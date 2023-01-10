At 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, community members gathered to witness the ribbon cutting for the MLK Food Pantry outside of Peake Rosenwald School. Starr Crow, AmeriCorps program officer and civic engagement manager for the Arkansas Department of Education, approached Clark County District 2 Justice of the Peace Michael Ankton about a food pantry project using a repurposed newspaper stand from the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. These food pantries have been popping up all across Arkansas as the online news source has phased out printed newspapers.

