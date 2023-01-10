Read full article on original website
Related
arkadelphian.com
Brenda Otwell
Brenda Joyce Otwell, age 71, of Gurdon, passed from this life on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at CHI St Vincent Infirmary in Little Rock. She was born November 20, 1951, in Sparkman, the daughter of the late William and Daisy Leamons Joyce. Brenda was a graduate of Sparkman High School. She worked as a clerk at Baptist Medical Center. Joyce was a member of New Caney Baptist Church in Gurdon. She enjoyed crocheting in her free time.
arkadelphian.com
Mary Davis
A friendship shared, a laugh, a kiss, ah yes, these things I too will miss. The sweet life of Mary Louise Simpson Davis came to a close on December 26, 2022. Most noted for her fun-loving attitude, she leaves many memories and will never be forgotten. She was born to DL Simpson and Earthline Gipson Simpson on July 4, 1964, in Sparkman, Arkansas.
arkadelphian.com
Laverne Masters
Laverne Masters, 87, of Bismarck, Arkansas, passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Christus Dubuis Long Term Care at CHI St. Vincent Hospital in Hot Springs, Arkansas. She was born March 17, 1935, in Prescott, Arkansas, to David Columbus Parker and Bessie Mae King Parker. Laverne enjoyed sewing, painting and...
arkadelphian.com
Linda Vinson
Linda Lou Vinson, age 81, of Hot Springs, Arkansas formerly of Gurdon passed away on January 7, 2023 in a local assisted living facility. Mrs. Vinson was born on August 18, 1941 in Gurdon, Arkansas to her parents Earl and Louise Kuhn. She was a homemaker, an amazing cook, and loved watching Hallmark movies.
arkadelphian.com
Week in Local History: Jan. 8
For the Week in Clark County History, we combed through bound copies of the Daily Siftings Herald to choose some front-page news from editions dating 10, 20 and 30 years ago. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office began investigating an armed robbery at the Dollar General in Gurdon. The suspect, Kevin Bolton, would later be named as a suspect in an unrelated homicide and found guilty.
arkadelphian.com
APD’s Cop Walk program earns city statewide award
Arkadelphia is a Trendsetter City in the state of Arkansas. The city was named the winner of Arkansas Business’s Public Works/Environmental and Green Management category for cities with a population between 5,000-20,000 for its “Cop Walk” program. The Cop Walk program is something local residents know well.
arkadelphian.com
Arkadelphia Promise: 2021 class records highest retention rate in program history
Arkadelphia Promise scholarship recipients from the Arkadelphia High School class of 2021 recorded the highest freshman-to-sophomore retention rate in the history of the scholarship program dating back to 2011. Numbers show that 84.4% of AHS graduates who entered college as freshman in the fall of 2021 returned for their sophomore...
arkadelphian.com
3 arrested for Lark Place robbery
Authorities have named one suspect who was arrested in connection with a Dec. 30 robbery that ultimately left two people dead at an Arkadelphia apartment complex. Two others are juveniles and have not yet been named, although they are expected to be charged as adults. Javion Lameer Sims, 18, of...
arkadelphian.com
Newspaper stand gets new life as food pantry project
At 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, community members gathered to witness the ribbon cutting for the MLK Food Pantry outside of Peake Rosenwald School. Starr Crow, AmeriCorps program officer and civic engagement manager for the Arkansas Department of Education, approached Clark County District 2 Justice of the Peace Michael Ankton about a food pantry project using a repurposed newspaper stand from the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. These food pantries have been popping up all across Arkansas as the online news source has phased out printed newspapers.
arkadelphian.com
Badgers fall to Cards in road game
It was a rough night for the Arkadelphia Badgers (9-4) in their 76-60 loss to the Camden-Fairview Cardinals (5-4). As they took their fourth loss on the season, they were battered and bruised in a very physical game that saw 37 foul calls from both sides. “We have told our...
Comments / 0