Since 2015, artists, activists and HIV-positive women have come together for LOVE POSITIVE WOMEN paper making workshops to show their love and support for women living with HIV. Hosted at Dieu Donné’s paper making studios, the program has mailed over 3,500 unique handmade paper Valentines cards to women living with HIV around the world to celebrate LOVE POSITIVE WOMEN. These workshops are collaboratively produced with the Fire Island Artist Residency and Dieu Donné. This year we are inviting artists to decorate valentines at home on handmade paper hearts produced by Dieu Donné.

