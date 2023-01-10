ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

WilmingtonBiz

Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage Announces Merger

Wilmington-based Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage has grown again after a merger with Coldwell Banker Coastal Rivers Realty, according to a news release. The new alliance will extend the geographic reach of Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage (CBSCA) in eastern North Carolina northward to Washington and the surrounding areas, the release stated.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington event planned to help people get identification cards

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — UNCW is partnering with several city and county agencies to sponsor the first FaithAction ID Drive, a free opportunity for local residents to get identification cards. The event will take place on January 27th and 28th at Christ Community Church in Wilmington. The FaithAction ID...
WILMINGTON, NC
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Jacksonville, NC

Jacksonville is a city located within Onslow County in North Carolina. Its total land area comprises 44.5 square miles of land and 0.7 square miles of water. Jacksonville is also the seat of Onslow County. The city's population reached 72,723 based on the 2020 census, making it the 14th largest...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

City of Wilmington purchases Salvation Army property for $4.8M

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The City of Wilmington made a multi-million dollar purchase for economic development on Tuesday night. City council voted unanimously to purchase the Salvation Army property at 820 North Front Street for 4,814,500. That number includes closing costs, due diligence items, and operating costs for the remainder of the current fiscal year.
WILMINGTON, NC
WilmingtonBiz

The Greeks Announces Expansion Into Leland, New Cookbook

A family-run Wilmington restaurant serving traditional Greek fare is one of the businesses coming to a new development underway at Leland Town Center. The Greeks is slated to open its Leland location in late 2023 or early 2024, according to Yanni Papanikolaou, who operates the business with his parents and sister. He said the family has eyed expansion into Leland for years as they watched the nearby community grow.
WILMINGTON, NC
WilmingtonBiz

Novant Health Taps Davis For Coastal Region Role

Novant Health named Heather Davis as vice president of clinical affairs for the coastal region, according to a recent announcement. Davis will work with regional facility and institute physician leaders to advance patient care, the release stated. “We’re pleased to welcome Dr. Davis to this leadership role as she will...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Novant Health gives update on rise in COVID cases

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– COVID cases are on the rise once again following the holiday season. Novant Health says they anticipated the spike and are not surprised by it. “We’re currently in another wave of COVID cases in our community. This is not unexpected as we’ve come out of the holiday season. We know people are traveling and gathering in groups indoors as we do this time of year. People are taking fewer precautions against the virus, and there’s weaning immunity from natural infection and vaccinations,” said Dr. David Preist with Novant Health.
WILMINGTON, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Superintendent lays out plan to improve low performing schools

In 2022, eight out of 14 schools within Beaufort County Schools (BCS) received a D rating from the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction (NCDPI). Given annually, these ratings provide school districts, families, teachers, state leaders and more with data focused on student performance and population growth, student characteristics and more, according to the department.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
whqr.org

“Say it out loud”: NHC school board member criticizes attempt to scuttle trans-athlete policy over 'procedural error'

The newly elected and more conservative wing of the New Hanover County Board of Education attempted to scrap the district’s policy on middle-school transgender athletes at Tuesday night’s meeting over the protests of a more centrist Republican and one of the board’s two Democrats. The board also struggled, without resolution, to solve its ongoing school calendar problem.
WilmingtonBiz

$4.8M Purchase Expected To Boost City's Economic Development Portfolio

By next week, the city of Wilmington is expected to own 820 N. Second St., a property that will add to the city's holdings at its northern entrance. The Wilmington City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to allocate $4.8 million for the purchase of the 1.88-acre parcel from the Salvation Army, which has been using it for its shelter, administrative offices and a thrift store.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

One dead in suspected homicide in Columbus County

Local leaders continue discussion on how to spend opioid settlement funds. Nearly 100 people died from drug overdoses in New Hanover County in 2021, marking the fifth-highest overdose death rate among North Carolina’s 100 counties. Opponents of bump stock ban say reversal is about Congressional power, not gun control.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
carolinajournal.com

Racist sheriff, fake resignations, and greenouts: outrageous stories of the week

This week, the slow-motion trainwreck at the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office may have finally ended, as the embattled sheriff decided he’d had enough and resigned. Jody Greene had been under scrutiny and pressure to step down over comments he made in a recorded phone call where he stated he wanted an underling to fire all the black sheriff’s office employees, calling them “black bastards” because he suspected many of them supported his opponent.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Fort Fisher commemorating 158th anniversary with artillery fire

KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — If you’re near Fort Fisher on Saturday, don’t be surprised if you hear loud cannon fire. Fort Fisher State Historic Site is commemorating the 158th anniversary of the Second Battle of Fort Fisher with the program, ‘With Artillery, War is Made,’ on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
KURE BEACH, NC
WECT

Cape Fear Foodie: Leland Smokehouse

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Every time the calendar changes, I’m filled with both joy and sadness. January is my birth month, with my birthday falling on Inauguration Day (so every 4 years is either very fun or very bad). January is also when I lost my dad, 5 years ago in just a couple of weeks. I was thinking about him the other day as a Pink Floyd tune played, and remembered us frequently going to pick up BBQ. He loved it, as do I, so I thought “let’s see what Southeastern North Carolina has to offer.” However, since I moved here years ago, I would ask my chef friends “who has the best BBQ?” The universal answer has been “no one.”
WILMINGTON, NC

