Read full article on original website
Related
GolfWRX
PGA Tour chief reveals if Tiger will be penalized in 2023 PIP race for missing designated events
2022 saw a remarkable win by 15 -time major champion Tiger Woods. In probably a bigger coup than the 2019 ‘Miracle’ Masters, the PGA Tour awarded the golfing legend a sum of $15 million for topping the PIP table, a ranking of factors involving:. 1) Internet Searches: Number...
Golf.com
What a Ping G430 driver, irons fitting did for this 14-handicap | ClubTest 2023
Welcome to GOLF.com’s ClubTest Proving Ground, where Managing Equipment Editor Jonathan Wall and Senior Equipment Editor Ryan Barath — along with a cast of GOLF writers and editors — put the latest designs and groundbreaking technology in the equipment space to the test on the range and the course. For 2023 ClubTest, we paired members of our staff with the latest gear from manufacturers to give you, the potential club buyer, “a real feel.”
When Can I Buy The TaylorMade Stealth 2 Driver... And How Much Will It Cost?
From release dates to prices, here's everything you need to know about the new Stealth 2 drivers from TaylorMade.
What Is The New TaylorMade Driver For 2023?
You might have spotted some of the best players in the world putting a new TaylorMade driver into play but what is it? We have the answer
golfmagic.com
TaylorMade launch Stealth HD irons "to help developing golfers find success"
TaylorMade has launched the all-new Stealth HD irons in an unconventional approach to help developing golfers find more success in the game. The original Stealth iron featuring the Cap Back design excelled in improving all golfer's performance in general and it will continue to be TaylorMade's best game improvement iron.
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf League pro: I'll be welcome on PGA Tour after my contract expires
LIV Golf League player Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra appears to have the confidence he will be welcome on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour after his contract with the breakaway tour has expired. The Spanish LIV player has signed a three-year contract with the series. LIV are gearing up for its...
GolfWRX
Callaway upgrades Supersoft golf ball for 2023
Callaway has just released their new Supersoft golf balls. For 2023, Callaway has advanced the cover, core, and construction technologies resulting in improved performance from tee-to-green. The HyperElastic SoftFast Core is designed to increase ball speed, especially off the driver, while maintaining the soft feel off irons and around the...
GolfWRX
Report: PGA Tour pro expected to sign with LIV Golf next week
New year, and LIV look to have landed another PGA Tour professional. The Chilean has long been rumored to join his compatriot Joaquin Niemann on his Torque GC team, and Niemann said last month he was “doing everything possible” to get Pereira to join LIV. While the 27-year-old...
Ping G430 Max Fairway Review
Sam De’Ath puts the new Ping G430 MAX fairway through its paces and analyses the performance
golfmagic.com
Ex pro savages golf's elite after PGA Tour grant Saudi International releases
Former pro golfer and prominent LIV Golf critic Brandel Chamblee teed off once again on the subject of sportswashing after the PGA Tour granted releases to the Saudi International. PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan confirmed to the media during the Sentry Tournament of Champions - won by Jon Rahm -...
Golf.com
The best way to break 80, according to a Hall-of-Fame Teacher
There are few things in golf better than breaking 80. For a vast majority of golfers, shooting a score that starts with a 7 is the pinnacle of the sport. If you can shoot in the 70s, you graduate from an “ok” player to a “pretty good” one.
Jordan Spieth explains the challenges of perfecting his schedule with new designated events
Jordan Spieth has a decision to make. The PGA Tour’s renewed schedule has 17 designated events, including the Players Championship, the four majors and three FedEx Cup playoff events, with higher purses and requiring top players to play. However, players are able to skip one of those events, like Rory McIlroy did last week at the Sentry Tournament of Champions.
FootJoy promo codes for January 2023
These {offer_count} FootJoy promo codes will help you save on golf shoes, gloves and apparel
Golf Digest
Cobra King Tour, King CB/MB irons: What you need to know
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: Cobra’s latest iron introductions include a revamped King Tour model and an update to the company’s CB/MB model. All employ a five-step forging process that not only produces repeatable shapes and spec tolerances, but enhances the feel of the iron as well. A King Tec utility iron also was introduced for those needing more help getting their long irons airborne.
Mizuno coupon codes for January 2023
Save on golf gear with these {offer_count} Mizuno coupon codes, covering shoes, clothing, bags, clubs, accessories & more.
Golf Digest
L.A.B. Golf Link.1 putter: What you need to know
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: L.A.B. Golf’s new Link.1 putter employs the company’s hallmark technology designed to keep the putter face balanced to the lie angle during the stroke. But now that technology comes in a version of the heel-toe-weighted blade shape that’s long been the most popular in the history of the game.
When is the PGA Tour's Sony Open on ESPN+? Dates, times, more
The next event on the PGA Tour is the Sony Open at the Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii. Here's how you can watch all of the action.
Golf Digest
If this guy really brought his clubs to a Masters practice round thinking he could play, he's a golf legend
As we've learned through the years, reddit can be an, um, interesting place. But you can find some true gems on there like the story of the guy who found a gem of a Scotty Cameron putter at a thrift store. And now, one of the greatest—and funniest—golf photos of all time.
Srixon ZX7 Mk II irons
$1,199.99 with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour shafts or KBS Tour Lite steel shafts and Golf Pride Tour Velvet grips. $1,299.99 with UST Mamiya Recoil Dart graphite shafts. Forged 1025 carbon with progressive grooves. Available: Jan. 20. Who It’s For: Golfers who want tour-level maneuverability and feel in a compact,...
thegolfnewsnet.com
2023 Sony Open in Hawaii first-round leader picks and model
Each week of the PGA Tour season, the first-round leader market is one of the juciest and most difficult to predict. With such a small sample size of first rounds, the fickle nature of form and the vagaries of splits, tee times and weather, there's a good reason these bets pay off so well when hit.
Comments / 0