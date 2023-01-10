Mary Wilson, 84, of Salina, Kansas, went to be with the Lord on January 6, 2023. She was born on July 13, 1938, to Veronica and John Ernst of Atchison, Kansas. She was married on September 28,1963, to Walt Wilson of Huron, Kansas, to whom she was married for 51 years. They had 2 children, Karen and Steve, and resided in Salina all of their married life. Mary worked as a registered nurse at St. John’s Hospital, Salina, from 1963 to her retirement in 1981. Upon retirement, she did insurance physicals for local insurance agents and also was a delivery driver for Jim’s Pharmacy until the late 1990’s. After retirement from the work force, she kicked her nursing skills back in place by taking care of her husband until his passing in July of 2015. She was a devoted wife and mother and loved spending time with her family, friends, and her dog, Mollie, as well as her granddogs.

SALINA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO