dailyhodl.com
FTX Collapse Triggered $8,100,000,000 in Withdrawals at Crypto-Friendly Bank Silvergate: Report
The high-profile collapse of crypto exchange FTX has reportedly triggered a mass exodus from Silvergate, a crypto-friendly bank. According to a new report by The Wall Street Journal, the disintegration of the FTX ecosystem led to over $8 billion worth of withdrawals from Silvergate, a bank known for embracing digital assets.
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest scoops up $1.45 million of Coinbase stock as the crypto exchange pops 25% in the past five days
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest bought 33,756 shares of crypto exchange Coinbase. COIN is up nearly 25% in the past five days following company-wide layoffs. The famed money manager's ARKK ETF is down 65% in the past year. Cathie Wood's Ark Investment Management is on a Coinbase buying spree, scooping up...
Coinbase Downgraded Due To Murky Crypto Market: 'Run-Rate Warrants Caution For 2023'
Coinbase Global Inc COIN shares traded lower by 3.7% on Wednesday after one Wall Street analyst threw in the towel on the beaten-down stock. The Analyst: Bank of America analyst Jason Kupferberg downgraded Coinbase from Neutral to Underperform and cut his price target from $50 to $35. The Thesis: In...
Coinbase just announced it’s laying off 20% of its staff amid broader cuts in the crypto industry
The company reached a $100 million settlement over compliance violations with regulators last week.
A 25-year-old traded $2 billion of crypto from his parents' suburban home in Australia, public records show
25-year-old Darren Nguyen's crypto trading company profited $7 million after-tax, and net-profits increased 1,400% from the previous year.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Predicts Investors Will Flock to Two Crypto Assets in 2023 As Flight to Quality Catches On
Coinbase crypto exchange is singling out two digital assets that will become a favorite with investors looking for quality. The US crypto exchange says in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report that one of the key themes for next year will be institutional investors seeking quality amid a worsening macroeconomic picture.
Binance customers have pulled a staggering $12 billion from the crypto exchange in just 2 months, report says
Outflows from Binance are accelerating rather than stabilizing, according to a Forbes report published Monday. Customers reportedly pulled $12 billion from the crypto exchange over a two-month period. CEO Changpeng Zhao has previously called the high levels of withdrawals "business as usual". Binance lost an eye-popping $12 billion worth of...
thenewscrypto.com
Binance Lost $12 Billion in Assets Due to User Withdrawals
Binance users withdrew a total of $360 million on Friday, according to recent statistics. Binance Coin (BNB) has lost 29% of its value in the last two months. Despite the recovery in the cryptocurrency markets following the demise of the FTX exchange, the situation with Binance withdrawals has not yet normalized. According to a recent report from Forbes, Binance has lost $12 billion in assets as a result of users continuing to withdraw money from the exchange.
Bay Street Capital Holdings Founder Invests in Black Travel
Bay Street Capital Holdings founder William Huston has been in the news recently after the entrepreneur shared that he was investing in Black travel. According to its site, Bay Street Capital, based in Califonia, is an “independent investment advisory, wealth management, and financial planning firm.” The company invests in property technology and lavish vacation homes.
Coinbase Confirms End of Era of Insolent Growth in Crypto
Cryptocurrency exchange to cut nearly 1,000 additional jobs and record significant charges.
decrypt.co
Law Firm Investigating Bitcoin Miner Core Scientific for Alleged Securities Fraud
Bitcoin miner Core Scientific is being investigated by Pomerantz LLP over alleged securities fraud "or other unlawful business practices." New York-based law firm Pomerantz LLP has launched an investigation against Bitcoin mining company Core Scientific over claims that its leadership had been involved in securities fraud and activities that negatively affected its stock price.
Gemini escalates battle with billionaire Barry Silbert, terminates its ‘Earn’ product
Gemini cofounder Cameron Winkelvoss said in an open letter that DCG’s Genesis owes its customers $900 million.
coinjournal.net
Analyst: Only 5 exchanges will survive, Coinbase will be one of them
Cuts are “enough for now” based on the current trading environment. Coinbase can be one of the few survivors of crypto winter. Bitcoin is highly correlated with the interest rate direction. Oppenheimer Executive Director and Senior Analyst Owen Lau talks about Coinbase’s latest round of layoffs and how...
