wtuz.com
New Phila Leadership Talks Projects to Start New Year
Nick McWilliams reporting – New Philadelphia is entering the new year with multiple developments and projects in 2023. Mayor Joel Day discussed a list of scheduled projects with council on Monday, after a 2022 in which the city placed an emphasis on further economic expansion. One of the newest...
wtuz.com
Safety Information, Smoke Alarm Target for Newcomerstown
Mary Alice Reporting – The American Red Cross will venture to the Village of Newcomerstown to provide a neighborhood with fire information and alarms. This event is following the tragic December 26th fatal blaze for a family and the goal of the visit is to make the village a safer community.
wtuz.com
Florence Ellen Keplinger – January 11, 2023
Florence Ellen Keplinger, age 100, who resided at Park Village Health Care Center in Dover, passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023. Born January 26, 1922, in Crooked Run Valley, Tuscarawas County, she was the daughter of the late Carl J. and Maud L. Stull Keplinger. As a child, Miss Keplinger moved with her family to a farm near Winfield. She began her working career as an elementary school teacher and later was employed as a secretary for the Tuscarawas County Farm Bureau. Miss Keplinger served on the editorial board of The Dover Reporter and ended her career as a secretary for the First Moravian Church in Dover.
wtuz.com
Holland Retires, Lawson Next Newcomerstown PD Chief
Mary Alice Reporting – After an over 30-year career in law enforcement, Gary Holland is moving on to the next chapter of his life. Holland has been active in the police force since 1991 as he served for the Village of Rising Sun before his appointment to Bettsville as an officer in 1994 before advancing, in 1998, as their police chief. He then served as a Seneca County Sheriff’s Deputy from 2008 until his 2010 appointment as Newcomerstown Police Chief.
wtuz.com
Emmett Welz Basiletti – January 9, 2023
Emmett Welz Basiletti passed away on January 9, 2023, in his home, 12 days prior to his 99th birthday. Born in New Philadelphia on January 21, 1924, he was the son of the late Massimo and Bertha Minnie (Welz) Basiletti. Emmett married his lifelong love, the former Inez Irene Griffey,...
One Ohio City Among The 'Most Miserable' In America
24/7 Wall St. listed the most miserable cities in the country according to residents.
whbc.com
Canton Council OK’s New 2-Year Contracts With AFSCME Locals
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There’s labor peace in Canton for the next two years. The final two agreements with two AFSCME locals have been approved by City Council. Both unions had ratified the two-year deals earlier. The 373 clerical, labor and 911 employees are receiving...
wtuz.com
Susan Zifer – January 9, 2023
Susan Zifer, 82, of Dover passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023. Cremation has been entrusted to the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory of Dover. To send flowers to the family of Susan, please visit our floral store.
wtuz.com
Scott E. Steitz – January 8, 2023
Scott E. Steitz, 66, of Dover passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, January 8, 2023. Scott was born on April 9, 1956, in Dover to the late John E. “Jerry” and E. Virginia “Ginny” Steitz. Scott was one of the first to attend Starlight School and Workshop, founded by Ruth Carlson. He loved what he knew as “workshop” – working at Starlight Enterprises in New Philadelphia.
wtuz.com
J. Robert “Bob” Mackey – January 9, 2023
J. Robert “Bob” Mackey, 79, of Sherrodsville, died Monday, January 9, 2023, with his wife and children by his side, in Community Hospice Truman House in New Philadelphia, following a period of declining health. A son of the late John C. and Mary (Turson) Mackey, Bob was born...
wtuz.com
Mabel Lettie Maurer – January 9, 2023
Mabel Lettie Maurer of Dover, Ohio passed away on January 9, 2023, with her family present. Mabel was born on September 28, 1939, in the family home at 726 Walnut Street in Dover. She graduated from Dover High in 1957. Mabel enjoyed math, reading, traveling, and helping people. She loved...
New urgent care facility opens in Youngstown
As development continues along the Glenwood Avenue corridor in Youngstown, a new Quickmed healthcare facility is now open.
wtuz.com
John R. Basiletti – January 8, 2023
John R. Basiletti, 80, of Dover passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023, in the Hennis Care Centre at Bolivar. He was born on February 7, 1942, in Dover and was the son of the late John A. Basiletti and Sue Tiffner. In addition to his parents, John was also preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Basiletti who passed away only four days ago on January 4, 2023; his sister, Joan Wolfe, and former daughter-in-law, Joy Stealey.
Man found dead in Ohio sewer identified
The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Norton Police Department are investigating the death of a 39-year-old man.
Three Ohio Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
wtuz.com
Adam Ezekiel Tufford – January 5, 2023
Adam Ezekiel Tufford, 35, of Newcomerstown, Ohio, passed away on January 5, 2023, in Dover. He was born June 10, 1987, in Cambridge to Marc E. Tufford and Ruby J. Blankenship. Adam started Tufford’s Low Voltage Solutions, a business that he owned and founded. He was a very hard worker and his business was his passion. Adam was a loving father, uncle, and brother. He enjoyed fishing. He loved his friends and was a friend to everybody. A very caring soul, Adam would give, and has given, the shirt off his back.
wtuz.com
Thelma Lucille Watson – January 7, 2023
Thelma Lucille Watson, 94, of Newcomerstown, passed away on January 7, 2023, at her home. She was born December 18, 1928, in Newcomerstown to the late Marshall and Dessie Mae (Moore) Miller. She spent much of her life as a homemaker and also worked at WeatherSeal in Newcomerstown for several...
wtuz.com
Tuscarawas in Third for Deer Harvested with Muzzleloaders
Nick McWilliams reporting – Ohio hunters had another successful deer hunting season, calling off muzzleloader season on Tuesday. In total, just over 13,500 deer were harvested by hunters over the four-day season, which includes the ongoing archery season. Coshocton was the top grossing county with 518, followed by Muskingum...
27 First News
Deandre Travon Lamont Williams, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deandre Travon Lamont Williams was born on November 28, 1994, to parents Jacqueline Chante Thompkins and Anthony Lamont Williams. He departed his earthly life on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Deandre attended Hardly Elementary, Liberty Middle school and Liberty High School in Youngstown, Ohio and later...
wtuz.com
OVI Citation, Dover Ambulance Received Minor Damage
Mary Alice Reporting – On January 6th, at 8:00 pm, central dispatch was advised that a vehicle had struck a Dover Fire Department ambulance. The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the incident that happened on I-77 southbound and deputies found the involved vehicle at the Marathon Bellstores located outside the Village of Strasburg.
