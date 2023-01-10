ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ian Poulter blasts Ryder Cup for perceived birthday slight

This week, two of the most important players in the history of the Ryder Cup had a birthday. On Monday, Sergio Garcia, who’s the all-time leading scorer for the European Ryder Cup team turned 43 years old. On Tuesday, Ian Poulter, who was a hero at “The Miracle at Medinah,” turned 47.
PGA Tour pro reveals issue with LIV Golf's Pat Perez: "Have a grand old time!"

PGA Tour pro Joel Dahmen has revealed he is "in the dark" and "nervous" about the upcoming Netflix documentary as he outlined his problem with Pat Perez who left the established circuit to join the LIV Golf League. Speaking to SI's Gabrielle Herzig, Dahmen said he "let it all out...
Mito Pereira is set to join LIV Golf for its upcoming season, according to the Telegraph. The report is hardly a surprise. Pereira has been widely speculated as a potential defector to the Saudi-backed circuit since late last summer, with numerous outlets citing the Chilean-born golfer's interests around the Tour Championship. Pereira addressed these rumors by posting a photo of himself in the International Presidents Cup team uniform on his Instagram account and stated how honored he was to play in the competition. Any member of LIV is not allowed to play in the PGA Tour-run match, indicating—at least for the immediate future—Pereira would remain with the tour.

