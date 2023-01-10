ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NASDAQ

2 Dividend Aristocrat Stocks to Buy and Never Sell

A dividend aristocrat is a stock that is a member of the S&P500 that has raised dividend payments for at least 25 consecutive years. This filter alone is an effective way to identify companies with lasting brands, durable cash flow, and effective management. They make products or provide services you...
The Associated Press

TD Ameritrade Investor Movement Index: IMX Score Remains Flat as 2022 Comes to a Close

OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 9, 2023-- The Investor Movement Index® (IMX SM ) remained at 4.17 in December, unchanged from its score in November. The IMX is TD Ameritrade’s proprietary, behavior-based index, aggregating Main Street investor positions and activity to measure what investors actually were doing and how they were positioned in the markets. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230109005200/en/ TD Ameritrade December 2022 Investor Movement Index (Graphic: TD Ameritrade)
NASDAQ

Unusual Options Activity in AT&T, Verizon, JPMorgan and 7 Other Stocks

Many investors don’t pay attention to it, because options are too confusing and there can be multiple implications from a single data point. However, traders who are looking for opportunity often like to see their thesis line up with unusual options activity. Simply put, when large traders or big...
msn.com

3 Mid-Cap Dividend Stocks to Buy in January

This past year could have been better for equity investors. 2022 was one of the worst performances by the S&P 500. It lost 18.1% this past year, the seventh-worst year on record. Mid-cap dividend stocks to buy fared much better. The WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) tracks the performance...
NASDAQ

5 Stocks With High ROE to Buy as Rate Hike Fears Subside

The U.S. equity markets inched up in the past few trading sessions as the December jobs report and contraction in the services sector instilled hopes that inflation was cooling. The latest nonfarm payrolls report showed that the U.S. economy added 223,000 jobs in December compared with broad-based expectations of 200,000 job additions, while wages increased 0.3%, contrary to expectations of a 0.4% rise. The ISM Services index recorded a reading of 49.6% for December, portraying contraction amid a pullback in new orders and production.
Fortune

The biggest investing trends to bet on in 2023

2022 was the worst year for the stock market since the Great Recession. Even though we’re continuing to operate in uncertainty, there’s hope for investors seeking positive returns in 2023. Fortune’s Quarterly Investment Guide, released this morning, shows that there’s some light at the end of the tunnel...
Zacks.com

5 Top Dividend Growth Stocks for Assured Returns in 2023

NXST - Free Report) , Walmart Inc. (. WMT - Free Report) , Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (. A - Free Report) , and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (. AEM - Free Report) — that could be compelling picks for your portfolio. Why is Dividend Growth Better?. Stocks...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
msn.com

Morgan Stanley Joins Goldman in Bullish Call on Chinese Assets

(Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley followed Goldman Sachs Group Inc. in ramping up bullish bets on Chinese assets as the swift dismantling of Covid Zero policies boosts the nation’s growth outlook. Most Read from Bloomberg. It sees the yuan advancing to 6.65 per dollar by year-end, which amounts to a...

