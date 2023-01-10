Read full article on original website
GolfWRX
PGA Tour chief reveals if Tiger will be penalized in 2023 PIP race for missing designated events
2022 saw a remarkable win by 15 -time major champion Tiger Woods. In probably a bigger coup than the 2019 ‘Miracle’ Masters, the PGA Tour awarded the golfing legend a sum of $15 million for topping the PIP table, a ranking of factors involving:. 1) Internet Searches: Number...
Golf.com
What a Ping G430 driver, irons fitting did for this 14-handicap | ClubTest 2023
Welcome to GOLF.com’s ClubTest Proving Ground, where Managing Equipment Editor Jonathan Wall and Senior Equipment Editor Ryan Barath — along with a cast of GOLF writers and editors — put the latest designs and groundbreaking technology in the equipment space to the test on the range and the course. For 2023 ClubTest, we paired members of our staff with the latest gear from manufacturers to give you, the potential club buyer, “a real feel.”
GolfWRX
GolfWRX Launch Report: 2023 TaylorMade Stealth 2 drivers
What you need to know: For the first time, carbon is the most prevalent material by volume in a TaylorMade driver, and more carbon equals better performance, says the company. Last year, TaylorMade debuted a 60X Carbon Twist Face. With TaylorMade Stealth 2, engineers are bringing carbon to more of the golf club — and unveiling a new-and-improved Carbon Twist Face in the process. Stealth 2 Plus (low spin, most workable) Stealth 2, and Stealth 2 HD (draw bias, high launch, most forgiving) drivers make up the Stealth 2 family.
Golf Digest
Callaway Supersoft, Supersoft Max and Reva golf balls: What you need to know
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: Callaway’s Supersoft line of balls has resonated with golfers for years, witnessed by its significant market share. That’s partly because many golfers need more distance, higher flight and want it a palatable price point. The Supersoft and Supersoft Max check those boxes with two-piece, low-compression balls aimed at boosting distance for average golfers. The oversized Supersoft Max is about 4 percent larger in diameter to help those with slower swing speeds and prone to mis-hits launch shots higher through the bag. The revamped Reva ball is targeted at women with slower swings who are seeking to increase launch and carry distance.
msn.com
I'm a 'cart girl' on a golf course. I make good money and the tips are steady, but customers can get handsy.
golfmagic.com
Jon Rahm on Tiger Woods look: "It's a stupid answer to a stupid question"
Jon Rahm has revealed the "stupid" reason for him ending up dressing in Tiger Woods' famous red and black colours in the final round of the Tournament of Champions in Hawaii on Sunday. Rahm, 28, typically wears a light red shirt for the final rounds of tournaments on the PGA...
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf League pro: I'll be welcome on PGA Tour after my contract expires
LIV Golf League player Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra appears to have the confidence he will be welcome on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour after his contract with the breakaway tour has expired. The Spanish LIV player has signed a three-year contract with the series. LIV are gearing up for its...
Golf Digest
Jon Rahm overcomes a big travel blunder, Paige Spiranac destroys a Twitter troll and the most dangerous shot in driving range history
Welcome to another edition of the Grind, where we want to thank the University of Georgia football team for allowing me to get a full night’s sleep on Monday. I can’t recall ever feeling safer about going to bed at halftime of a big game than I did with the Bulldogs beating TCU 38-7. It was almost as much of a rout as when my boss challenged me to an office outfit contest last year and was trounced. We like to think every underdog has a chance, but some battles are total mismatches—especially when someone isn’t as good at matching. Anyway, I’m feeling refreshed, rocking some fresh corduroys and ready to talk some golf. Let’s get to it.
GolfWRX
Report: PGA Tour pro expected to sign with LIV Golf next week
New year, and LIV look to have landed another PGA Tour professional. The Chilean has long been rumored to join his compatriot Joaquin Niemann on his Torque GC team, and Niemann said last month he was “doing everything possible” to get Pereira to join LIV. While the 27-year-old...
Jordan Spieth explains the challenges of perfecting his schedule with new designated events
Jordan Spieth has a decision to make. The PGA Tour’s renewed schedule has 17 designated events, including the Players Championship, the four majors and three FedEx Cup playoff events, with higher purses and requiring top players to play. However, players are able to skip one of those events, like Rory McIlroy did last week at the Sentry Tournament of Champions.
GolfWRX
2023 Sony Open: Betting Tips & Selections
After the limited field of elite players at the Tournament of Champions, The PGA Tour makes the brief journey to Waialae, where a full field awaits the starter. As opposed to the wide fairways and huge greens of the long Kapalua, the Sony Open asks for a more measured approach, with accurate driving and pin-point irons the required assets for this 7000-odd yard test.
golfmagic.com
TaylorMade launch Stealth HD irons "to help developing golfers find success"
TaylorMade has launched the all-new Stealth HD irons in an unconventional approach to help developing golfers find more success in the game. The original Stealth iron featuring the Cap Back design excelled in improving all golfer's performance in general and it will continue to be TaylorMade's best game improvement iron.
GolfWRX
Jon Rahm explains odd reason why he wore Tiger’s red and black for final round at Kapalua
Jon Rahm has won three of his last five events – his own Open, the top-class DP World Tour Championship and now the Sentry Tournament of Champions, which may have been missing Rory and Cam, but was still enough to tempt most of the world’s top 20. Even...
Golf.com
The best way to break 80, according to a Hall-of-Fame Teacher
There are few things in golf better than breaking 80. For a vast majority of golfers, shooting a score that starts with a 7 is the pinnacle of the sport. If you can shoot in the 70s, you graduate from an “ok” player to a “pretty good” one.
GolfWRX
TaylorMade introduces all-new Stealth HD irons
TaylorMade Golf has today unveiled the all-new Stealth HD irons. Joining the Stealth family, Stealth HD is designed to welcome a wider breadth of golfers to Team TaylorMade with a more forgiving, easy-to-launch max game improvement option. The new addition features an ultra-low profile head shape in the long irons...
golfmagic.com
Ex pro savages golf's elite after PGA Tour grant Saudi International releases
Former pro golfer and prominent LIV Golf critic Brandel Chamblee teed off once again on the subject of sportswashing after the PGA Tour granted releases to the Saudi International. PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan confirmed to the media during the Sentry Tournament of Champions - won by Jon Rahm -...
Ping G430 Max Fairway Review
Sam De’Ath puts the new Ping G430 MAX fairway through its paces and analyses the performance
Golf Digest
Cobra King Tour, King CB/MB irons: What you need to know
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: Cobra’s latest iron introductions include a revamped King Tour model and an update to the company’s CB/MB model. All employ a five-step forging process that not only produces repeatable shapes and spec tolerances, but enhances the feel of the iron as well. A King Tec utility iron also was introduced for those needing more help getting their long irons airborne.
Golf Digest
If this guy really brought his clubs to a Masters practice round thinking he could play, he's a golf legend
As we've learned through the years, reddit can be an, um, interesting place. But you can find some true gems on there like the story of the guy who found a gem of a Scotty Cameron putter at a thrift store. And now, one of the greatest—and funniest—golf photos of all time.
