Kenyon-Wanamingo high school seniors, Cal Luebke and Ashley Rechtzigel, were selected to represent their school for the Academic, Arts and Athletics Award for going above and beyond in all their school endeavors. The Academics, Arts and Athletics Award, better known as Triple ‘A’ Award, is sponsored by the Minnesota State High School League. It is given to seniors across Minnesota who have a 3.0 or higher GPA (a B or better) and who are involved in league-sponsored athletic and fine arts programs/activities. The award. ...

KENYON, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO