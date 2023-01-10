Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A North Carolina Mother Vanished After Walking Into Local Police Station For HelpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWilmington, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From WilmingtonTed RiversWilmington, NC
Fireworks, Bacon, and "Excited" SoldiersJohn D. FieldsCarolina Beach, NC
North Carolina witness describes football-shaped object at tree lineRoger MarshNavassa, NC
Related
WilmingtonBiz
Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage Announces Merger
Wilmington-based Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage has grown again after a merger with Coldwell Banker Coastal Rivers Realty, according to a news release. The new alliance will extend the geographic reach of Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage (CBSCA) in eastern North Carolina northward to Washington and the surrounding areas, the release stated.
WilmingtonBiz
$4.8M Purchase Expected To Boost City's Economic Development Portfolio
By next week, the city of Wilmington is expected to own 820 N. Second St., a property that will add to the city's holdings at its northern entrance. The Wilmington City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to allocate $4.8 million for the purchase of the 1.88-acre parcel from the Salvation Army, which has been using it for its shelter, administrative offices and a thrift store.
WilmingtonBiz
Novant Health Taps Davis For Coastal Region Role
Novant Health named Heather Davis as vice president of clinical affairs for the coastal region, according to a recent announcement. Davis will work with regional facility and institute physician leaders to advance patient care, the release stated. “We’re pleased to welcome Dr. Davis to this leadership role as she will...
WilmingtonBiz
Leanos Awarded Military Professional Certification
Anne Leanos with The Property Shop International Realty has been awarded the nationally recognized Military Relocation Professional Certification, according to a news release. The National Association of Realtors awards the MRP certification to Realtors who help military personnel, veterans and their families find housing that "lets them make the best use of their benefits and serves the unique needs of military life," the release stated.
WilmingtonBiz
The Greeks Announces Expansion Into Leland, New Cookbook
A family-run Wilmington restaurant serving traditional Greek fare is one of the businesses coming to a new development underway at Leland Town Center. The Greeks is slated to open its Leland location in late 2023 or early 2024, according to Yanni Papanikolaou, who operates the business with his parents and sister. He said the family has eyed expansion into Leland for years as they watched the nearby community grow.
WilmingtonBiz
County Signs Lease Agreement With Healing Place As Opening Date Nears
New Hanover County has signed a lease agreement with The Healing Place of New Hanover County Inc. The agreement with the nonprofit organization outlines the dynamic the two entities have agreed to as construction nears an end for the county-owned opioid and alcohol recovery center at 1000 Medical Drive. Work...
WilmingtonBiz
City Officials Expected To Vote On State And Federal Legislative Agenda
The city of Wilmington's state legislative goals are expected to include support for finding ways to fund transportation and infrastructure needs. The Wilmington City Council heard a summary of the state and federal proposed goals Monday morning from the city's director of legislative and intergovernmental affairs, Kara Spencer, who has been in the post for a little over two months. New Hanover County's state legislators are Republican Senators Michael Lee and Bill Rabon; Republican Representatives Ted Davis and Charles Miller; and Democrat Rep. Deb Butler.
Comments / 0