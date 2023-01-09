Brenda Joyce Otwell, age 71, of Gurdon, passed from this life on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at CHI St Vincent Infirmary in Little Rock. She was born November 20, 1951, in Sparkman, the daughter of the late William and Daisy Leamons Joyce. Brenda was a graduate of Sparkman High School. She worked as a clerk at Baptist Medical Center. Joyce was a member of New Caney Baptist Church in Gurdon. She enjoyed crocheting in her free time.

GURDON, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO