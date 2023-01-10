Read full article on original website
crossvillenews1st.com
20-YEAR-OLD CROSSVILLE MAN KILLED SATURDAY IN ROLLOVER ACCIDENT
The Tennessee Highway Patrol was called to a wreck Saturday morning at 3:29am at the Peavine Road exit off I-40. According to the THP preliminary report, 20-year-old Jared Kirkland of Crossville was exiting I-40 East bound at the 322 mile exit when his 2020 Chevy Silverado went off the road and over corrected.
carthagecourier.com
Police locate stolen bucket truck
One person faces charges after Gordonsville police located a bucket truck, valued at $80,000, taken from a company in Alabama. The investigation began around 5 a.m., Thursday morning, when Gordonsville Officer Dusten Holder was called to the Gordonsville Market (BP/Keystop) after a man was reported “driving around asking for money”.
Grundy County Herald
No Leads For Missing Tracy City Woman
Tracy City resident Edith Anderson has been missing since Saturday, Dec. 3. Anderson’s son Jessie Seymore is determined to find know what happened to his mother. According to family members, on Friday, Dec. 2 Anderson borrowed her mother’s car to go out. Her mother being Beatrice Nolan. When she had not returned home the next morning, Seymore and Nolan were immediately concerned. He and other family members were not able to get in touch with Anderson as she was not answering her cell phone or responding to text messages. Seymore called 911 and reported his mother as a missing person.
Legacy of Cumberland Co. man who died in a house fire lives on through music
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. — The Obed River Band lost a member of their group over the holiday weekend, in a fatal Cumberland County house fire that killed six people. They were all members of the same family. Their names were Trent, Karen, Chris, Melissa, Bella and Ebony. One of...
Coffee County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Trailer Theft
The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a trailer theft on January 5, 2023, at around 3 am. The vehicle is described as a red Nissan truck with a gray primer hood and two white males. The vehicle left Exit 105 heading Westbound on Interstate 24. If you have...
wgnsradio.com
59-Year-Old Woman in Murfreesboro Reported as Missing
(Murfreesboro, TN) The Murfreesboro Police Department is asking for help in another missing person case. Authorities report that 59-year-old Norma Ramos was reported missing by family members one day before Christmas Eve on December 23, 2022. Despite Ramos officially being reported as missing on December 23rd, she has not been...
carthagecourier.com
Rescue squad frees man stuck in tree after dark
The county’s rescue squad successfully freed a man who was trapped in a tree in the Sullivans Bend community. The individual was climbing up into a tree, attempting to set a trap for a raccoon when he slipped, according to a post on the Smith County Rescue Squad’s Facebook post.
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro Police Investigating Alleged Shoplifting Case - Need Help Identifying Subject
(Murfreesboro, TN) Murfreesboro Police are asking the community, “Do you know this person?” Evidently, detectives would like to interview a so called “person of interest” in a theft case that occurred last week at the Lowe’s Home Improvement store on Old Fort Parkway. According to...
wjle.com
Police Chief Warns of Jury Duty Scam
Scammers are at it again and this time its over jury duty!. Smithville Police Chief Mark Collins said several people lately have reported receiving a phone call from someone claiming to be with the Smithville Police Department. In the call, the scammer tells the intended victim that he or she has failed to answer a summons for jury duty by the police department and are in trouble with the law. However the scammer goes on to tell his victim that the issue may be resolved if they send money.
wjle.com
Mother Opposes Parole for Son’s Murderer in 1993 DeKalb County Shooting and Stabbing Crimes
A DeKalb County mother is speaking out against parole for the man convicted of murdering her son almost thirty years ago. Sharon George told WJLE this week that 30 years in prison is not long enough for Archie Lee Roberts who shot and killed her 18-year-old son Eric D. Graham and seriously wounded another teen, 17-year-old Shane Orlando in a knife attack on April 28, 1993. Roberts was age 17 at the time of the crimes which occurred outside his home on Bright Hill Road in DeKalb County. All three teens were students at DeKalb County High School.
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro Murder Suspect in the Death of a 22-Year-Old due in Court on March 17, 2023
(Murfreesboro, TN) WGNS has more news on the murder of a young man that occurred in Murfreesboro a little over 26-months ago. Looking back to the initial call to dispatch, Murfreesboro Police responded to a shooting on North Tennessee Boulevard at Stonewall Boulevard on October 24, 2020. At the intersection, responding officers located the body of 22-year-old Blake Bolton.
WSMV
Fatal crash puts spotlight on dangerous Murfreesboro road
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - After two people were killed in a car crash on Fortress Boulevard in Murfreesboro, a nearby neighborhood is calling attention to how dangerous they feel the road has become. Murfreesboro Police say in the last two years, 20 people have been injured in crashes on Fortress...
wgnsradio.com
Trial Date Confirmed for Final Suspect in the Murder of 68-Year-Old Terry Barber of Christiana
(Christiana, TN) On June 26, 2019, Deputies with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the home of Mr. Terry Barber in Christiana. Once on the scene, authorities found Barber deceased on the floor of his Walnut Grove Road residence with his hands and feet bound together. After the...
uppercumberlandreporter.com
Lady Bees Lock In Defensively For Win at Cumberland County, 41-25
Defense was the name of the game Tuesday as the Upperman Lady Bees (18-2, 3-1) won at Cumberland County (13-5, 2-2) in District 7AAA play, 41-25. “Defensively, we were pretty good most of the night,” said Upperman head coach Dana McWilliams. “That was the difference in the game. We know they’ve got everybody back from last year, and knew they had a lot of talent out there. Any win in this district is a big one.”
wvlt.tv
Tennessee deputies warn of lottery scam
MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee authorities are warning residents not to fall for a lottery scam that’s making its rounds in Tennessee. The Warren County Sheriff’s Department says letters claiming a resident has won a “Publishers Clearing House, Free Lotto Association of North America lottery” are being delivered to residents.
mymix1041.com
Deputy accused of giving minors alcohol, hired by Bradley County Sheriff’s Office
A former Hamilton County Deputy who admitted to giving alcohol to teens is back in law enforcement. Justin Tabor is training for the Bradley County Sheriff’s Patrol Program. A 2013 internal investigation found Justin Tabor provided alcohol and slept in the same bed as one minor numerous times. In...
wgnsradio.com
15-Year Old Kayden Lynn Watkins--Missing Since Dec. 29
(MURFREESBORO) The mother of a 15-year old girl told police that her daughter has not been seen since Dec. 29, 2022. Kayden Lynn Watkins has an extensive history of running away. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, grey sweatpants, and white shoes. Kayden is known to frequent the...
chattanoogapulse.com
Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Warns Of New Telephone Scam Affecting Our Area
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office has received several complaints from citizens who have been victimized by a phone scam that is affecting our area. The victims of this scam have received a phone call from someone stating that a family member has been arrested for driving under the influence or some other crime. The caller will then advise the person that the bond to have their family member released from jail is a certain amount and they will need 10 percent of that amount to make their bond.
thunder1320.com
SCHOOL CLOSING ALERT: Monday, Jan. 9
SCHOOL PATROL PRESENTED BY SPRING STREET MARKET, 801 S. SPRING STREET MANCHESTER, TN. Coffee County Raider Academy has been impacted from a water main break. The school is asking that students who have a ride to be picked up as soon as possible. Buses will still run at normal time...
crossvillenews1st.com
CITY COUNCIL VOTES TO SHORTEN MAIN STREET CRUISE-IN BY ONE BLOCK
In a regular meeting last night the Crossville City Council voted to shorten the monthly Crossville Cruise-In by one block. There had been concern that some downtown merchants objected to the car show causing loss of revenue from lack of customer parking. A survey was presented to the Council which...
