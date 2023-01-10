Read full article on original website
Related
golfmagic.com
Jon Rahm on Tiger Woods look: "It's a stupid answer to a stupid question"
Jon Rahm has revealed the "stupid" reason for him ending up dressing in Tiger Woods' famous red and black colours in the final round of the Tournament of Champions in Hawaii on Sunday. Rahm, 28, typically wears a light red shirt for the final rounds of tournaments on the PGA...
GolfWRX
PGA Tour chief reveals if Tiger will be penalized in 2023 PIP race for missing designated events
2022 saw a remarkable win by 15 -time major champion Tiger Woods. In probably a bigger coup than the 2019 ‘Miracle’ Masters, the PGA Tour awarded the golfing legend a sum of $15 million for topping the PIP table, a ranking of factors involving:. 1) Internet Searches: Number...
golfmagic.com
"Someone needs to be held accountable" Rahm and Westwood hit out at OWGR issues
Lee Westwood, who participates in LIV Golf League events, says "someone needs to be held accountable" as the debate over world ranking points rages on. In case the news escaped you, Jon Rahm this week questioned the methodology of how world ranking points are calculated. The Spaniard is in red...
Golf Digest
Jon Rahm overcomes a big travel blunder, Paige Spiranac destroys a Twitter troll and the most dangerous shot in driving range history
Welcome to another edition of the Grind, where we want to thank the University of Georgia football team for allowing me to get a full night’s sleep on Monday. I can’t recall ever feeling safer about going to bed at halftime of a big game than I did with the Bulldogs beating TCU 38-7. It was almost as much of a rout as when my boss challenged me to an office outfit contest last year and was trounced. We like to think every underdog has a chance, but some battles are total mismatches—especially when someone isn’t as good at matching. Anyway, I’m feeling refreshed, rocking some fresh corduroys and ready to talk some golf. Let’s get to it.
Sporting News
Novak Djokovic injury updates: Serbian in doubt for Australian Open, Nick Kyrgios practice match
Novak Djokovic is in doubt for the Australian Open after being forced to withdraw with injury from a practice match at Melbourne Park on Wednesday. The world No.5 quit the exhibition contest against Daniil Medvedev after one set because of an apparent left hamstring issue. The Sporting News has all...
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf League pro: I'll be welcome on PGA Tour after my contract expires
LIV Golf League player Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra appears to have the confidence he will be welcome on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour after his contract with the breakaway tour has expired. The Spanish LIV player has signed a three-year contract with the series. LIV are gearing up for its...
Golf Channel
Jordan Spieth leaning toward attending Super Bowl after WM Phoenix Open
The WM Phoenix Open is always a party, but 2023 could bring new levels of chaos to the area with the Super Bowl being played right down the road. For those who don’t mind battling traffic, it could set up an epic weekend that features the par-3 16th at TPC Scottsdale and the NFL’s best battling for eternal glory.
Australian Open draw: Rafael Nadal begins title defense with tough test in opening round
Defending champion Rafael Nadal will face English youngster Jack Draper in the opening round of the Australian Open in a bid to retain his 2022 crown and extend his grand slam tally.
Immense Cart Ride At Tiger Woods Course Seen In Viral Instagram Video
The video takes viewers from the course's bonus 19th hole to the clubhouse - several hundred feet above it
Jordan Spieth explains the challenges of perfecting his schedule with new designated events
Jordan Spieth has a decision to make. The PGA Tour’s renewed schedule has 17 designated events, including the Players Championship, the four majors and three FedEx Cup playoff events, with higher purses and requiring top players to play. However, players are able to skip one of those events, like Rory McIlroy did last week at the Sentry Tournament of Champions.
GolfWRX
Report: PGA Tour pro expected to sign with LIV Golf next week
New year, and LIV look to have landed another PGA Tour professional. The Chilean has long been rumored to join his compatriot Joaquin Niemann on his Torque GC team, and Niemann said last month he was “doing everything possible” to get Pereira to join LIV. While the 27-year-old...
golfmagic.com
Ex pro savages golf's elite after PGA Tour grant Saudi International releases
Former pro golfer and prominent LIV Golf critic Brandel Chamblee teed off once again on the subject of sportswashing after the PGA Tour granted releases to the Saudi International. PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan confirmed to the media during the Sentry Tournament of Champions - won by Jon Rahm -...
KHON2
25th Sony Open in Hawai’i set to tee off on Thursday
Course: Waialae CC. Yardage: 7,044. Par: 70. Prize money: $7.9 million. Winner’s share: $1.442 million. Television: Thursday-Friday, 7-10:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 4-6 p.m. (NBC), 6-8 p.m. (Golf Channel). Defending champion: Hideki Matsuyama. FedEx Cup leader: Seamus Power. Last week: Jon Rahm won the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Notes:...
Yardbarker
"Naomi is not Serena" - Patrick McEnroe on Osaka missing events
The news of Naomi Osaka's withdrawal from the 2023 Australian Open has sent shockwaves through the tennis world and sparked discussions about her dedication to the sport. Osaka, who is currently ranked no. 47 in the world, has not played a match since September 2022, when she withdrew from her second-round match at the Tokyo Open. Many have questioned whether Osaka is taking her career as a professional tennis player seriously, with some speculating that she may be focusing on other activities outside of the sport.
Sony Open in Hawaii: Television schedule, tee times, predictions and more
The two-tournament stretch of the PGA Tour in Hawaii continues this week from last week’s Sentry Tournament of Champions for
Golf Digest
Jordan Spieth told a great story about watching the Super Bowl XLIX ending with Michael Greller after the 2015 Phoenix Open
It’s hard to believe, but we’re about a month from Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Across the country, football fever is approaching its boiling point, even all the way out at Wai’alae Country Club, the site of this week’s Sony Open, where Jordan Spieth was asked about his plans for next month’s big game. While he doesn’t have his kickoff whereabouts dialed in just yet, Spieth told reporters he plans to play in the newly elevated Waste Management Phoenix Open on Super Bowl weekend, located just down the road from the NFL finale. No matter what happens, however, it won’t compare to his experience the last time the Super Bowl and Phoenix Open collided in the desert.
Golf.com
The best way to break 80, according to a Hall-of-Fame Teacher
There are few things in golf better than breaking 80. For a vast majority of golfers, shooting a score that starts with a 7 is the pinnacle of the sport. If you can shoot in the 70s, you graduate from an “ok” player to a “pretty good” one.
Golf.com
FIRST LOOK: Ping’s G430 irons are loaded with plenty of distance
Golfers can expect to see more distance from Ping’s latest G430 irons ($170 per club). A few more yards is a reasonable expectation when a new game-improvement iron model is released, but Ping claims the number is actually 7 to 10 yards with better accuracy. If you’re keeping track...
FOX Sports
PGA Tour stays in Hawaii, Europe gets Ryder Cup preview
Course: Waialae CC. Yardage: 7,044. Par: 70. Prize money: $7.9 million. Winner's share: $1.442 million. Television: Thursday-Friday, 7-10:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 4-6 p.m. (NBC), 6-8 p.m. (Golf Channel). Defending champion: Hideki Matsuyama. FedEx Cup leader: Seamus Power. Last week: Jon Rahm won the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Notes: Nineteen...
Golf.com
‘Mood killer’: Adam Scott recalls Masters Champions Dinner awkwardness
However you feel about the pomp and circumstance of the Masters, its fabled Champions Dinner — on the Tuesday evening of tournament week — is among the great traditions in all of sports: Thirty or so green-jacket holders breaking bread and sharing tales from Masters past? Ah, to be a fly on the silverware.
Comments / 0