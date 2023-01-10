ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kate Hudson Solidifies Music Career, Signs Under Nashville Hit-Maker Management: 'Music has Always Been My Touchstone'

By Arielle Gerber
musictimes.com
 3 days ago
Page Six

Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady at Golden Globes days before her death

Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady while walking the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes, just two days before she died following a cardiac arrest. In an interview with Extra, the 54-year-old seemingly needed to hold on to Jerry Schilling — a longtime friend of her late father, Elvis Presley — while being interviewed by Billy Bush. “I’m gonna grab your arm,” she told Schilling as she wrapped her right arm around his. While the songstress went on to praise Austin Butler for such a “spot on” and “authentic” depiction of the King of Rock, fans couldn’t help but notice her...
msn.com

Kanye West marries in private ceremony

Kanye West has got married again. The 'All Day' hitmaker - who split from Kim Kardashian in February 2021 after seven years of marriage - recently exchanged vows with Bianca Censori in a private ceremony, though it is not believed the union is legally binding as they haven't filed a marriage certificate, TMZ reports.
toofab.com

Anna Kendrick Tells Dax Shepard She Thought His Wife Kristen Bell Never Liked Her

"I really feel like I have a comically shocked look on my face," said Kendrick after Dax revealed his insight. Dax Shepard was able to put one long-simmering misperception to bed for Anna Kendrick after the actress appeared on his "Armchair Expert" podcast this week and claimed she always kinda felt like his wife Kristen Bell simply didn't like her.
musictimes.com

Gwen Stefani Shuts Down Cultural Appropriation Criticisms: 'My God, I'm Japanese and I Didn't Know It!'

Gwen Stefani is known to love Japanese culture, although who doesn't? But she's taking her passion for their culture up a notch when she claimed that she is Japanese herself!. The "Hollaback Girl" singer touched on the subject of her love for Japan and their culture in an interview with Allure magazine while she was promoting her newly launched beauty collection, GXVE.
WWD

Golden Globes 2023 Preview: Fashion ‘Gone Wild’

“Now that the Globes are back, let’s have fun,” said stylist Jennifer Austin. The fashion world seems ready for the first major red-carpet moment of the year when the award show returns Tuesday. And while there may be a slight shadow looming over the carpet, the industry is looking forward.More from WWDBaby2Baby Holiday Toys & Basics Distribution Launch 2022 With Lauren Sanchez, Lori Harvey & More StarsInside the New L.A. Loewe StoreThe Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture Exhibition “The strides that they made and changes that they made were good,” Austin continued, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. She’s dressing Angela Bassett, nominated...
toofab.com

Julia Roberts Learns Through DNA She's Not Julia Roberts

"Is my head on straight still?" Julia says in shock as Henry Louis Gates, Jr. explains her genealogy on "Finding Your Roots" It's Julia Mitchell NOT Julia Roberts...at least according to DNA. The iconic movie star learned she has been living by the wrong name on Wednesday's episode of "Finding...
OK! Magazine

Fans Slam Victoria Beckham's Message To Daughter-In-Law Nicola Peltz On Her Birthday: 'Sometimes Better Not To Post'

Looks like there's no bad blood between Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz after rumors swirled that the two can't stand each other. On Monday, January 9, the singer, 48, gave a sweet shout-out to her daughter-in-law, who is married to her son Brooklyn Beckham. "Happy Birthday @NicolaAnnePeltzBeckham 💗 Hope you have a lovely day!!! X," the Spice Girl captioned a photo of the two enjoying a drink and some food. Nicola, 28, loved the gesture, writing, "Thank you so much! 💖💖💖."Others also enjoyed the photo, with one person writing, "Such a cute pic ❤️❤️❤️❤️," while another added, "This is in-law...
musictimes.com

Jeff Beck Death: Johnny Depp Beside Him On Final Moments Before Passing [REPORT]

Last Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, Rock legend Jeff Beck passed away after tragically contracting bacterial meningitis. Since then, tributes for the famed guitarist began pouring down on social media. "On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck's Passing....
musictimes.com

Quezz Slammed After Allegedly Filming Music Video at Big Scarr's Funeral [VIDEO]

Big Scarr's brother Quezz Ruthless has been called out for reportedly shooting a music video at the rapper's funeral. HipHopDX uploaded a copy of a clip showing Quezz Ruthless reportedly shooting a music video in Memphis. It shows the rapper standing outside the funeral home while other people surround him with their phones' flashlights going on and off.
