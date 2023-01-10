Kate Hudson Solidifies Music Career, Signs Under Nashville Hit-Maker Management: 'Music has Always Been My Touchstone'

Read full article on original website
Elvis Presley’s Granddaughter Riley Keough Looks Like Lisa Marie’s Doppelganger in New Photos
Elvis Presley’s granddaughter, actress Riley Keough, attended a Hollywood event Friday, and fans are floored by the family resemblance. The Mad Max: Fury Road star was spotted at the Louis Vuitton and W Magazine awards season dinner in Beverly Hills. An impressive gathering of the year’s most accomplished entertainers,...
Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady at Golden Globes days before her death
Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady while walking the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes, just two days before she died following a cardiac arrest. In an interview with Extra, the 54-year-old seemingly needed to hold on to Jerry Schilling — a longtime friend of her late father, Elvis Presley — while being interviewed by Billy Bush. “I’m gonna grab your arm,” she told Schilling as she wrapped her right arm around his. While the songstress went on to praise Austin Butler for such a “spot on” and “authentic” depiction of the King of Rock, fans couldn’t help but notice her...
msn.com
Kanye West marries in private ceremony
Kanye West has got married again. The 'All Day' hitmaker - who split from Kim Kardashian in February 2021 after seven years of marriage - recently exchanged vows with Bianca Censori in a private ceremony, though it is not believed the union is legally binding as they haven't filed a marriage certificate, TMZ reports.
Kathleen Turner Doesn't Regret It, But Probably Wouldn't Tackle Trans Friends Role Today
Watch: Friends Co-Creator Apologizes For Show's Lack of Diversity. No one told her life was going to be this way. Kathleen Turner may boast several iconic roles throughout her career in TV and film, but one of her most recognizable characters as Chandler's transgender parent in Friends might not be perceived the same as they were two decades ago.
‘Cheers’: Sam Malone Always Cuts Lemons for 1 Reason
Sam Malone (Ted Danson) had a subtle behavior for 11 seasons of 'Cheers'. Writer Ken Levine explained how they came up with Sam's habit of cutting lemons all day.
toofab.com
Anna Kendrick Tells Dax Shepard She Thought His Wife Kristen Bell Never Liked Her
"I really feel like I have a comically shocked look on my face," said Kendrick after Dax revealed his insight. Dax Shepard was able to put one long-simmering misperception to bed for Anna Kendrick after the actress appeared on his "Armchair Expert" podcast this week and claimed she always kinda felt like his wife Kristen Bell simply didn't like her.
musictimes.com
Gwen Stefani Shuts Down Cultural Appropriation Criticisms: 'My God, I'm Japanese and I Didn't Know It!'
Gwen Stefani is known to love Japanese culture, although who doesn't? But she's taking her passion for their culture up a notch when she claimed that she is Japanese herself!. The "Hollaback Girl" singer touched on the subject of her love for Japan and their culture in an interview with Allure magazine while she was promoting her newly launched beauty collection, GXVE.
Katherine Heigl says she felt 'betrayed' when people turned on her after controversial comments about 'Grey's Anatomy' and 'Knocked Up'
Katherine Heigl said by constantly apologizing for her "Grey's Anatomy" and "Knocked Up" comments, she "just kept giving the whole thing a heartbeat."
Golden Globes 2023 Preview: Fashion ‘Gone Wild’
“Now that the Globes are back, let’s have fun,” said stylist Jennifer Austin. The fashion world seems ready for the first major red-carpet moment of the year when the award show returns Tuesday. And while there may be a slight shadow looming over the carpet, the industry is looking forward.More from WWDBaby2Baby Holiday Toys & Basics Distribution Launch 2022 With Lauren Sanchez, Lori Harvey & More StarsInside the New L.A. Loewe StoreThe Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture Exhibition “The strides that they made and changes that they made were good,” Austin continued, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. She’s dressing Angela Bassett, nominated...
musictimes.com
Gordy Harmon Dead at 79: Did The Whispers' Founding Member Die of Health Issue?
Gordy Harmon, a musician who famously founded the R&B group The Whispers, died at the age of 79, his family confirmed. ABC7 released the initial report citing Eyewitness News. It disclosed Harmon's death, saying the musician died Thursday at his Los Angeles home. The publication noted that Gordy Harmon's exact...
toofab.com
Julia Roberts Learns Through DNA She's Not Julia Roberts
"Is my head on straight still?" Julia says in shock as Henry Louis Gates, Jr. explains her genealogy on "Finding Your Roots" It's Julia Mitchell NOT Julia Roberts...at least according to DNA. The iconic movie star learned she has been living by the wrong name on Wednesday's episode of "Finding...
Fans Slam Victoria Beckham's Message To Daughter-In-Law Nicola Peltz On Her Birthday: 'Sometimes Better Not To Post'
Looks like there's no bad blood between Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz after rumors swirled that the two can't stand each other. On Monday, January 9, the singer, 48, gave a sweet shout-out to her daughter-in-law, who is married to her son Brooklyn Beckham. "Happy Birthday @NicolaAnnePeltzBeckham 💗 Hope you have a lovely day!!! X," the Spice Girl captioned a photo of the two enjoying a drink and some food. Nicola, 28, loved the gesture, writing, "Thank you so much! 💖💖💖."Others also enjoyed the photo, with one person writing, "Such a cute pic ❤️❤️❤️❤️," while another added, "This is in-law...
musictimes.com
Jeff Beck Death: Johnny Depp Beside Him On Final Moments Before Passing [REPORT]
Last Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, Rock legend Jeff Beck passed away after tragically contracting bacterial meningitis. Since then, tributes for the famed guitarist began pouring down on social media. "On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck's Passing....
JoJo Siwa Reacts to a 'Dance Moms' Compilation of All the Times Abby Lee Miller Was Mean to Her
The dancer is reacting to Abby Lee Miller's insults.
musictimes.com
Quezz Slammed After Allegedly Filming Music Video at Big Scarr's Funeral [VIDEO]
Big Scarr's brother Quezz Ruthless has been called out for reportedly shooting a music video at the rapper's funeral. HipHopDX uploaded a copy of a clip showing Quezz Ruthless reportedly shooting a music video in Memphis. It shows the rapper standing outside the funeral home while other people surround him with their phones' flashlights going on and off.
Jimmy Fallon Mocks Prince Harry Still Talking After Hours of Oprah, Netflix
Prince Harry sat down with Anderson Cooper to promote his memoir "Spare" and continued to criticize members of the royal family.
NME
Prince Harry got high at Courteney Cox’s house and the toilet “became a head”
Prince Harry has spoken about the time he ate “[magic] mushroom chocolates” while staying at Courteney Cox’s house in Los Angeles in his forthcoming memoir. In an extract from Spare, which was released today (January 10), the Duke of Sussex wrote that he went to the Friends actor’s house after a party where he consumed the hallucinogenic snack.
ETOnline.com
Zendaya Reacts to Golden Globe Win for Best Actress in a Drama Series for 'Euphoria'
Zendaya can finally add a Golden Globe statuette to her name!. The two-time Emmy winner earned her first Golden Globe on Tuesday for her lead role as Rue Bennett in HBO's Euphoria, taking home the award for Best Actress in a Television Series -- Drama. The 26-year-old actress beat out...
Garth Brooks Says Pictures of His New, Never-Before-Shown Tattoos Are Out There Somewhere
Garth Brooks hasn't officially shown off his new tattoos yet, but he says that eagle-eyed fans should be able to hunt down a picture or two of the new ink. Apparently, part of one tattoo was visible during a surprise early January performance Brooks gave at Nashville's Bluebird Cafe to help raise money for Alive Hospice of Middle Tennessee.
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies aged 54
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, has died at the age of 54, after suddenly being hospitalised on Thursday. Her 77-year-old mother confirmed Presley’s death later on Thursday night. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news...
