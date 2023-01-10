Read full article on original website
Related
Rockford area scores for Tuesday, January 10
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls high school basketball scores for the Rockford area from Tuesday, January 10 compiled by the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. Watch overtime Friday night’s live at 11 p.m. on Fox 39 for highlights, interviews and features stories. NIC-10 GIRLSHononegah 42 Guilford 36 in overtimeJefferson […]
DeKalb County crash leaves school bus on its side
A crash in DeKalb County left a school bus tipped over onto its side Tuesday morning.
Freeport auto parts store goes up in flames
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Multiple fire agencies were on the scene of a blaze at a Freeport business Wednesday night. Crews were called to Mowery Auto Parts on N. Van Buren Avenue late Wednesday afternoon. Multiple box alarms had been called. Smoke could still be seen coming from the building hours later. It was not […]
WSPY NEWS
Rural bus crash leave six students uninjured
Six students from Hinckley-Big Rock School District 429 were uninjured following a bus crash with a pickup truck at the Somonauk Road and Shabbona Grove intersection before 8 a.m. Tuesday. The students ranged from elementary to high school age. The bus was picking up students when the crash occurred, resulting...
Dubuque Restaurant Closes “Until Further Notice”
According to a social media post another Dubuque restaurant has closed it's doors, at least for the time being. Rusty Taco in Dubuque has officially closed until further notice. Followers were advised to keep checking on their page for further updates. Even the national website is disallowing local orders at...
Eastern Iowa Taco Spot Abruptly Closes Their Doors
If you're getting lunch or dinner with a group of friends, the first person to suggest tacos normally wins. Tacos are great any time of the day. You could have tacos for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Add in the 2 a.m. taco stop after a night of partying and you've got a food group that's great to eat any time of the day. Fans of this taco spot in Dubuque will have to find a new place to grab this delicious entre.
SUV crashes into Ogle County Brewery, no injuries reported
OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — An Ford SUV crashed through the front windows of the Ogle County Brewery after a traffic crash Sunday, but no one was harmed. According to the Oregon Police Department, at approximately 12:50 p.m., a 2012 Toyota driven by Kim Risley, 70, of Rockford, ran a red light and collided with a […]
100fmrockford.com
Developers target spring to open building that will house Five Guys, Tropical Smoothie Cafe in Machesney Park
MACHESNEY PARK — Developers say they’re targeting spring to complete a three-tenant building near the corner of Illinois 173 and Illinois 251 that will house Five Guys, Tropical Smoothie Cafe and a third business that has yet to be named. The 5,800-square-foot structure, which is in front of...
MyStateline.com
Explosions, massive fire reported at La Salle chemical plant Wednesday
Multiple explosions were reported at Carus Chemical in La Salle on Wednesday morning, and billowing clouds of smoke could be seen emanating from the factory. (Video: WLS) Explosions, massive fire reported at La Salle chemical …. Multiple explosions were reported at Carus Chemical in La Salle on Wednesday morning, and...
classichits106.com
Serious crash on I-39 caused reportedly by wrong way driver
PAW PAW – A serious crash involving at least three vehicles occurred around 11:15 PM Tuesday night in I-39 between Mendota and Paw Paw. Fire and EMS crews were called to the scene in the northbound lanes near mile marker 77 for the initial head on collision. Other vehicles reportedly became involved after the first crash in a chain collision. The Illinois State Police closed northbound I-39 for five hours for accident reconstruction. The total number of injured has not been released.
Former Pretzels Vandenburgh, McShane had a big weekend
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –This past weekend was a big one for a pair of former Freeport Pretzels Zeke Vandenburgh and Steve McShane. Vandenburgh won the Buck Buchanan Award at the top defensive college football player in the nation for FCS. He was named the winner Saturday night at the FCS Awards Banquet in Frisco, Texas. […]
Pickup truck driver crosses center line, kills woman in Rockford crash
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A woman was killed Friday after her car was hit by a pickup truck that crossed the center line, authorities said. According to the Rockford Police Department, the crash happened at 6:15 p.m. at Springfield Avenue and Safford Road. Police said the pickup was driven by a 32-year-old man, but his […]
WIFR
Massive fire breaks out at Mowery’s on Van Buren in Freeport
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Several fire departments are on the scene of a major fire in Freeport. Large, black clouds of smoke can be seen across the area Wednesday night from a fire that broke out on Van Buren Avenue. According to the Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office, the fire broke...
rcreader.com
Whiteside County Sheriff's Office Dispatch, January 11
Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48. $24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!. Click this link to Old School Subscribe now. Help Keep the Reader Alive and Free Since '93!. "We're the...
Motley marijuana laws drive consumers – and revenue – across state lines
SOUTH BELOIT, Illinois — Less than half a mile south of the Wisconsin border in Illinois, the Sunnyside Cannabis Dispensary bustles with activity. Cars with license plates from Wisconsin, Minnesota and other pot-banning states slide in and out of the shop’s expansive parking lot. The bright and airy retail store is an easy hop off […] The post Motley marijuana laws drive consumers – and revenue – across state lines appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Woman arrested for Freeport hit-and-run that killed Kody Newman
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police have arrested Dominique Furcron, 29, the suspect in a fatal Freeport hit-and-run crash that killed 22-year-old Kody Newman in December. Officers responded to the area of Business 20 West and W. Lily Creek Road around 2:49 p.m. on December 30th for reports of a car vs. pedestrian traffic crash, […]
WIFR
One hurt in early morning crash in Roscoe
ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - One person is recovering Tuesday after being hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Harlem-Roscoe Fire Protection District and Roscoe police responded just before 7:30 a.m., to a single-car crash at Bridge Street and Pappy Brown Drive in Roscoe. Roscoe police confirmed Tuesday the crash is linked to weather-related...
Scammers targeting parishioners of Rockford-area churches
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Local churches sent out a warning to residents Tuesday evening to be careful who they are texting. A texting scam is reportedly spreading around the stateline. It is happening to multiple churches in the area, and local pastors said their biggest concern is that someone would fall for the scam. […]
fox32chicago.com
McHenry County Sheriff will not enforce assault weapons ban calling it 'clear violation of the 2nd Amendment'
MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. - The McHenry County Sheriff Robb Tadelman say his office will not enforce the newly signed assault weapons ban. Sheriff Tadelman released a statement Thursday saying he and many others believe the new Illinois law "is a clear violation of the 2nd Amendment to the US Constitution."
WIFR
Freeport woman faces felony homicide charge after fatal crash on Rt. 20
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A Freeport woman faces multiple felony charges connected to a crash that killed 22-year-old Kody Newman. Dominique Furcron, 29, is charged with reckless homicide and failure to report an accident involving death. Furcron was taken into custody on January 11 in the 500 block of N....
Comments / 0