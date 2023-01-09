Read full article on original website
Brenda Otwell
Brenda Joyce Otwell, age 71, of Gurdon, passed from this life on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at CHI St Vincent Infirmary in Little Rock. She was born November 20, 1951, in Sparkman, the daughter of the late William and Daisy Leamons Joyce. Brenda was a graduate of Sparkman High School. She worked as a clerk at Baptist Medical Center. Joyce was a member of New Caney Baptist Church in Gurdon. She enjoyed crocheting in her free time.
Laverne Masters
Laverne Masters, 87, of Bismarck, Arkansas, passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Christus Dubuis Long Term Care at CHI St. Vincent Hospital in Hot Springs, Arkansas. She was born March 17, 1935, in Prescott, Arkansas, to David Columbus Parker and Bessie Mae King Parker. Laverne enjoyed sewing, painting and...
APD’s Cop Walk program earns city statewide award
Arkadelphia is a Trendsetter City in the state of Arkansas. The city was named the winner of Arkansas Business’s Public Works/Environmental and Green Management category for cities with a population between 5,000-20,000 for its “Cop Walk” program. The Cop Walk program is something local residents know well.
3 arrested for Lark Place robbery
Authorities have named one suspect who was arrested in connection with a Dec. 30 robbery that ultimately left two people dead at an Arkadelphia apartment complex. Two others are juveniles and have not yet been named, although they are expected to be charged as adults. Javion Lameer Sims, 18, of...
Badgers fall to Cards in road game
It was a rough night for the Arkadelphia Badgers (9-4) in their 76-60 loss to the Camden-Fairview Cardinals (5-4). As they took their fourth loss on the season, they were battered and bruised in a very physical game that saw 37 foul calls from both sides. “We have told our...
