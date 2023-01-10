Cedar Grove Plans Upgrades for Township Recreation Facilities in 2023

CEDAR GROVE, NJ -- The township basketball courts and the baseball fields at Community Park will be receiving significant facelifts in 2023, Cedar Grove Mayor Joseph Maceri announced.

In his mayor's report at the first Township Council meeting of 2023 Monday night, Maceri said that the township is posting RFPs for designs and renovation of the basketball courts on Little Falls Road.

"They will be completely resurfaced and striped, and new basketball backboards and rims will be installed, as well as lighting," the mayor said. "It is our hope that this work will be done before the summer, obviously, weather permitting."

The field at Community Park also will be completely redone, Maceri said.

"We're hoping to fit a 50'x70' as well as a 60'x90' baseball field as well as another multipurpose field at that location," Maceri said. "This will be part of a larger plan that will include RFPs for design for a community center at the upper portion of the park which, of course, will require input from our residents, athletes and taxpayers."



