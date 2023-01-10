Read full article on original website
Make-A-Wish America Welcomes Karen S. Wells as Chief Strategy and Diversity Officer
As one of her first directives after being named president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America in September 2022, Leslie Motter created the chief strategy and diversity officer position focused on integrating the organization’s diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts into the organizational strategy. Some of the key responsibilities include...
Entrust names Harini Gokul as Chief Customer Officer
MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 11, 2023-- Entrust, a global leader in trusted payments, identities, and digital infrastructure, announced that it has named Harini Gokul as its Chief Customer Officer, reporting directly to the CEO. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230110005271/en/ Harini Gokul, CCO at Entrust (Photo: Business Wire)
Ken Kerrigan Joins The Bliss Group as Co-Leader, Professional Services Practice
NEW YORK & AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- Leading-edge marketing communications agency The Bliss Group announced the appointment of Ken Kerrigan as Senior Vice President and co-leader of the firm’s Professional Services Practice Group. In this role, Ken will share responsibility with Keri Toomey for spearheading public relations and communications programs for professional services clients, driving growth, and overseeing strategic counsel. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005219/en/ Ken Kerrigan Joins The Bliss Group as Co-Leader, Professional Services Practice (Photo: Business Wire)
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Zaxby’s names KFC veteran as new chief supply chain officer
Athens, Ga.-based Zaxby’s announced the appointment of Carl Mount as chief supply chain officer Tuesday, effective Jan. 17. Mount comes to the 900-unit chicken chain most recently from Starbucks, where he served as senior vice president for supply chain operations. But he brings extensive experience in the chicken segment, having previously worked as head of supply chain for KFC Global.
ON Partners Reports 115% Growth, Appoints Tim Conti and Matt Mooney Co-Presidents
CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- ON Partners, a pure-play retained executive search firm building diverse C-level and board leadership teams, today announced the firm recorded 115% three-year revenue growth rate and has built out its executive leadership team to continue its expansion into growth markets, including the appointment of partners Matt Mooney and Tim Conti as co-presidents. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005054/en/ ON Partners Co-Presidents Matt Mooney (L) and Tim Conti. (Photo: Business Wire)
WWE retains restructuring specialist Kirkland & Ellis as adviser for strategic review
Jan 12 (Reuters) - World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE.N) said on Thursday it has retained bankruptcy and restructuring powerhouse Kirkland & Ellis LLP as its legal adviser related to its review of strategic alternatives for the company.
helihub.com
SkyDrive Welcomes Chief Development Officer
SkyDrive Inc. (“SkyDrive”), a leading Japanese eVTOL1 manufacturer, today announced that Arnaud Coville, an aviation industry veteran with 30 years of experience and former Chief Technical Officer (CTO) of Volocopter GmbH, became the Chief Development Officer (CDO) of SkyDrive. He joined SkyDrive on January 1st 2023. SkyDrive is...
thepennyhoarder.com
Hims & Hers, a Telehealth Platform, Is Hiring a Customer Experience Agent
Hims & Hers, a telehealth platform, is hiring a customer experience agent. This is a full-time remote position. You must live in the United States to be considered. You’ll be required to respond to customer questions via email, phone, chat and messaging systems. Questions must be resolved quickly and accurately. You also should be knowledgeable about Hims & Hers products.
WiseTech Founder Richard White Acquires Corporate KYC Leader Kyckr Limited
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 11, 2023-- Kyckr, the corporate KYC company providing businesses with legally-authoritative real-time data on prospective and existing customers and suppliers, has been acquired by Australian tech-entrepreneur and WiseTech Global Limited founder Richard White through his personal investment vehicle RealWise KYK AV Pty Ltd. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005584/en/ Richard White is an Australian based tech billionaire and founder of WiseTech Global (Photo: Business Wire)
Kevin Shtofman Joins Cherre as Head of Innovation
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- Cherre, the industry’s leading real estate data integration and insights platform, today announced that Kevin Shtofman has joined the team as the Head of Innovation. In this new role, Kevin will be responsible for expanding Cherre’s go-to-market capabilities, global partner alliances, and long-term strategic growth. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005641/en/ Cherre, the industry’s leading real estate data integration and insights platform, announced that Kevin Shtofman has joined the team as Head of Innovation. (Photo: Business Wire)
TravelPulse
Lucie Guillemette To Retire From Air Canada After Stellar Career
Air Canada has announced that Lucie Guillemette, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, will retire at the end of April after a distinguished career touching five decades at Canada's flag carrier. "Starting with her first job as a call centre agent, Lucie has at every stage of her remarkable,...
hbsdealer.com
Lowe’s One Roof retail media network comes in-house
Lowe’s Companies, Inc. announced that its One Roof retail media network’s advertising sales and operations departments will move in-house, effective Jan. 31. “This is the next step in becoming a best-in-class media network and delivering white-glove customer service for our brand partners,” said Jen Wilson, senior vice president, enterprise brand and marketing at Lowe’s.
PRT Expands Executive Leadership Team with Two New Hires
VICTORIA, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- PRT Growing Services Ltd., North America’s premier producer of container-grown forest seedlings, announced today two strategic additions to its executive leadership team, with Collin Phillip joining the company as Chief Commercial Officer and Marlene Higgins as Chief People Officer. Both hires bring extensive leadership experience and will help position PRT for its next phase of growth. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230110005920/en/ Collin Phillip serving as PRT’s new Chief Commercial Officer (Photo: Business Wire)
Consolidated Communications Advances B2B Strategy with Appointment of Dan Stoll as President of Commercial and Carrier Business
MATTOON, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 10, 2023-- Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ: CNSL), a leading Fiber-to-the-Premise (FttP) broadband provider, today announced Dan Stoll as president of the Company’s commercial and carrier business. Stoll will oversee Consolidated’s commercial and carrier go-to-market strategy including: sales, delivery, customer support, and related development and expansion of the Company’s fiber network. Michael Smith, who previously served as president of the commercial and carrier business, is retiring from the Company after 30 successful years of service. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230110005126/en/ Dan Stoll, President of Commercial and Carrier Business for Consolidated Communications (Photo: Business Wire)
hospitalitytech.com
Julie Arrowsmith, G6 Hospitality’s President and Chief Financial Officer, Appointed President and Interim Chief Executive Officer of G6
Rob Palleschi will step down as the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, as he transitions to the position of Chief Executive Officer of American Campus Communities. Ms. Arrowsmith has served in various leadership positions across the G6 organization over her 28-year career. As President and CFO, she has been responsible for all finance and revenue-driving efforts, including the oversight of the revenue management, sales and e-commerce departments.
Jason Kyd and Melissa Person Promoted to the Role of Divisional Senior Vice President within Great American Insurance Group
CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 11, 2023-- Great American Insurance Group is pleased to announce the promotion of Jason Kyd and Melissa Person to the role of Divisional Senior Vice President within its Fidelity / Crime Division. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005046/en/ Jason Kyd (Photo: Business Wire)
Salem Media Group Announces the Promotion of Andy Massingill
IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) announced today the promotion of Andy Massingill to the position of Senior Director of Digital Sales. Jon Latzer, Vice President/General Manager of Salem Surround said, “Over the past three years, Andy has led his team to unprecedented revenue heights. His leadership across the Western Region played a significant factor in Salem’s overall revenue growth. In addition to Andy’s leadership for the Western Region, Andy will work closely with Chris Gould, Senior Vice President National Programming and Ministry Relations and all our National Ministry partners to better leverage our digital assets, generating more time with our quality audience while delivering outstanding results,” Latzer said. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005786/en/ Andy Massingill (Photo: Business Wire)
New Daida CEO Natalie Schubert Loves to Take Ideas and Convert Them to Reality; She Sees This as the Path to Growth and Success
SPRINGFIELD, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 11, 2023-- Daida, a business technology company, today announced that Natalie Schubert has been named as Chief Executive Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230110005376/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Opportune LLP Announces the Promotion of Trent Determann to Partner and Appoints Two More to Principal
HOUSTON & TULSA, Okla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 11, 2023-- Opportune LLP, a leading global business advisory firm with preeminence in energy, is honored to announce the promotion of Trent Determann to Partner. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005162/en/ Trent Determann, Partner, Opportune LLP (Photo: Business Wire)
Searchlight Cyber Appoints Evan Blair to Drive US Growth
WASHINGTON & PORTSMOUTH, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 11, 2023-- Searchlight Cyber, the dark web intelligence company, has appointed Evan Blair as General Manager, North America, as the company continues to expand its presence in the United States in its mission to become the dark web intelligence market leader. In his role, Evan Blair will accelerate Searchlight Cyber’s growth in the US, bringing dark web intelligence and security capabilities to the commercial and government sectors. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005515/en/ Evan Blair, General Manager, North America at Searchlight Cyber (Photo: Business Wire)
