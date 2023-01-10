ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NASDAQ

3 Reasons to Buy and Hold This High-Yield Dividend Stock

Investing in established companies with generous dividend policies can be a great strategy for investors seeking rising passive income. That's because such an investment philosophy can help investors sleep easier at night, knowing that their cash flow isn't subject to the whims of the fickle stock market. Darden Restaurants (NYSE:...
NASDAQ

2 Dividend Aristocrat Stocks to Buy and Never Sell

A dividend aristocrat is a stock that is a member of the S&P500 that has raised dividend payments for at least 25 consecutive years. This filter alone is an effective way to identify companies with lasting brands, durable cash flow, and effective management. They make products or provide services you...
The Associated Press

TD Ameritrade Investor Movement Index: IMX Score Remains Flat as 2022 Comes to a Close

OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 9, 2023-- The Investor Movement Index® (IMX SM ) remained at 4.17 in December, unchanged from its score in November. The IMX is TD Ameritrade’s proprietary, behavior-based index, aggregating Main Street investor positions and activity to measure what investors actually were doing and how they were positioned in the markets. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230109005200/en/ TD Ameritrade December 2022 Investor Movement Index (Graphic: TD Ameritrade)
uspostnews.com

Nerdy Inc. (NRDY) is an excellent investment, but the stock is overvalued/undervalued right now

As of Tuesday, Nerdy Inc.’s (NYSE:NRDY) stock closed at $2.52, up from $2.44 the previous day. While Nerdy Inc. has overperformed by 3.28%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NRDY fell by -41.80%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.61 to $1.59, whereas the simple moving average fell by -8.70% in the last 200 days.
msn.com

3 Mid-Cap Dividend Stocks to Buy in January

This past year could have been better for equity investors. 2022 was one of the worst performances by the S&P 500. It lost 18.1% this past year, the seventh-worst year on record. Mid-cap dividend stocks to buy fared much better. The WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) tracks the performance...
Benzinga

KB Home Stock Is Falling After Hours As Homebuyers Become 'More Cautious'

KB Home KBH shares are trading lower in Wednesday's after-hours session after the company reported worse-than-expected financial results and warned of a challenging housing market. What Happened: KB Home said fourth-quarter revenue climbed 16% year-over-year to $1.94 billion, which missed average analyst estimates of $1.98 billion, according to Benzinga Pro....
Zacks.com

5 Top Dividend Growth Stocks for Assured Returns in 2023

NXST - Free Report) , Walmart Inc. (. WMT - Free Report) , Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (. A - Free Report) , and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (. AEM - Free Report) — that could be compelling picks for your portfolio. Why is Dividend Growth Better?. Stocks...
