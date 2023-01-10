Read full article on original website
Report: Georgia Ranks 36th in Prosperity Despite Pandemic and Economic Challenges
Georgia ranks 36th in overall prosperity according to the American Dream Prosperity Index (ADPI), released by the Milken Center for Advancing the American Dream in partnership with Legatum Institute. The United States continues to see a rise in prosperity, even as we faced the long-term impacts of a pandemic and the economic realities of rising inflation and a shrinking economy. But while the overall trend points to a prosperous nation, prosperity continues to be unequally distributed regionally, often eluding rural communities and Black Americans.
New Class of Georgia State Lawmakers Grows More Diverse
Georgia’s population has been growing more diverse for decades. Now its lawmakers are catching up. Georgia swore in 85 lawmakers on Monday who are of Hispanic, Black, Asian or Arab descent, bringing such lawmakers to 36% of the legislature once vacancies are filled in the 236-member General Assembly. See more.
Report Shows the U.S. County with the Most Business Applications
New research has revealed the counties with the highest rate of business applications in America, with a county in Wyoming coming out on top. The study by Forbes Advisor analyzed county-level annual business applications for more than 3,000 counties across the U.S. and compared the number of applications in 2021 with each county’s population to discover which has the highest rate.
Georgia Leaders Appointed to 2023 Georgia Chamber Executive Committee
The Georgia Chamber announced the transition of its leadership, with Neil Pruitt succeeding Ben Tarbutton III as Chairman. Tarbutton, President of Sandersville Railroad Company, served as the Chairman of the Georgia Chamber for 2022 and will continue to serve on the Executive Committee for 2023 as Immediate Past Chair. Pruitt...
New Georgia Food Truck Law Helps Mobile Eateries Expand Across Counties
A new Georgia law could help some food truck owners in the CSRA and across the state serve its customers without all the paperwork hassle. Whether you’re grabbing a quick lunch or stopping by for an early dinner, food trucks deliver meals to people right where they are, at work or on the go. And K’s Buffalo Wings owner Kothenia Mantey told us she cooks up exactly what customers want. See more.
