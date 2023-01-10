Read full article on original website
Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician
Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
a-z-animals.com
The History and Controversy Behind The Confederate Flag
The Confederate flag is likely one of the most controversial symbols in the United States today. While some in the South still fly the flag, others look at it with disgust. The Confederate flag is a fascinating historical object, and its significance remains important over 150 years after its introduction. Discover the history behind the Confederate flag and its controversy in modern America.
'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'
Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
Karine Jean-Pierre, CBS reporter clash over Biden docs: 'You don't need to be contentious with me here, Ed'
Biden spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre had a tense exchange with CBS reporter Ed O'Keefe of the president's mishandling of classified documents, which is being investigated by the DOJ.
The U.S Supreme Court has shut down the GOP's attempt to uphold former President Trump's immigration policy
President Biden ended the Trump administration's policy changes in March 2021, reversing the February 2020 policy. Paxton had support from attorneys general from multiple states, such as Alabama and West Virginia.
After years of brutal wars, racism thrives. Proof lies in these elected politicians
Jesus was intensely political in urging contending peoples to be decent to one another, to love one another, regardless of race, creed or color.
minecreek.info
Becomes president of the Confederate States of America
Davis and the other Southern lawmakers resigned their seats in the U.S. Congress in January 1861. Then Davis went home to his plantation in Mississippi. He told his family and friends that he did not want to play a role in the political leadership of the Confederacy, but that he would accept a military command if the North and South went to war. In February 1861, however, a messenger arrived at Davis's home and informed him that he had been selected as president of the new nation. He was stunned by the news, but felt it was his duty to accept the position. Davis became provisional (temporary) president of the Confederacy on February 9,
What's ahead in 2023 for Native people
ICT will be watching ICWA, Congress, climate change and the return of the first Indigenous female astronaut in the coming year
The Story Behind Abolition Of Slavery In The United States
Slavery abolishment in the U.S. was a significant event with multiple causes and lasting effects across history. It was because of the continuing divisions within the country regarding the practice of slavery, the government felt the need to act. After the establishment of the United States of America in 1776, slavery was abolished in the northern U.S., the nation was divided into slave states and free states, but slavery was finally ended nationwide only with the Thirteenth Amendment in 1865.
Presidents have a long history of condescension, indifference and outright racism toward Black Americans
President Woodrow Wilson told Black leaders, 'Segregation is not a humiliation but a benefit, and ought to be so regarded by you gentlemen.' He was one in a long line of racist American presidents.
The Other Civil War: America's Divisive Struggle Over Slavery
Long before the 1861 civil war, battle lines were already drawn, and the issue of slavery ignited a mini-civil war in the 1850s. The issue of slavery in the United States was a matter of contention from the very beginning.
Hochul claims NYS Senate committee cannot block court pick Hector LaSalle
Gov. Hochul says the full state Senate must vote on the nomination of Hector LaSalle as New York’s top judge – regardless of what its Judiciary Committee decides – but she may need to take her fellow Democrats to court to get it done. “The Constitution of the state of New York is clear: the New York State Senate has to advise and consent the governor on her appointment,” Hochul told reporters in Albany after an unrelated Thursday event. Her position that the committee cannot legally block LaSalle puts her at odds with state Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, Judiciary Chair Brad...
Biden's classified documents scandal was swept under the rug: GOP rep
Texas Republican Rep. Michael McCaul calls out President Biden's alleged mishandling of classified documents on “Special Report.”
DC News Now
Special counsel in Biden probe: Who is Hur, and how is this case similar to Mar-a-Lago docs?
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to oversee the investigation into classified documents found in President Joe Biden’s office and home in Delaware. Garland announced the nomination of Robert Hur, a former U.S. attorney during the Trump administration, as well as a timeline of the probe during a […]
Not all insurrections are equal -- for enslaved Americans, it was the only option
The events of Jan. 6, 2021, have been called an insurrection. The same word has often been used to describe the mostly forgotten rebellions against plantation owners by enslaved people.
Washington Examiner
Book calls out America’s ignorance, offers real fix
Sorry, America, you’re ignorant and it’s tearing the country apart. But there’s a solution if the nation is willing to listen to a shockingly simple but alarmingly radical plan revealed in a new book from Focus on the Family Vice President Tim Goeglein. “We must rededicate ourselves...
