Cedar Grove, NJ

Cedar Grove Plans Upgrades for Township Recreation Facilities in 2023

 3 days ago

CEDAR GROVE, NJ -- The township basketball courts and the baseball fields at Community Park will be receiving significant facelifts in 2023, Cedar Grove Mayor Joseph Maceri announced.

In his mayor's report at the first Township Council meeting of 2023 Monday night, Maceri said that the township is posting RFPs for designs and renovation of the basketball courts on Little Falls Road.

"They will be completely resurfaced and striped, and new basketball backboards and rims will be installed, as well as lighting," the mayor said. "It is our hope that this work will be done before the summer, obviously, weather permitting."

The field at Community Park also will be completely redone, Maceri said.

"We're hoping to fit a 50'x70' as well as a 60'x90' baseball field as well as another multipurpose field at that location," Maceri said. "This will be part of a larger plan that will include RFPs for design for a community center at the upper portion of the park which, of course, will require input from our residents, athletes and taxpayers."

TAPinto.net

Borough Engineer Updates Hasbrouck Heights Council on Grants and Road Projects

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ – Norberto Hernandez of Neglia Engineering gave the Council the Engineer’s report at the January 10 meeting of the Mayor and Hasbrouck Heights Council.  He provided the update on the projects below: 2023 NJDOT Municipal Aid Grant Application – On November 23, the NJDOT notified Neglia that the grant award for $248,240 for the roadway improvements to Kipp Avenue had approved. The total estimated cost estimate of the project is $1.3 million, and is for roadway improvements between Woodside and Oldfield Avenue, and includes milling, repaving, partial curbing, drainage improvements and ADA ramp reconstruction. 2023 NJ DCA Recreation Improvement...
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
TAPinto.net

Wayne Township Planning Board Reorganizes – Township Planner Talks Affordable Housing and the Master Plan

WAYNE, NJ - The Wayne Township Planning Board held its reorganization meeting on Monday evening, swearing in new and re-appointed members, electing officers for the year and appointing the Board Attorney and Board Secretary. In a brief interview with TAPinto, the Township Planner, Chris Kok talked about Affordable Housing and the new Master Plan for Wayne. The meeting began with Mayor Chris Vergano swearing in Ryan Edge for another term on the Planning Board. Edge is also the Township’s Supervisor of Landscape and Development, working in the Parks and Recreation Department. Chairman Frank Ranalletti was re-elected unanimously as Chairman of the Planning...
WAYNE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Gas Main Forces Developer to Amend Plans for $206M Sears Site Project in New Brunswick

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ – There’s been another twist in the long, strange saga of a developer’s plan to build a $206 million mixed-use project on the former Sears site on Route 1. The discovery of a large gas main running below the site brought the matter before the city’s Planning Board on Monday, Jan. 9. The board granted applicant RTF NB Urban Renewal LLC preliminary and final site plan approval as well as granting major subdivision approval in an application that featured relatively minor amendments to the plan the board approved last year. Katharine A. Coffey, attorney for the applicant, said all of...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
therealdeal.com

New developer steams ahead on 110-unit Hackensack project

When a developer backs out of an apartment project in Hackensack’s growing downtown, finding a new one isn’t too hard. Legacy Development Group will go before the local planning board in the spring with an amended proposal for 359 Main Street in the New Jersey community, NorthJersey.com reported. If its plans are approved, the buildings at 359 Main Street and 375 Main Street will be razed to make way for Legacy’s project.
HACKENSACK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Asbury Park issues notices of default to boardwalk developer Madison Marquette

ASBURY PARK, NJ — The city council unanimously passed a resolution Wednesday issuing notices of default to Madison Asbury Retail LLC, a subsidiary of Madison Marquette which is the retail developer for the Asbury Park Boardwalk, for failing to meet its obligations in developing and maintaining the casino property and the power plant building on the boardwalk’s south end.  The resolution contains multiple failures and violations committed by Madison Asbury Retail that date back to the original 2004 agreement and the 2010 subsequent agreement to preserve the city's historic buildings that the company holds ownership of.  Joseph Maraziti, Jr., an attorney with...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Developer Details Changes to Westfield Lord & Taylor, Train Lot Plans

WESTFIELD, NJ — The developer of the vacant Lord & Taylor building on North Avenue and two Westfield Train Station parking lots on Wednesday unveiled a series of changes to the plans for offices, housing and retail, which have been the center of debate here in recent weeks. Streetworks Development, the redevelopment arm of HBC, is changing its proposal for 34 apartments at North Avenue and Clark Street to one that will instead include 16 town homes at that location, reducing the total number of housing units across the project to 205 from the previous planned 223, Carolina Simon, vice president...
WESTFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Firefighting Drill Coming Sunday at Doomed Roxbury Building

ROXBURY, NJ - A fire training exercise will take place Sunday morning in Landing, said officials today, "alerting the public not to be alarmed by the sight of emergency first responders, flashing lights and even smoke." The drill will take place at the former Lakeside Billiards building, at 105 Lakeside Boulevard near the Landing Road Bridge, from 9 a.m. to noon this Sunday. The empty building, purchased by Morris County in preparation for the upcoming replacement of the bridge and upgrades to the intersection, will subsequently be razed along with several other structures. "Fire trucks and personnel will be on site, entering the building, and exiting...
ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Borough of Prospect Park, Passaic County, New Jersey PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the following resolutions to award of contract were adopted by the Mayor and Council of the Borough of Prospect Park, County of Passaic, State of New Jersey at the Reorganization Meeting of the Mayor and Council held on Saturday, January 7, 2023. 2023-23 RESOLUTION APPOINTING BOROUGH ATTORNEY AND AUTHORIZING A PROFESSIONAL SERVICE CONTRACT TO WEINER LAW GROUP FOR THE PROVISION OF LEGAL SERVICES TO THE BOROUGH OF PROSPECT PARK 2023-24 RESOLUTION APPOINTING BOROUGH BOND COUNSEL AND AUTHORIZING A PROFESSIONAL SERVICE CONTRACT TO GIBBONS P.C. FOR THE PROVISION OF BOND COUNSEL SERVICES TO THE BOROUGH OF PROSPECT PARK 2023-25 RESOLUTION APPOINTING A...
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Village Council Introducing Ordinance to Spend $60.5 Million for Ridgewood Water

RIDGEWOOD, NJ - At the first regular meeting of 2023 on Wednesday night, Ridgewood Village Council is slated to introduce two ordinances that appropriate $60.5 million in funds necessary for treating per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). The "forever chemicals" are the result of industrial contamination over decades, and it is estimated Ridgewood Water will need to spend over $100 million to fully treat the contaminants. One ordinance the council is set to introduce appropriates $18.5 million for the construction of raw water mains to connect satellite wells to the new PFAS treatment facilities. The second ordinance appropriates $42 million for the construction of new PFAS treatment plants. The council is slated to start the meeting with a proclamation recognizing the Lunar New Year Festival. Wednesday's meeting will not be available for hybrid participation but will be streamed like in the past. At the council reorganization meeting, January 25 was set as the first date for virtual access and the council plans to review policies for hybrid meetings on January 11. Read More About Ridgewood Village Council: New Mayor, New Policies for Ridgewood in Motion 2023 Council Meeting Schedule for Ridgewood Paul Vagianos Selected as New Ridgewood Mayor  
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

City of Summit Offices Closed in Observance of MLK Day, Jan. 16

SUMMIT, NJ - In observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, City of Summit offices will be closed on January 16. The day ia also designated as a 'parking holiday' in Summit, with no fees required for on-street parking or parking in municipal lots and garages. Trash and recycling collections are not affected by the holiday, and will be operating on regular schedule the week of January 16 - 20.
SUMMIT, NJ
TAPinto.net

Union's Longtime Director of the Senior Center Retires

UNION, NJ – Union’s longtime supervisor of the township’s Senior Center retired recently and friends, family, peers, and coworkers came out Thursday evening to wish her well. Phyllis Monguso served the Township of Union for over 38 years.  She said she began working in the Recreation Department, then moved to the adult school at Union High School before moving to the Senior Center.  “I had a wonderful career here,” said Monguso.  “I loved doing what I did, and the seniors will always hold a special place in my heart.”  Over 200 people attended a goodbye party for Monguso at Galloping Hill Caterers.  “I’m...
UNION, NJ
TAPinto.net

Free Food Distribution in Parsippany on Friday

MORRISTOWN, NJ - The free food distribution will take place in Morristown on Thursday January 12  from 1pm - 2pm at Bishop Nazery Way (59 Spring Street in Morristown).  An additional food distribution will take place on Friday January 13 in Dover, 211 N. Sussex Street 1:30pm - 2:30pm  
MORRISTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Community Affairs and Resource Center with location in Keyport: CARC to Host Wine Tasting Fundraiser Feb. 10

MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ: Community Affairs Resource Center (CARC), with locations in Keyport, Asbury Park, Freehold, and Lakewood, is having a Wine Tasting Fundraiser, on February 10, from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m., at Restore by Coastal Habitat for Humanity, in Asbury Park. Music Entertainment for the Wine Tasting event is by Strumberry Pie. This important fundraiser event will be CARC'S key fundraiser in 2023. Attending guests will have a great time and at the same time will be giving back to those who need it most in Monmouth County. Tickets are $50. p.p.  RESERVE HERE.  Sponsorship Opportunities are Available:  CUPID $3000 HEARTS & FLOWERS $2000 LOVE KNOT $1500 HUGS & KISSES $1000 . FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CALL TARA 732.796.5305. Learn more about CARC click here.  CARC Fundraisers are FUN! READ THIS TAPINTO ARTICLE ABOUT CARC'S DISCO FUNDRAISER: CARC: Community Affairs and Resource Center Hosts Disco Ball. 'Oh What a Night'
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Franklin Township: Last Chance for MLK Communinty Breakfast Tickets

SOMERSET, NJ - New Jersey Lt. Governor Sheila Oliver will be the keynote speaker at the 25th annual Franklin Township Community Breakfast at the Double Tree Hotel in Somerset on Jan. 16 at 8:30am.  The breakfast is hosted by the Dr. Martin Luther King Community Foundation a local group composed of various community leaders and citizens. The FTMLK Foundation hosts this annual event to honor the life and legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and to raise money for scholarships and other opportunities for High School students of Franklin Township. The FTMLK Foundation has awarded scholarships exclusively to Franklin Township Public School...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

NJ DOT Says 'No' to Hasbrouck Heights Route 17 South Guardrail Request

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ – According to correspondence from the New Jersey Department of Transportation, they have reviewed the request of the Board of Education and the Borough of Hasbrouck Heights to install a guardrail along Route 17 South by Depken Field and determined that it does not meet the guidelines for a guard rail it was announced Tuesday’s Borough of Hasbrouck Heights Mayor and Council work session. Citing guidelines that require a critical slope, and despite the incline coming off the highway (when coming off over the curb and through the fence) not being steep enough, the NJ DOT denied the guardrail,...
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
TAPinto.net

New Brunswick's Code Blue Program Will No Longer Be Accepting Volunteers

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ – The city’s Code Blue program, which provides a warming center on nights when temperatures fall below 32 degrees for two hours or more, will no longer be accepting volunteers. Keith Jones II, the director of the city’s Department of Community and Human Services, has told TAPinto New Brunswick that four workers have been hired to oversee the program at Unity Square on Remsen Avenue. New Brunswick is one of four municipalities in Middlesex County to offer Code Blue services, and it is the only one that accepts adults, children and some pets.  The New Brunswick Code Blue service does...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Kenilworth Native Retires Union County Sheriffs K-9 Unit with Over 25 Years of Service

KENILWORTH, NJ - Lieutenant Brian Howarth recently retired the Union County Sheriffs K-9 unit with over 25 years of dedicated service. To honor Lt. Howarth a traditional walk out ceremony was held at the Union County Courthouse.  During his time in the K9 Unit, Lt. Howarth trained more than 100 police K9 teams from departments throughout the state. In addition to countless K9 calls he answered in his time with the K-9 unit, Lt. Howarth assisted with multiple presidential details and in the rescue and recovery efforts that followed the Sept 11 attacks. Lt. Brian Howarth was also devoted to the town he grew up in and was member of the Kenilworth Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad for 30 years. His son Timothy is currently a member of the KFD. Thank you for your service Lieutenant Brian Howarth!   Have a news tip, feedback or story idea? Email tcuppari@tapinto.net. Don’t miss any TAPinto Kenilworth news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox. Interested in marketing your business on TAPinto Kenilworth? Email tcuppari@tapinto.net.
KENILWORTH, NJ
TAPinto.net

Kenilworth Welcomes New Fire Chief

KENILWORTH, N.J. - The Kenilworth Fire Department and Rescue Squad officially have a new Fire Chief. Mike Scuderi, is taking over from past Fire Chief William Krueger. Scuderi has lived in Kenilworth his entire life and has three children with his wife Jennifer. Gianna a senior, Ryan a seventh grader and Vinny a sixth grader. Previously Scuderi was the Deputy Fire Chief and the town’s Office Emergency Management.  “The Kenilworth Fire Department and Rescue Squad consists of an awesome group of men and women all volunteering their time to provide fire and ambulance coverage to our residents" Scuderi said. "Joining the department as a cadet...
KENILWORTH, NJ
TAPinto.net

Friday, Jan. 13: Road Closures in Plainfield

PLAINFIELD, NJ — The Plainfield Police Department advises residents on the following road closures around town for Friday, Jan. 13. It is suggested residents plan alternate routes, and expect delays in these areas. Hillcrest Ave. from East Front St. to E.2nd St. 7 AM — 3 PM Grant Ave. / South 2nd St. 7 AM — 4 PM George St. at Sumner Ave. 7 AM — 3 PM West End Ave. at West Front St. 9 AM — 4 PM Leland Ave. / East Front St. 8 AM — 4 PM 1000 block South 2nd St. 8 AM — 12 PM 1375 South Ave. 8 AM — 12 PM
PLAINFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

