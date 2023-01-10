2022 was a pretty miserable year for stocks, but covered call ETFs finally got a chance to demonstrate their value. Sure, they mostly lost money this past year, but they were able to save investors from at least some degree of losses. The volatility of the sector was a major determinant in the level of downside protection, but the savings were significant. The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD), for example, outperformed the S&P 500 by 7%. The Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (RYLD) beat the Russell index by 6%. The Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) bested the Nasdaq 100 by a whopping 14%.

14 DAYS AGO