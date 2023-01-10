Read full article on original website
In a first, the U.S. unveils plans to decarbonize its entire transportation sector
In what can be hailed a significant and impactful move, the U.S. Department of Energy, Transportation, Housing and Urban Development and the Environmental Protection Agency released a Blueprint on how to decarbonize the entire U.S. transport system. The strategy is hoped to cut all greenhouse emissions from the transportation sector by 2050.
Want to drive an electric vehicle? This new project could help
The Biden administration has an ambitious agenda to “go green” but some environmentalists wonder at what cost. The approved federal permitting of mining lithium deposits in Nevada is being challenged in court, even though the U.S. imported 2,600 metric tons last year for electronics and electric vehicles.
U-M study: Electric vehicles will save most drivers money — but they need to be more affordable to buy
Researchers warn that the ‘lowest-income Americans could get left behind’ in the EV revolution
maritime-executive.com
Biden Administration Releases Maritime Decarbonization Strategy
The U.S. Department of Energy has released an updated decarbonization strategy for 2023, and it includes substantial and detailed policy measures for the maritime sector. Maritime makes up about three percent of U.S. transport sector emissions, and just one percent comes from domestic shipping. Though it makes a minor contribution to America's carbon footprint, and the U.S. Energy Information Administration expects the domestic sector to shrink, the maritime industry's unique operational requirements make it challenging to decarbonize.
Switching to an electric car saves money. Unless you’re poor.
The appeal of electric cars is straightforward: Owners get to save money by skipping trips to the gas station and feel good about doing their part to cut carbon emissions. That’s part of the reason why U.S. sales are currently soaring, with electric vehicles expected to make up 10 percent of the cars and light-duty trucks on roads in 2030. This is good news for the climate, since transportation is the single largest source of emissions in the country.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Qcells announces $2.5 billion investment in U.S. solar supply chain
In what is being called the largest investment in U.S. solar history, Qcells announced that it will invest more than $2.5 billion to build a complete solar supply chain in the United States. This makes the Korean company, a subsidiary of Hanwha Solutions, the first company to establish a fully-integrated silicon-based solar supply chain in the U.S.
constructiontechnology.media
Cat invests in US battery specialist
Caterpillar said it is investing in Lithos Energy, Inc., a US specialist in the design and manufacture of lithium-ion battery packs. The amount invested has not been disclosed. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, Lithos produces shock resistant and high performance battery packs for applications including off-road vehicles and marine. The...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Sunrise brief: Researchers develop solar-powered waste-to-fuel system
Researchers develop solar-powered waste-to-fuel system The University of Cambridge developed a device that converts plastics and greenhouse gases to usable fuels and products. Tennessee manufacturer to power operations with 526 kW rooftop solar array Solar Alliance completed the design, engineering, and installation. Plus, REAP grants help rural small businesses save on solar.
US Needs To Quadruple EV Charging Stations In The Next 3 Years
According to a new report by S&P Global Mobility, America needs to quadruple the number of electric car charging stations it has in the next three years and increase it eightfold by 2030 if it's to support the number of EVs expected on our roads. Logically, the need for more...
dengarden.com
Residential Solar Power Electric Systems: A Layman’s Review
Solar technology had evolved remarkably since 1839 when Edmond Becquerel, a French physicist, discovered how photovoltaic substances generate electricity when exposed to sunlight.1. The Cons. However, the technology still needs improvement. It will always be dependent on the availability of rays from the Sun. Proper installation of solar panels requires...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Interactive mapping tool for siting renewable energy projects
A dynamic geospatial mapping tool was developed by Argonne National Laboratory as a free, open resource to identify suitable locations for siting solar, wind, and other clean energy infrastructure projects. Based on desired parameters, the tool will generate a “heat map” of ideal locations. Users of the Geospatial...
schoolbusfleet.com
Blueprint Lays Out Transportation Decarbonization Plan
The Biden-Harris Administration wants 30% of new vehicle sales, including school bus fleets, by 2030 to be zero-emission and 100% by 2040, aiming for a net-zero economy by 2050. The plan is set out in the newly released U.S. National Blueprint for Transportation Decarbonization, which builds on the Bipartisan Infrastructure...
electrek.co
Solid Power awarded millions from US Dept. of Energy to build solid-state batteries
Solid-State battery developer Solid Power continues to rally financial support to help scale its nickel- and cobalt-free cells for EVs. This week, the United States Department of Energy announced it is awarding over $5 million to help Solid Power continue developing its technology which could significantly help lower the price of EV batteries.
electrek.co
The US’s first-ever complete solar supply chain is coming
Seoul-headquartered PV solar-cell manufacturing giant Qcells today announced it will invest more than $2.5 billion to build a solar supply chain in Georgia – the largest-ever investment in clean energy manufacturing in the US to date. The $2.5 billion investment will expand Qcells’ solar manufacturing plant in Dalton, Georgia,...
US News and World Report
Automakers, Tech and Solar Providers Create Virtual Power Plants
New electric vehicles are coming to market every year, and the number of EVs on the road continues to grow. These vehicles all need power, and there has been concern that the current U.S. power grid will eventually be taxed beyond its means as more electric vehicles are plugged in. However, there may be a solution to this problem – the Virtual Power Plant (VPP).
