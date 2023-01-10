Binance users withdrew a total of $360 million on Friday, according to recent statistics. Binance Coin (BNB) has lost 29% of its value in the last two months. Despite the recovery in the cryptocurrency markets following the demise of the FTX exchange, the situation with Binance withdrawals has not yet normalized. According to a recent report from Forbes, Binance has lost $12 billion in assets as a result of users continuing to withdraw money from the exchange.

2 DAYS AGO