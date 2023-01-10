Read full article on original website
Related
ksal.com
Dennis D. Jorgensen
Dennis D. Jorgensen, 75, of Salina, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at the Salina Regional Healthcare Center, Salina. Dennis was born on February 8, 1947 in Salina to the late Lyle D. Jorgensen and Gladys Marie (Poore) Lagroon. He graduated from Salina Central High School. He worked as...
ksal.com
Mary Wilson
Mary Wilson, 84, of Salina, Kansas, went to be with the Lord on January 6, 2023. She was born on July 13, 1938, to Veronica and John Ernst of Atchison, Kansas. She was married on September 28,1963, to Walt Wilson of Huron, Kansas, to whom she was married for 51 years. They had 2 children, Karen and Steve, and resided in Salina all of their married life. Mary worked as a registered nurse at St. John’s Hospital, Salina, from 1963 to her retirement in 1981. Upon retirement, she did insurance physicals for local insurance agents and also was a delivery driver for Jim’s Pharmacy until the late 1990’s. After retirement from the work force, she kicked her nursing skills back in place by taking care of her husband until his passing in July of 2015. She was a devoted wife and mother and loved spending time with her family, friends, and her dog, Mollie, as well as her granddogs.
ksal.com
Dennis William Greene
Dennis William Greene, 75, Salina, died Saturday, January 7, 2023. Dennis was born July 5th, 1947. He was raised in Solomon, KS and has resided in his home north of Salina for 49+ years. In 1967-68, he served in the Army during Vietnam as a Green Beret paratrooper for the...
ksal.com
Maria Julia Valladares
Maria Julia Valladares was born to late Antonio Montes and Lucila Funes. She was born in San Salvador, El Salvador on May 27th, 1932. She came from a very large and loving family of 6 brothers and 3 sisters. Coming from a large family would later make her have a large family of her own.
ksal.com
Indoor Roller Skating to Return
Indoor roller skating has not been available in Salina since the Starlite Skate Center closed back in May of 2019 to make way for a car wash. But that’s about to change. Though it won’t be a full fledged roller skating rink, the District Eat and Play Salina will soon offer roller skating. A multi-purpose room at the family entertainment facility located in the Central Mall is being re-purposed to allow for skating events.
ksal.com
2023 Salina Invitational Tournament Brackets Announced
The 2023 Salina Invitational Tournament brackets were released on Wednesday morning. The tournament will begin on Thursday, January 19th at Salina South and Salina Central High Schools. Consolation brackets in 2023 will be played at Salina Central, while the Championship side will be hosted once again by Kansas Wesleyan University.
ksal.com
Andover sweeps Salina Central Tuesday
Andover and Salina Central renewed their AVCTL rivalry on Tuesday night. Salina Central defeated the Trojans three times a season ago, but on Tuesday, the Trojans would get the better of the Mustangs. Andover Junior Brooke Walker torched the nets, scoring a game-high 30 points in the contest. Salina Central...
ksal.com
Men’s Basketball hosts No. 6 Southwestern Wednesday, at McPherson Saturday
The 21st-ranked ranked Coyotes play Kansas Conference foes Southwestern and McPherson this week – the Southwestern game a marquee matchup between two surging and NAIA nationally ranked teams. Wednesday: Southwestern at Kansas Wesleyan, 8 p.m., Mabee Arena. Saturday: Kansas Wesleyan at McPherson, 7 p.m., Sport Center, McPherson. LIVE COVERAGE.
ksal.com
No. 17 Coyotes upset No. 4 Southwestern 83-77
Inside Mabee Arena, it’s Alex Littlejohn (SO/Newton, Kan.)’s world, and the rest of us just live in it. Kansas Wesleyan’s superb sophomore scored 24 points and pulled down a career high 19 rebounds on Wednesday night as the No. 17 ranked Coyotes knocked off the No. 4 ranked Southwestern Moundbuilders 83-77 in front of a large, boisterous and supportive crowd inside Mabee Arena.
ksal.com
Rural Kansas Higher Education Partnership
Three rural Kansas higher education institutions are entering into an agreement to work together. Fort Hays State University (FHSU), North Central Kansas Technical College (NCK Tech) in Beloit, and Northwest Kansas Technical College (Northwest Tech) in Goodland announced a new affiliation initiative to address demographic and economic challenges in rural Kansas.
ksal.com
Salina South splits at Campus
Salina South tallied their 3rd-straight win on the season, defeating Haysville-Campus 44-14. The Cougars trailed 5-0 early, but after settling in, the Cougars uncorked a ridiculous run of 34-2, helping to put the game out of reach early. South improved to 4-4 on the year. Pityn Fritz put together another...
ksal.com
The Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Luncheon Series returns January 19
(PURCHASE TICKETS TO COACHES LUNCHEON) – The third and final edition of the 2022-23 Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Luncheon Series, presented by Jeff Wells Agency of American Family Insurance is January 19, starting at 11:30 a.m. at Martinelli’s in downtown Salina. Tickets are on sale now for all three...
ksal.com
River Festival Seeking Input
Smoky Hill River Festival organizers are seeking input. According to Salina Arts and Humanities, to better understand the needs and preferences of Festival volunteers, they are requesting responses to a short survey by potential, past, and current volunteers. “It has been over ten years since we surveyed volunteers to understand...
ksal.com
6 Most Wanted Arrests
A new larger list of Salina’s Most Wanted went online over the weekend, and already a half-dozen of them have been caught. According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the latest arrests include:. Katie Jane Bailey-Rios. Andre Javon McMiller. Michelle Renee Rutz. Shawn Dean Vermillion. Briana Kelly Watkins.
ksal.com
Local Food Grants Available
Individuals and businesses in the Saline County local food sector are encouraged to apply for a $3000 to $5000 grant recently established by the Local Food Works Foundation. Aimed at bridging gaps and promoting connectivity in the system, the annual grant applies to new or existing projects. Applications will be accepted now through midnight February 15, 2023.
ksal.com
Salina Man Facing 4th DUI Charge
A Salina man who gave police a fake name during a traffic stop was taken into custody Wednesday morning for suspected DUI. Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that an officer working a school zone on West Republic noticed an SUV with an expired plate drive past and pulled him over.
ksal.com
59th Annual McPherson Boys BB Invitational Tournament Bracket Announced
McPherson High School announced the bracket for the 59th annual MIT this season. The Tournament is set for Thursday, January 19th – January 21st at the McPherson High School Roundhouse. Teams represented include McPherson, Wichita East, Manhattan, Shawnee Mission East, Lenexa-St. James Academy, Blue Valley West, Lawrence Free State,...
ksal.com
FAA Glitch Not Felt in Salina
Flights out of the Salina Airport ran on time Wednesday following a nationwide delay for air travelers. The Department of Transportation is investigating what led to Wednesday’s FAA computer glitch that grounded all commercial flights for a short time. Tim Rogers, Executive Director at the Salina Airport Authority joined...
ksal.com
Two Killed in Wrong-Way Crash
A wrong-way crash on Interstate 70 near Fort Riley Monday night killed two people and badly injured a third. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2015 Chevrolet Cruze was headed east in the westbound lanes of I 70. It struck an oncoming Hyundai Elantra head-on. The driver of the...
ksal.com
DUI Charges
A single car crash leads to DUI charges for a Salina man. According to Police Captain Paul Forrester, officers were sent to the area of Kenwood Park Drive and YMCA Drive on Monday morning around 9am to investigate an accident after the driver left the scene. Police say a short...
Comments / 0