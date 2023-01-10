Finding the best oil stocks to buy isn’t as easy as it was a few months ago. The price of crude oil ran up to a multiyear high of $120 a barrel shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine and again in mid-June as demand peaked with the summer driving season. However, oil prices have steadily fallen in recent months as concerns grow about the prospects of a global recession, and the impact that anti-Covid-19 lockdowns in China will have on energy demand.

8 DAYS AGO