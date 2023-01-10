ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Just kidding? Yankees announcer Michael Kay walks back attack on ESPN Radio producer

That’s what New York Yankees announcer Michael Kay is saying about his well-publicized slam of an ESPN Radio producer. According to the New York Post, Kay ripped Ray Santiago on Friday after the producer on the “DiPietro & Rothenberg” morning show took at shot at Kay and his ratings: “Is it the fear that this show is now on the rise, and that show’s kind of gone in the other direction lately?”
