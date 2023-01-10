Read full article on original website
golfmagic.com
Tiger Woods reveals why amateurs will love the new TaylorMade Stealth 2 Driver
Tiger Woods has taken to social media to give his early thoughts on the new TaylorMade Stealth 2 Driver for 2023. Woods may have only played in a handful of tournaments in 2022 as he continues his rehab following his horror car crash two years ago, but when he did tee it up he was using the TaylorMade Stealth Plus Driver.
GolfWRX
GolfWRX Launch Report: 2023 TaylorMade Stealth 2 drivers
What you need to know: For the first time, carbon is the most prevalent material by volume in a TaylorMade driver, and more carbon equals better performance, says the company. Last year, TaylorMade debuted a 60X Carbon Twist Face. With TaylorMade Stealth 2, engineers are bringing carbon to more of the golf club — and unveiling a new-and-improved Carbon Twist Face in the process. Stealth 2 Plus (low spin, most workable) Stealth 2, and Stealth 2 HD (draw bias, high launch, most forgiving) drivers make up the Stealth 2 family.
Golf.com
What a Ping G430 driver, irons fitting did for this 14-handicap | ClubTest 2023
Welcome to GOLF.com’s ClubTest Proving Ground, where Managing Equipment Editor Jonathan Wall and Senior Equipment Editor Ryan Barath — along with a cast of GOLF writers and editors — put the latest designs and groundbreaking technology in the equipment space to the test on the range and the course. For 2023 ClubTest, we paired members of our staff with the latest gear from manufacturers to give you, the potential club buyer, “a real feel.”
golfmagic.com
TaylorMade launch Stealth HD irons "to help developing golfers find success"
TaylorMade has launched the all-new Stealth HD irons in an unconventional approach to help developing golfers find more success in the game. The original Stealth iron featuring the Cap Back design excelled in improving all golfer's performance in general and it will continue to be TaylorMade's best game improvement iron.
GolfWRX
Callaway upgrades Supersoft golf ball for 2023
Callaway has just released their new Supersoft golf balls. For 2023, Callaway has advanced the cover, core, and construction technologies resulting in improved performance from tee-to-green. The HyperElastic SoftFast Core is designed to increase ball speed, especially off the driver, while maintaining the soft feel off irons and around the...
GolfWRX
PGA Tour chief reveals if Tiger will be penalized in 2023 PIP race for missing designated events
2022 saw a remarkable win by 15 -time major champion Tiger Woods. In probably a bigger coup than the 2019 ‘Miracle’ Masters, the PGA Tour awarded the golfing legend a sum of $15 million for topping the PIP table, a ranking of factors involving:. 1) Internet Searches: Number...
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf League pro: I'll be welcome on PGA Tour after my contract expires
LIV Golf League player Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra appears to have the confidence he will be welcome on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour after his contract with the breakaway tour has expired. The Spanish LIV player has signed a three-year contract with the series. LIV are gearing up for its...
GolfWRX
Report: PGA Tour pro expected to sign with LIV Golf next week
New year, and LIV look to have landed another PGA Tour professional. The Chilean has long been rumored to join his compatriot Joaquin Niemann on his Torque GC team, and Niemann said last month he was “doing everything possible” to get Pereira to join LIV. While the 27-year-old...
Jordan Spieth explains the challenges of perfecting his schedule with new designated events
Jordan Spieth has a decision to make. The PGA Tour’s renewed schedule has 17 designated events, including the Players Championship, the four majors and three FedEx Cup playoff events, with higher purses and requiring top players to play. However, players are able to skip one of those events, like Rory McIlroy did last week at the Sentry Tournament of Champions.
Golf Digest
Cobra King Tour, King CB/MB irons: What you need to know
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: Cobra’s latest iron introductions include a revamped King Tour model and an update to the company’s CB/MB model. All employ a five-step forging process that not only produces repeatable shapes and spec tolerances, but enhances the feel of the iron as well. A King Tec utility iron also was introduced for those needing more help getting their long irons airborne.
golfmagic.com
Ex pro savages golf's elite after PGA Tour grant Saudi International releases
Former pro golfer and prominent LIV Golf critic Brandel Chamblee teed off once again on the subject of sportswashing after the PGA Tour granted releases to the Saudi International. PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan confirmed to the media during the Sentry Tournament of Champions - won by Jon Rahm -...
Golf.com
The best way to break 80, according to a Hall-of-Fame Teacher
There are few things in golf better than breaking 80. For a vast majority of golfers, shooting a score that starts with a 7 is the pinnacle of the sport. If you can shoot in the 70s, you graduate from an “ok” player to a “pretty good” one.
Golf Digest
If this guy really brought his clubs to a Masters practice round thinking he could play, he's a golf legend
As we've learned through the years, reddit can be an, um, interesting place. But you can find some true gems on there like the story of the guy who found a gem of a Scotty Cameron putter at a thrift store. And now, one of the greatest—and funniest—golf photos of all time.
Check the yardage book: Waialae Country Club for the PGA Tour's 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii
Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, site of the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, originally was designed by famed golden-era architect Seth Raynor and opened in 1927. After the PGA Tour started its year at the mountainous Kapalua Plantation Course last week, Waialae offers a much flatter test – the course features only about 10 feet of elevation changes – while still providing ocean views to get many of us stuck on the mainland tuning in.
GolfWRX
L.A.B. Golf’s blade-style LINK.1 putter set for wide release
Anser-style putter, but make it L.A.B. After a limited release late last year, L.A.B Golf is bringing its all-new LINK.1 putter to retail. “So many golfers love the look of blade-style putters, but they’re not always the best for making putts,” said L.A.B. Golf CEO Sam Hahn. “What we did with LINK.1 was honor the shape of these legendary putters but make them dramatically easier to use by adding Lie Angle Balance.”
Ping G430 Max, G430 SFT fairway woods
$385 each with Ping Alta CB Black 55 shaft, Project X HZRDUS Smoke Red shaft or Mitsubishi Kai’ Li White shaft and Golf Pride 360 Tour Velvet grip. 17-4 stainless steel body with a maraging stainless steel face, a carbon fiber crown and an adjustable hosel. Lofts: 15, 18, 21, 24 degrees for the Max; 16, 19, 22 degrees for the SFT.
Cobra Aerojet Fairway Review
How did Cobra's Aerojet fairway wood perform amongst its competitors and against last year's LTDx model?
thegolfnewsnet.com
2023 Sony Open in Hawaii first-round leader picks and model
Each week of the PGA Tour season, the first-round leader market is one of the juciest and most difficult to predict. With such a small sample size of first rounds, the fickle nature of form and the vagaries of splits, tee times and weather, there's a good reason these bets pay off so well when hit.
