says these 7 stocks will be winners in 2023
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave investors a list of stocks that he believes will perform well next year. Stocks rose on Tuesday and ended a four-day streak of losses for the market. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave investors a list of stocks that he believes will perform...
1 Dividend Stock to Buy Now and Retire on Later
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) continued its business momentum in the third quarter of fiscal 2022, driven by steady demand for its products and innovative, advancing portfolio and pipeline. Moreover, the...
NASDAQ
3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You for the Rest of Your Life
A variety of factors shook up financial markets in 2022: decades-high inflation, the war between Russia and Ukraine, ongoing supply chain issues, and soaring interest rates, to name a few. With the S&P 500 index down 19.7% year to date and stocks across several sectors falling as much or more, there haven't been many places for investors to hide from negative returns.
1 High-Yield Dividend Stock to Add to Your Portfolio for Passive Income
Communications solutions provider Motorola (MSI) is well-positioned to achieve solid top and bottom-line growth in the upcoming quarters, driven by strong demand and a robust funding environment. Moreover, the company...
The Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now
Semiconductor stocks have struggled for the greater part of the past year, but all the drivers remain in place for success once the macro clouds clear.
Stock Market Live: Stocks End Higher With Inflation In Focus; FAA System Failure Grounds Flights
Stocks end higher Wednesday ahead of a key 10-year bond auction later in the session and tomorrow's crucial December inflation report.
msn.com
Stock market today: Dow pares gains to close lower as slump in health care bites
Investing.com -- The Dow gave up gains to close lower Monday, as falling health care and energy stocks offset tech strength in tech after Treasury yields slipped amid ongoing expectations that the Federal Reserve will slow its pace of rate hikes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.34%, or 112...
Stocks are back in a bull market as global economic outlook is improving, says market veteran Ed Yardeni
Stocks are back in a new bull market thanks to an improving global economy, according to Ed Yardeni. He pointed to factors like lower natural gas prices and China's reopening, which could boost stocks. He says the market bottomed in October, and stocks are on a new uptrend despite some...
uspostnews.com
A closer look at Verastem Inc. (VSTM) is warranted
Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) marked $0.44 per share on Monday, down from a previous closing price of $0.47. While Verastem Inc. has underperformed by -6.38%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VSTM fell by -77.20%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.13 to $0.29, whereas the simple moving average fell by -54.56% in the last 200 days.
uspostnews.com
A closer look at Blade Air Mobility Inc. (BLDE) is warranted
Blade Air Mobility Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) marked $3.62 per share on Wednesday, down from a previous closing price of $3.83. While Blade Air Mobility Inc. has underperformed by -5.48%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BLDE fell by -49.16%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.90 to $3.02, whereas the simple moving average fell by -34.66% in the last 200 days.
uspostnews.com
Results from Purple Innovation Inc. (PRPL) show potential
As of Wednesday, Purple Innovation Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PRPL) stock closed at $5.67, up from $5.37 the previous day. While Purple Innovation Inc. has overperformed by 5.59%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PRPL fell by -50.26%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.94 to $2.65, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 33.92% in the last 200 days.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Lululemon, Duck Creek, Mastercard, Uber and more
Check out the companies making the biggest moves premarket:. — Shares of the Canadian apparel company fell more than 10% after Lululemon lowered its gross margin guidance for the fourth quarter. The "athleisure" chain raised its net revenue guidance for the fourth quarter and now expects growth of 25% or more, year over year.
Rebound in U.S. stocks faces earnings test
NEW YORK, Jan 12 (Reuters) - A tentative bounce in U.S. stocks is about to face a key test, as companies get set to report fourth-quarter results amid worries over a potential recession in 2023.
uspostnews.com
ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) is an excellent investment, but the stock is overvalued/undervalued right now
As of Wednesday, ProPetro Holding Corp.’s (NYSE:PUMP) stock closed at $10.43, down from $10.56 the previous day. While ProPetro Holding Corp. has underperformed by -1.23%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PUMP rose by 8.20%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.92 to $7.25, whereas the simple moving average fell by -4.33% in the last 200 days.
uspostnews.com
Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) is an excellent investment, but the stock is overvalued/undervalued right now
As of Monday, Allbirds Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BIRD) stock closed at $2.34, down from $2.38 the previous day. While Allbirds Inc. has underperformed by -1.68%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BIRD fell by -84.64%, with highs and lows ranging from $15.13 to $2.14, whereas the simple moving average fell by -43.81% in the last 200 days.
uspostnews.com
There Are Mixed Signals on the Chart for Micron Technology Inc. (MU)
Currently, Micron Technology Inc.’s (MU) stock is trading at $57.09, marking a fall of -1.67% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -41.81% below its 52-week high of $98.11 and 17.88% above its 52-week low of $48.43. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -2.40% below the high and +17.82% above the low.
