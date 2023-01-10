Scammers are at it again and this time its over jury duty!. Smithville Police Chief Mark Collins said several people lately have reported receiving a phone call from someone claiming to be with the Smithville Police Department. In the call, the scammer tells the intended victim that he or she has failed to answer a summons for jury duty by the police department and are in trouble with the law. However the scammer goes on to tell his victim that the issue may be resolved if they send money.

SMITHVILLE, TN ・ 19 HOURS AGO