By next week, the city of Wilmington is expected to own 820 N. Second St., a property that will add to the city's holdings at its northern entrance. The Wilmington City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to allocate $4.8 million for the purchase of the 1.88-acre parcel from the Salvation Army, which has been using it for its shelter, administrative offices and a thrift store.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO