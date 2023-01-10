ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Golf.com

What a Ping G430 driver, irons fitting did for this 14-handicap | ClubTest 2023

Welcome to GOLF.com’s ClubTest Proving Ground, where Managing Equipment Editor Jonathan Wall and Senior Equipment Editor Ryan Barath — along with a cast of GOLF writers and editors — put the latest designs and groundbreaking technology in the equipment space to the test on the range and the course. For 2023 ClubTest, we paired members of our staff with the latest gear from manufacturers to give you, the potential club buyer, “a real feel.”
golfmagic.com

TaylorMade launch Stealth HD irons "to help developing golfers find success"

TaylorMade has launched the all-new Stealth HD irons in an unconventional approach to help developing golfers find more success in the game. The original Stealth iron featuring the Cap Back design excelled in improving all golfer's performance in general and it will continue to be TaylorMade's best game improvement iron.
golfmagic.com

LIV Golf League pro: I'll be welcome on PGA Tour after my contract expires

LIV Golf League player Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra appears to have the confidence he will be welcome on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour after his contract with the breakaway tour has expired. The Spanish LIV player has signed a three-year contract with the series. LIV are gearing up for its...
GolfWRX

Callaway upgrades Supersoft golf ball for 2023

Callaway has just released their new Supersoft golf balls. For 2023, Callaway has advanced the cover, core, and construction technologies resulting in improved performance from tee-to-green. The HyperElastic SoftFast Core is designed to increase ball speed, especially off the driver, while maintaining the soft feel off irons and around the...
GolfWRX

Report: PGA Tour pro expected to sign with LIV Golf next week

New year, and LIV look to have landed another PGA Tour professional. The Chilean has long been rumored to join his compatriot Joaquin Niemann on his Torque GC team, and Niemann said last month he was “doing everything possible” to get Pereira to join LIV. While the 27-year-old...
golfmagic.com

Ex pro savages golf's elite after PGA Tour grant Saudi International releases

Former pro golfer and prominent LIV Golf critic Brandel Chamblee teed off once again on the subject of sportswashing after the PGA Tour granted releases to the Saudi International. PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan confirmed to the media during the Sentry Tournament of Champions - won by Jon Rahm -...
Golf.com

The best way to break 80, according to a Hall-of-Fame Teacher

There are few things in golf better than breaking 80. For a vast majority of golfers, shooting a score that starts with a 7 is the pinnacle of the sport. If you can shoot in the 70s, you graduate from an “ok” player to a “pretty good” one.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jordan Spieth explains the challenges of perfecting his schedule with new designated events

Jordan Spieth has a decision to make. The PGA Tour’s renewed schedule has 17 designated events, including the Players Championship, the four majors and three FedEx Cup playoff events, with higher purses and requiring top players to play. However, players are able to skip one of those events, like Rory McIlroy did last week at the Sentry Tournament of Champions.
Golf Digest

Cobra King Tour, King CB/MB irons: What you need to know

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: Cobra’s latest iron introductions include a revamped King Tour model and an update to the company’s CB/MB model. All employ a five-step forging process that not only produces repeatable shapes and spec tolerances, but enhances the feel of the iron as well. A King Tec utility iron also was introduced for those needing more help getting their long irons airborne.
Golf Digest

L.A.B. Golf Link.1 putter: What you need to know

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: L.A.B. Golf’s new Link.1 putter employs the company’s hallmark technology designed to keep the putter face balanced to the lie angle during the stroke. But now that technology comes in a version of the heel-toe-weighted blade shape that’s long been the most popular in the history of the game.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Srixon ZX7 Mk II irons

$1,199.99 with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour shafts or KBS Tour Lite steel shafts and Golf Pride Tour Velvet grips. $1,299.99 with UST Mamiya Recoil Dart graphite shafts. Forged 1025 carbon with progressive grooves. Available: Jan. 20. Who It’s For: Golfers who want tour-level maneuverability and feel in a compact,...
thegolfnewsnet.com

2023 Sony Open in Hawaii first-round leader picks and model

Each week of the PGA Tour season, the first-round leader market is one of the juciest and most difficult to predict. With such a small sample size of first rounds, the fickle nature of form and the vagaries of splits, tee times and weather, there's a good reason these bets pay off so well when hit.
