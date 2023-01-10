As of Tuesday, Nerdy Inc.’s (NYSE:NRDY) stock closed at $2.52, up from $2.44 the previous day. While Nerdy Inc. has overperformed by 3.28%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NRDY fell by -41.80%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.61 to $1.59, whereas the simple moving average fell by -8.70% in the last 200 days.

1 DAY AGO