Ian Poulter blasts Ryder Cup for perceived birthday slight
This week, two of the most important players in the history of the Ryder Cup had a birthday. On Monday, Sergio Garcia, who’s the all-time leading scorer for the European Ryder Cup team turned 43 years old. On Tuesday, Ian Poulter, who was a hero at “The Miracle at Medinah,” turned 47.
Ian Poulter leaves dark comment on Twitter after European Ryder Cup team fails to wish him a happy birthday
Report: PGA Tour pro expected to sign with LIV Golf next week
Social Media Undecided Over Whether Golfer’s ‘Hole-In-One’ Counts
Debate rages online about an unusual incident in a game of foursomes
PGA Tour pro reveals issue with LIV Golf's Pat Perez: "Have a grand old time!"
PGA Tour pro Joel Dahmen has revealed he is "in the dark" and "nervous" about the upcoming Netflix documentary as he outlined his problem with Pat Perez who left the established circuit to join the LIV Golf League. Speaking to SI's Gabrielle Herzig, Dahmen said he "let it all out...
Zach Johnson’s Ryder Cup excitement meter is already at 11 and there are eight months still until Rome
HONOLULU — Zach Johnson’s goal for the coming season is to play well enough to qualify for the U.S. Ryder Cup team on which he serves as captain. It’s ambitious for a player who hasn’t won in more than seven years, is 22 months removed from his last top-10 finish and turns 47 next month.
Report: Mito Pereira to join LIV Golf
Mito Pereira is set to join LIV Golf for its upcoming season, according to the Telegraph. The report is hardly a surprise. Pereira has been widely speculated as a potential defector to the Saudi-backed circuit since late last summer, with numerous outlets citing the Chilean-born golfer's interests around the Tour Championship. Pereira addressed these rumors by posting a photo of himself in the International Presidents Cup team uniform on his Instagram account and stated how honored he was to play in the competition. Any member of LIV is not allowed to play in the PGA Tour-run match, indicating—at least for the immediate future—Pereira would remain with the tour.
