The U.S. equity markets inched up in the past few trading sessions as the December jobs report and contraction in the services sector instilled hopes that inflation was cooling. The latest nonfarm payrolls report showed that the U.S. economy added 223,000 jobs in December compared with broad-based expectations of 200,000 job additions, while wages increased 0.3%, contrary to expectations of a 0.4% rise. The ISM Services index recorded a reading of 49.6% for December, portraying contraction amid a pullback in new orders and production.

1 DAY AGO