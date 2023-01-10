A new Georgia law could help some food truck owners in the CSRA and across the state serve its customers without all the paperwork hassle. Whether you’re grabbing a quick lunch or stopping by for an early dinner, food trucks deliver meals to people right where they are, at work or on the go. And K’s Buffalo Wings owner Kothenia Mantey told us she cooks up exactly what customers want. See more.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO