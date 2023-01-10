ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

uspostnews.com

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) will benefit from these strategies

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) marked $1.35 per share on Wednesday, up from a previous closing price of $1.20. While United Insurance Holdings Corp. has overperformed by 12.50%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, UIHC fell by -69.11%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.45 to $0.29, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 6.77% in the last 200 days.
thenewscrypto.com

Binance Lost $12 Billion in Assets Due to User Withdrawals

Binance users withdrew a total of $360 million on Friday, according to recent statistics. Binance Coin (BNB) has lost 29% of its value in the last two months. Despite the recovery in the cryptocurrency markets following the demise of the FTX exchange, the situation with Binance withdrawals has not yet normalized. According to a recent report from Forbes, Binance has lost $12 billion in assets as a result of users continuing to withdraw money from the exchange.
Black Enterprise

Bay Street Capital Holdings Founder Invests in Black Travel

Bay Street Capital Holdings founder William Huston has been in the news recently after the entrepreneur shared that he was investing in Black travel. According to its site, Bay Street Capital, based in Califonia, is an “independent investment advisory, wealth management, and financial planning firm.” The company invests in property technology and lavish vacation homes.
decrypt.co

Law Firm Investigating Bitcoin Miner Core Scientific for Alleged Securities Fraud

Bitcoin miner Core Scientific is being investigated by Pomerantz LLP over alleged securities fraud "or other unlawful business practices." New York-based law firm Pomerantz LLP has launched an investigation against Bitcoin mining company Core Scientific over claims that its leadership had been involved in securities fraud and activities that negatively affected its stock price.
uspostnews.com

BE (Bloom Energy Corporation) has powerful results

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) closed Tuesday at $22.00 per share, up from $19.89 a day earlier. While Bloom Energy Corporation has overperformed by 10.61%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BE rose by 14.29%, with highs and lows ranging from $31.47 to $11.47, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 8.39% in the last 200 days.
uspostnews.com

Results from Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) show potential

As of Monday, Applied Digital Corporation’s (NASDAQ:APLD) stock closed at $2.08, up from $1.86 the previous day. While Applied Digital Corporation has overperformed by 11.83%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, APLD fell by -91.11%, with highs and lows ranging from $27.12 to $0.85, whereas the simple moving average fell by -36.26% in the last 200 days.
coinjournal.net

Analyst: Only 5 exchanges will survive, Coinbase will be one of them

Cuts are “enough for now” based on the current trading environment. Coinbase can be one of the few survivors of crypto winter. Bitcoin is highly correlated with the interest rate direction. Oppenheimer Executive Director and Senior Analyst Owen Lau talks about Coinbase’s latest round of layoffs and how...
uspostnews.com

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) did well last session?

In Wednesday’s session, Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) marked $5.34 per share, down from $5.46 in the previous session. While Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has underperformed by -2.20%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AMBP fell by -37.18%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.80 to $3.91, whereas the simple moving average fell by -8.82% in the last 200 days.
uspostnews.com

Was anything positive for Janux Therapeutics Inc. (JANX) stock last session?

The share price of Janux Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) rose to $15.07 per share on Tuesday from $14.25. While Janux Therapeutics Inc. has overperformed by 5.75%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, JANX fell by -18.54%, with highs and lows ranging from $19.68 to $9.39, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 13.06% in the last 200 days.
uspostnews.com

Results from Purple Innovation Inc. (PRPL) show potential

As of Wednesday, Purple Innovation Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PRPL) stock closed at $5.67, up from $5.37 the previous day. While Purple Innovation Inc. has overperformed by 5.59%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PRPL fell by -50.26%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.94 to $2.65, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 33.92% in the last 200 days.
uspostnews.com

A closer look at Precigen Inc. (PGEN) is warranted

Precigen Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) marked $1.59 per share on Tuesday, up from a previous closing price of $1.56. While Precigen Inc. has overperformed by 1.92%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PGEN fell by -49.84%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.35 to $1.12, whereas the simple moving average fell by -10.59% in the last 200 days.

