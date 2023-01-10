ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford area scores for Tuesday, January 10

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls high school basketball scores for the Rockford area from Tuesday, January 10 compiled by the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. Watch overtime Friday night’s live at 11 p.m. on Fox 39 for highlights, interviews and features stories. NIC-10 GIRLSHononegah 42 Guilford 36 in overtimeJefferson […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Freeport auto parts store goes up in flames

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Multiple fire agencies were on the scene of a blaze at a Freeport business Wednesday night. Crews were called to Mowery Auto Parts on N. Van Buren Avenue late Wednesday afternoon. Multiple box alarms had been called. Smoke could still be seen coming from the building hours later. It was not […]
FREEPORT, IL
WSPY NEWS

Rural bus crash leave six students uninjured

Six students from Hinckley-Big Rock School District 429 were uninjured following a bus crash with a pickup truck at the Somonauk Road and Shabbona Grove intersection before 8 a.m. Tuesday. The students ranged from elementary to high school age. The bus was picking up students when the crash occurred, resulting...
HINCKLEY, IL
AM 1490 WDBQ

Dubuque Restaurant Closes “Until Further Notice”

According to a social media post another Dubuque restaurant has closed it's doors, at least for the time being. Rusty Taco in Dubuque has officially closed until further notice. Followers were advised to keep checking on their page for further updates. Even the national website is disallowing local orders at...
DUBUQUE, IA
104.5 KDAT

Eastern Iowa Taco Spot Abruptly Closes Their Doors

If you're getting lunch or dinner with a group of friends, the first person to suggest tacos normally wins. Tacos are great any time of the day. You could have tacos for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Add in the 2 a.m. taco stop after a night of partying and you've got a food group that's great to eat any time of the day. Fans of this taco spot in Dubuque will have to find a new place to grab this delicious entre.
DUBUQUE, IA
Explosions, massive fire reported at La Salle chemical plant Wednesday

Multiple explosions were reported at Carus Chemical in La Salle on Wednesday morning, and billowing clouds of smoke could be seen emanating from the factory. (Video: WLS) Explosions, massive fire reported at La Salle chemical …. Multiple explosions were reported at Carus Chemical in La Salle on Wednesday morning, and...
ROCKFORD, IL
classichits106.com

Serious crash on I-39 caused reportedly by wrong way driver

PAW PAW – A serious crash involving at least three vehicles occurred around 11:15 PM Tuesday night in I-39 between Mendota and Paw Paw. Fire and EMS crews were called to the scene in the northbound lanes near mile marker 77 for the initial head on collision. Other vehicles reportedly became involved after the first crash in a chain collision. The Illinois State Police closed northbound I-39 for five hours for accident reconstruction. The total number of injured has not been released.
PAW PAW, IL
WIFR

Massive fire breaks out at Mowery’s on Van Buren in Freeport

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Several fire departments are on the scene of a major fire in Freeport. Large, black clouds of smoke can be seen across the area Wednesday night from a fire that broke out on Van Buren Avenue. According to the Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office, the fire broke...
FREEPORT, IL
rcreader.com

Whiteside County Sheriff's Office Dispatch, January 11

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48. $24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!. Click this link to Old School Subscribe now. Help Keep the Reader Alive and Free Since '93!. "We're the...
WHITESIDE COUNTY, IL
Louisiana Illuminator

Motley marijuana laws drive consumers – and revenue – across state lines

SOUTH BELOIT, Illinois — Less than half a mile south of the Wisconsin border in Illinois, the Sunnyside Cannabis Dispensary bustles with activity. Cars with license plates from Wisconsin, Minnesota and other pot-banning states slide in and out of the shop’s expansive parking lot. The bright and airy retail store is an easy hop off […] The post Motley marijuana laws drive consumers – and revenue – across state lines appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
SOUTH BELOIT, IL
WIFR

One hurt in early morning crash in Roscoe

ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - One person is recovering Tuesday after being hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Harlem-Roscoe Fire Protection District and Roscoe police responded just before 7:30 a.m., to a single-car crash at Bridge Street and Pappy Brown Drive in Roscoe. Roscoe police confirmed Tuesday the crash is linked to weather-related...
ROSCOE, IL
WIFR

Freeport woman faces felony homicide charge after fatal crash on Rt. 20

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A Freeport woman faces multiple felony charges connected to a crash that killed 22-year-old Kody Newman. Dominique Furcron, 29, is charged with reckless homicide and failure to report an accident involving death. Furcron was taken into custody on January 11 in the 500 block of N....
FREEPORT, IL

