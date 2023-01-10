Read full article on original website
AAA: Georgia Gas Price Average Edging Higher
Georgia gas price average continues to increase at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $2.81 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline (subject to change overnight). Monday's state average is 5 cents more than a week ago, 11 cents less than a month ago, and 30 cents less than this time last year. It now costs $42.15 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Although gas prices increased this week drivers continue to pay almost $2.00 less to fill-up at the pump compared to a month ago.
GSEC Expansion Creates Unified Voice for Georgia’s Film Industry
All major Georgia film studios are now members of Georgia Screen Entertainment Coalition (GSEC), firmly establishing the organization as the unified voice of Georgia’s film, television and digital entertainment industry. This major expansion, which also includes the addition of top infrastructure businesses, mirrors the industry’s growth in a year when three new studios are expected to open, bringing the state’s stage space to around seven million square feet.
Report: Georgia Ranks 36th in Prosperity Despite Pandemic and Economic Challenges
Georgia ranks 36th in overall prosperity according to the American Dream Prosperity Index (ADPI), released by the Milken Center for Advancing the American Dream in partnership with Legatum Institute. The United States continues to see a rise in prosperity, even as we faced the long-term impacts of a pandemic and the economic realities of rising inflation and a shrinking economy. But while the overall trend points to a prosperous nation, prosperity continues to be unequally distributed regionally, often eluding rural communities and Black Americans.
New Class of Georgia State Lawmakers Grows More Diverse
Georgia’s population has been growing more diverse for decades. Now its lawmakers are catching up. Georgia swore in 85 lawmakers on Monday who are of Hispanic, Black, Asian or Arab descent, bringing such lawmakers to 36% of the legislature once vacancies are filled in the 236-member General Assembly. See more.
Georgia State Lawmakers Back at Work for 2023 Session
Late House Speaker David Ralston was on the hearts and minds of many on the first day of the Georgia 2023-2024 legislative session. Representatives elected a new speaker Monday, less than two months after Ralston's death. See more.
Monica Thornton Joins The Nature Conservancy in Georgia as Executive Director
Following an extensive search process which attracted dozens of qualified applicants across the country, Monica Thornton has joined The Nature Conservancy in Georgia in the role of Executive Director. As Executive Director, Thornton now oversees a conservation portfolio which includes 21 properties totaling more than 30,000 acres. She will also lead the execution of TNC’s next strategic plan and the pursuit of the organization’s 2030 goals.
Report Shows the U.S. County with the Most Business Applications
New research has revealed the counties with the highest rate of business applications in America, with a county in Wyoming coming out on top. The study by Forbes Advisor analyzed county-level annual business applications for more than 3,000 counties across the U.S. and compared the number of applications in 2021 with each county’s population to discover which has the highest rate.
Georgia Leaders Appointed to 2023 Georgia Chamber Executive Committee
The Georgia Chamber announced the transition of its leadership, with Neil Pruitt succeeding Ben Tarbutton III as Chairman. Tarbutton, President of Sandersville Railroad Company, served as the Chairman of the Georgia Chamber for 2022 and will continue to serve on the Executive Committee for 2023 as Immediate Past Chair. Pruitt...
Upcoming African American History and Genealogy Event at the Georgia Archives
On Thursday, February 2 – Saturday, February 4, the Georgia Archives and the Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society (AAHGS) Metro Atlanta Chapter present the African American History and Genealogy Event. The three-day event will focus on the topic of African Americans in Georgia, with a focus on education, history, and genealogy.
New Georgia Food Truck Law Helps Mobile Eateries Expand Across Counties
A new Georgia law could help some food truck owners in the CSRA and across the state serve its customers without all the paperwork hassle. Whether you’re grabbing a quick lunch or stopping by for an early dinner, food trucks deliver meals to people right where they are, at work or on the go. And K’s Buffalo Wings owner Kothenia Mantey told us she cooks up exactly what customers want. See more.
ARC Seeks Final Public Input on Update to Regional Transportation Demand Management Plan
The Atlanta Regional Commission (ARC) is asking metro Atlanta residents to share feedback in an online survey designed to inform an update to the regional Transportation Demand Management Plan. The plan update, “Mobility Connections: A Plan for Expanding Opportunity,” aims to help local governments, transportation agencies, businesses, and community partners...
Oakbridge Insurance Expands Presence in Georgia Through Partnership With Insurance Brokers of Georgia
Oakbridge Insurance Agency LLC (Oakbridge), one of the largest independent insurance and risk management agencies in the United States, today announced a new partnership with Insurance Brokers of Georgia Inc., a highly specialized employee benefits insurance broker and consultant located in Griffin, Georgia. The partnership supports the agency's continued development of "best-in-class" employee benefits solutions for employers.
Georgia State Research Expenditures Top $206 Million, Set Another Annual Record
Georgia State University has set another record for research expenditures, investing $206.4 million in fiscal year (FY) 2021, according to an annual survey conducted by the National Science Foundation. This year’s report shows Georgia State ranked No. 118 out of the 648 schools nationwide that participated, landing it among the...
Gov. Kemp Announces New Communications Staff
Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced the following changes and addition to his communications office staff. Formerly serving as Deputy Director of Communications, Andrew Isenhour is continuing his service to the state as the Governor's Director of Communications. Joining the communications department is Garrison Douglas who recently began serving as...
MLK Day Service Project at Flat Rock
From 11am to 4pm on January 16, local volunteers from the Flat Rock Archive Inc, East Suburban Atlanta Chapter of Jack and Jill and team members from Arabia Mountain will work on community service projects at the Lyon Farm, Historic Flat Rock Cemetery, and the Flat Rock Archive Museum. [Flat...
