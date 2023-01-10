ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

'Queen of Stonks' Nancy Pelosi's portfolio of stocks plunged 20% last year – meaning she even underperformed funds that track the struggling S&P 500

Nancy Pelosi's portfolio slumped 20% last year, according to an Unusual Whales report published last week. That means the former 'Queen of Stonks' lagged the S&P 500 in 2022. But many other politicians – including Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene – beat the benchmark index. Nancy Pelosi's run...
GEORGIA STATE
3 Dow Stocks Down 30% to 55% That Are Screaming Buys for 2023

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished 2022 down nearly 9%. It delivered a worse negative return only six times over the past 50 years. Several members of the blue chip index experienced especially sharp sell-offs. But that doesn't mean that better days aren't on the way. Here are three Dow stocks down 30% to 55% that are screaming buys for 2023.
The 7 Best Oil Stocks to Buy Now

Finding the best oil stocks to buy isn’t as easy as it was a few months ago. The price of crude oil ran up to a multiyear high of $120 a barrel shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine and again in mid-June as demand peaked with the summer driving season. However, oil prices have steadily fallen in recent months as concerns grow about the prospects of a global recession, and the impact that anti-Covid-19 lockdowns in China will have on energy demand.
TD Ameritrade Investor Movement Index: IMX Score Remains Flat as 2022 Comes to a Close

OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 9, 2023-- The Investor Movement Index® (IMX SM ) remained at 4.17 in December, unchanged from its score in November. The IMX is TD Ameritrade’s proprietary, behavior-based index, aggregating Main Street investor positions and activity to measure what investors actually were doing and how they were positioned in the markets. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230109005200/en/ TD Ameritrade December 2022 Investor Movement Index (Graphic: TD Ameritrade)
Stock market today: Dow pares gains to close lower as slump in health care bites

Investing.com -- The Dow gave up gains to close lower Monday, as falling health care and energy stocks offset tech strength in tech after Treasury yields slipped amid ongoing expectations that the Federal Reserve will slow its pace of rate hikes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.34%, or 112...
Was anything positive for Janux Therapeutics Inc. (JANX) stock last session?

The share price of Janux Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) rose to $15.07 per share on Tuesday from $14.25. While Janux Therapeutics Inc. has overperformed by 5.75%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, JANX fell by -18.54%, with highs and lows ranging from $19.68 to $9.39, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 13.06% in the last 200 days.
2 Beaten-Down Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in 2023

Pick the right time frame and just about any investor can look like a genius. Getting a portfolio to outperform long enough to fuel anyone's retirement dreams, though, is an entirely different matter. Warren Buffett took control of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965. Since then, A-class shares of...
5 Top Dividend Growth Stocks for Assured Returns in 2023

NXST - Free Report) , Walmart Inc. (. WMT - Free Report) , Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (. A - Free Report) , and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (. AEM - Free Report) — that could be compelling picks for your portfolio. Why is Dividend Growth Better?. Stocks...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
New Strong Sell Stocks for January 10th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:. Brainsway BWAY is a commercial stage medical device company which is focused on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 57.7% downward over the last 60 days.
HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) did well last session?

In Monday’s session, HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) marked $26.47 per share, up from $24.33 in the previous session. While HashiCorp Inc. has overperformed by 8.80%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HCP fell by -65.95%, with highs and lows ranging from $83.12 to $21.50, whereas the simple moving average fell by -24.03% in the last 200 days.
HA (Hawaiian Holdings Inc.) has powerful results

A share of Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) closed at $12.74 per share on Wednesday, up from $12.72 day before. While Hawaiian Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 0.16%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HA fell by -33.61%, with highs and lows ranging from $21.71 to $9.64, whereas the simple moving average fell by -15.58% in the last 200 days.
ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) is an excellent investment, but the stock is overvalued/undervalued right now

As of Wednesday, ProPetro Holding Corp.’s (NYSE:PUMP) stock closed at $10.43, down from $10.56 the previous day. While ProPetro Holding Corp. has underperformed by -1.23%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PUMP rose by 8.20%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.92 to $7.25, whereas the simple moving average fell by -4.33% in the last 200 days.

