ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

What's Next for Jameis Winston?

By Kyle T. Mosley
SaintsNewsNetwork
SaintsNewsNetwork
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sgE6a_0k9WAXK400

What's next for the Jameis Winston after a season of murkiness in New Orleans?

If this was "Corporate America," let's state the obvious. Jameis Winston was either "demoted, fired, or forced out" as starting quarterback of the New Orleans Saints, and we never understood why — nor was clarity provided.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zGcar_0k9WAXK400

Jan 8, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) looks on against the Carolina Panthers during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Normally, if an employee loses the top position in a corporation, it would be from poor execution and subpar results — not because the person went on sick leave.

In this case, the replacement delivered unsatisfactory results, and uneven performances yet was allowed to keep the job for 14 weeks. It's not an indictment on Andy Dalton, but go figure.

With four cracked vertebrae, a 1-2 record, 14 weeks of ambiguity, and conflicting messages, Jameis Winston finds himself in an awkward position at 5800 Airline Drive.

Once management learned of Winston's health problems, human resources would have counseled leadership for the employee to take leave or a sabbatical to heal. Instead, he was allowed to face the Buccaneers and Panthers, lost both games, then relegated to sit on the bench for the rest of the season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UAHVJ_0k9WAXK400

Dec 18, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton (14) and quarterback Jameis Winston (2) and tight end Taysom Hill (7) on the bench against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

WAS HE READY TO RETURN?

In an interview with Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.football, Jameis said management told him he would not lose his job. After Winston's comments, no one questioned Dennis Allen and forced the issue, and the mystery continued.

Credit Winston for not becoming a locker-room cancer. Where's my proof? One strong indicator is how his teammates voted him the Ed Block Courage Award recipient for 2022. It's an award bestowed on a player who is a "role model of inspiration, sportsmanship, and courage."

So, why would someone whose character and leadership have been so well admired by his team fail to receive consideration to re-establish his role as the starter?

Remember, Andy Dalton lost seven games before New Orleans' three-game win streak toward the end of the season. Still, the postgame and Monday press conference message was familiar: "Andy played well." Dalton is not the villain, and neither is Allen.

However, why was Winston left in the cold and wasting his talent after he told Triplett he was healthy enough to play again?

Our desire to quench our thirst for these unanswered points may be fruitless in the end — especially for Jameis Winston.   Today, it's about next season for New Orleans and how to overcome a season with key injuries, underachievement, and missed goals.

WHAT'S NEXT?

What's next for the polarizing quarterback? Is he in the vision and football plans for New Orleans? Doubtful. Winston remains under contract until the 2023-24 season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vQgzn_0k9WAXK400

Jan 8, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) runs to the locker room after the game against the Carolina Panthers during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

I can envision three scenarios.

  1. Trade Winston.
  2. Rework his contract into a bonus for a buyout and release, to become a free agent.
  3. Return Jameis and allow him to compete for the starting role.

Under Mickey Loomis, Jameis may find his return more plausible. Andy Dalton, 35, will become a free agent and appeared interested in returning to New Orleans from his comments during the postgame press conference on Sunday. Albeit, it's doubtful the two will co-exist with the same coaching regime making decisions.

OPINIONS ON WINSTON'S FUTURE

The whole situation is murky as the Mississippi River or Lake Pontchartrain during a hurricane and tropical storm approaching the city. Who wants to dive into this mess? I enlisted the help of Saints News Network's John Hendrix and Bob Rose, as well as Saints fans for their opinions on Winston's future.

John Hendrix

Although he's under contract, the odds of Jameis Winston being on the Saints roster seems slim to none going into next season. Winston is a competitor, and the relationship with the team seems to be fractured after what transpired this season. New Orleans could approach Winston to restructure his deal similar to what they did with Michael Thomas to eventually grant his release as a post-June 1 cut or simply try to trade him. Of course, they could just outright release him. Winston has plenty to prove, and there's teams that need a QB that will want to give him a look.

Bob Rose

I don't feel that Jameis Winston ever got a fair shot in New Orleans, but Dennis Allen's actions made it clear that he felt more comfortable with Andy Dalton. Winston's under contract for next year, but the deal was structured that it would be a minimal cap hit for New Orleans. Assuming Dennis Allen is back as coach, I believe that the Saints release Winston this offseason and "go back to the drawing board" at quarterback.

Saints Fans

I am still determining Jameis Winston's plight as a franchise's starting quarterback in today's NFL. At the beginning of 2022, no one gave Andy Dalton and Geno Smith consideration to become starters, but they were. Stranger things keep happening in the NFL and on Airline Drive.

What's next for Jameis Winston?

We shall see.

Read More Saints News

Comments / 27

Wayne Macon
5d ago

My true feelings are, that it was a color issue with Allen and Winston. Hell Dalron, didn't play well. This is why, I no longer follow the Saints and I won't, until Allen, is gone. I'm just saying what other's won't say.

Reply(3)
8
Ryan Joseph
5d ago

How many playoff games has Dalton won in his career? None. In FOUR playoff games, he’s thrown for less than 900 yards with 1 TD and 6 INT’s. That says below average, so why exactly are the Saints trying to make him the starter? Obviously they aren’t thinking about a Super Bowl. Winston is not only better than him, but played more effectively with less talent.

Reply(2)
5
NoLa-Justice
4d ago

I don’t care what anyone says! He can’t play football! It wasn’t because he was hurt or nothing, it was because he wasn’t good!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
sportszion.com

“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors

For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
GREEN BAY, WI
People

Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation

A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sean Payton going to the Panthers would lead to bad blood, but a better trade return

Now that’s one way to send the New Orleans Saints fanbase into an uproar. The Saints greenlit an interview request from the Carolina Panthers for former head coach Sean Payton, who is still under contract with New Orleans through 2024 after stepping down from his post last year. The Panthers have been meeting with head coach candidates throughout the week after interim coach Steve Wilks led them to a 7-10 finish, having dismissed Matt Rhule midway through the 2022 season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bengals LT Jonah Williams on crutches with knee brace after playoff win

Cincinnati Bengals left tackle Jonah Williams suffered a knee injury during the wild card playoff win over the Baltimore Ravens and didn’t return. During the game itself, Williams was initially listed as questionable to return, though that seemed like a mere formality after he needed the help of trainers to leave the field and quickly went from the medical tent to the locker room before being declared out.
CINCINNATI, OH
SaintsNewsNetwork

SaintsNewsNetwork

New Orleans, LA
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
933K+
Views
ABOUT

SaintsNewsNetwork is a FanNation channel covering the New Orleans Saints

Comments / 0

Community Policy