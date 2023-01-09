Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Congressman Colin Allred Honors Damar Hamlin's Recovery on House FloorLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Buffalo VA nurses speak out against administration's failure to prepare for the blizzardEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin's charity has received over $6 million in donations from fansAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
Related
Look: Damar Hamlin Hints At Plans For Future
After suffering cardiac arrest during the Bills-Bengals game on Jan. 2, Damar Hamlin awoke to see an outpouring of love from the football world, as well as $8.7 million donated to a toy drive fundraiser for his charity, The Chasing M's Foundation. With it, the Bills safety vowed to change the ...
4 Bengals issues that could spell disaster vs. Ravens
The Cincinnati Bengals were heavy favorites over the Baltimore Ravens last week, and they will be again in the first round of the playoffs. The Bengals won over the Ravens in Week 18, 27-16, thanks to numerous Baltimore turnovers. That compensated for a poor offensive performance by the Bengals. They ran a pretty simple playbook knowing they’d face the Ravens again to begin the postseason. To win the rematch, the Bengals will need to limit turnovers and improve their offensive consistency. That said, let’s look at some of the issues the Bengals have when they face the Ravens in the Wild Card Round.
NBC Sports
Damar Hamlin has been discharged from Buffalo General Medical Center
Nine days after suffering cardiac arrest during a game in Cincinnati, Bills safety Damar Hamlin has gone home. The Bills have announced that Hamlin has been discharged from Buffalo General Medical Center. Hamlin arrived on Monday, after being released from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. On Tuesday, he underwent...
Joe Mixon Fined For Coin Flip Celebration in Week 18 Win Over Ravens
The star running back made fun of the NFL's playoff rule change
NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team
Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Bob Huggins Fires Longtime Assistant Coach
Bob Huggins and the West Virginia basketball program have fired longtime associate head coach Larry Harrison. Harrison spent 16 years with Huggins at West Virginia, and 24 years total dating back to their time together with Cincinnati. “I want to thank Larry for his years of service to ...
Damar Hamlin Raising Money for Cincinnati Trauma Center
The Bills safety is now impacting the lives of those who saved his life after he went into cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football.
Zac Taylor Reveals Why Tee Higgins Missed Practice Today
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins was not available for practice on Wednesday. Head coach Zac Taylor said Higgins is sick and started feeling unwell on Tuesday, per team insider Laurel Pfahler. Higgins is the Bengals' No. 2 wide receiver option behind Ja'Marr Chase. Through 16 games this ...
Bills safety Damar Hamlin released from Buffalo hospital
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday, more than a week after he went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated during a game at Cincinnati, after his doctors said they completed a series of tests. A news...
Florida State Reportedly Hiring Former NFL Player, Father Of NFL Star
The Florida State Seminoles are reportedly adding some NFL pedigree to their coaching staff in 2023. The team is set to hire Patrick Surtain as the program's new secondary coach, per ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel. Surtain, the father of Pro-Bowl cornerback Patrick Surtain II, ...
Official: Neutral Site Bills-Chiefs AFC Title Game Location
These AFC playoffs have a different feel about them. That's because of the cancelled Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, due to the Damar Hamlin medical event. The Bills and Bengals have played one less regular season game than everyone else, which means there was going to be an unfair playoff advantage if they just went on winning percentage.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to wild Chad Johnson news
For years, Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chad Johnson was one of the most dominant wide receivers in the entire NFL, and now it looks like he wants to get back into the game – but this time as a coach. Last month, news broke that the New York Jets...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Panthers big coach move
The Carolina Panthers are looking for a new, full-time head coach after firing head coach Matt Rhule earlier this season, and it looks like the team is keying in on a potential replacement following the end of the 2022 NFL season. According to Dallas Cowboys reporter Todd Archer of ESPN,...
Veteran NFL Assistant Coach Fired On Thursday Morning
The New York Jets confirmed another coaching change Thursday. Head coach Robert Saleh told reporters that they fired offensive line coach and run-game coordinator John Benton after two seasons with the team. "I love John," Saleh said. "He's been a coach in this league for a very long time. I've ...
WLWT 5
LOOK: This Ohio house is lit up in orange and black to cheer on the Bengals
Fans are getting ready to don their best orange and black ahead of Sunday's game, but one fan has his entire house decked in Bengals spirit. Keith Moeller puts on a holiday projection showevery year with mapping projection animated and displayed on his house, but for the past two seasons, he's also been using it to cheer on the Bengals.
Damar Hamlin Out of Hospital, to Rehab with Bills
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin arrived back to Western New York on Monday and has already been discharged from the hospital as he continues on the road to recovery.
Damar Hamlin heading home after being discharged from Buffalo hospital
Damar Hamlin is on his way home. The Buffalo Bills safety was discharged from Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute, the team announced on Wednesday. “We have completed a series of tests and evaluations, and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged to continue his rehabilitation at home and with the Bills,” Jamie Nadler, MD, the care team lead for Hamlin, said.
iheart.com
Kids In Cincinnati Make the Cutest Get Well Cards for Damar Hamlin
Good news! Buffalo Bills safety has been released from the hospital, a week after after suffering a cardiac arrest on the field after a hit to the chest. But before he left, he received a surprise from some of the kids at a Cincinnati grade school. Cincinnati Bengals head coach,...
List Of NFL Wide Receivers Likely To Be Traded
There are a lot of rumors and rumblings entering an NFL offseason, and a lot of teams have already started the offseason. Multiple teams already have top wide receivers going on the trading block, while others may still be to come. As the season is coming to a close, let’s go over potential receivers on the trading block.
Iowa Lands Standout OL in 2023 CFB Hall of Fame Class
The 2023 College Football Hall of Fame class has been announced, with the electrifying Reggie Bush along with Tim Tebow headlining an impressive class. One player in particular hits close to home in this year's class, as Iowa offensive lineman Robert Gallery was named as one of the 18 players to be inducted.
ESPN Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls, SD
16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
ESPN Sioux Falls has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://espnsiouxfalls.com/
Comments / 1