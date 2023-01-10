ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

blocbyblocknews.com

Amid Criticism for Insufficient Garbage Collection, Baltimore Director Of Public Works Announces His Resignation

Baltimore City’s director of public works, Jason Mitchell, announced his resignation on Monday after less than two years in the position, Mark Reutter reports for the Baltimore Brew. In his press release, Mitchell committed to serving until April to aid in the transition to his successor and attributed his resignation to family and health-related concerns—though his announcement comes shortly after two city councilmen demanded he resign.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Head of Baltimore Center Stage stepping down; interim artistic director to serve during nationwide search for replacement

After more than four years as artistic director of Baltimore Center Stage (BCS), Stephanie Ybarra is moving on. The theater organization announced this week that Ybarra will step down on April 1 to become program officer in Arts and Culture at the Mellon Foundation, one of the nation’s largest supporters of the arts and humanities.
BALTIMORE, MD
wfmd.com

Frederick City Officer Hit By Car Investigating Case

Frederick, Md. (DG) – A Frederick City Police Officer was struck by a vehicle Wednesday. According to a text message from Frederick City’s Acting Police Chief Kirk Henneberry, police were conducting an investigation into a fraud case in the 900 block of W. 7th Street when a foot chase began of an individual.
FREDERICK, MD
WBAL Radio

Suspect arrested in Georgia in connection with MTA bus driver's killing

Baltimore police said a man wanted in connection with the October killing of a bus driver was arrested in Georgia. Video above: BPD names suspect, subject of peace order in bus driver's killing (October 2022) Leon Hill was arrested Thursday in Atlanta, police said. He is being charged with first-degree...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Stabbing reported at Baltimore County high school

—— HALETHORPE, MD—Police are responding to a stabbing at a Baltimore County high school. The incident was reported at around 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday at Lansdowne High School, located in the 3800-block of Hollins Ferry Road. Unconfirmed reports indicate that there is one stabbing victim at the scene...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
WBAL Radio

Burglars fail to steal ATM from Chris' Seafood in Canton, but leave damage behind

A Baltimore seafood business is cleaning up damage left behind in an attempted ATM theft. Within just about two minutes just after 1 a.m. Tuesday, the thieves parked a Kia Soul and tossed a brick into and walked through the glass door of Chris' Seafood on South Montford Avenue in Canton. They were caught on surveillance video fleeing empty-handed, leaving the ATM behind.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorebrew.com

Black couple sues Four Seasons Baltimore after “humiliating” experience

After room rates kept going up and snarky remarks were made about whether their credit card was stolen, the two concluded it was all about their race. A Baltimore couple who tried to book a room at the luxury Four Seasons Hotel Baltimore – and allegedly were told they “may be better off going to a Motel 6” – have filed a lawsuit saying they were essentially turned away because they were African American.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Police Department search for suspects in murder

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department is seeking the publics help identifying homicide suspects. Homicide detectives need your help in locating those responsible for the death of Darius Brockington. Brockington was located murdered on December 26, 2022, in the 2000 block of Falls Road. Anyone with information is...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore police identify man whose remains were found stuffed in storage container at vacant home

BALTIMORE -- Police have identified the remains of a man who was found stuffed in a storage container last week at a vacant house in West Baltimore.Officers said the remains of 32-year-old Dustin Davis were found on Jan. 5 in the 3500 block of Holmes Avenue. Police are investigating the death as a homicide.Police asked the public on Tuesday to help them identify the victim based on a sketch of several tattoos. Officers on duty in West Baltimore investigated a storage container that emitted a strong, foul odor. That's when they found the remains of a man, who was described by...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Baltimore County Executive Olszewski announces housing reform package

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski released a four-part legislative plan on Thursday to expand new housing opportunities and address community concerns. The proposed legislative reform includes establishing a housing fund, a new system to identify and deal with vacant properties, and modernizing townhome construction, which would lead to larger dwellings.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Body Hidden On Baltimore Porch Identified, Cause Of Death Revealed

Police have revealed the identity of a man found dead in a storage container on the porch of an abandoned Baltimore home. The body of Dustin Davis, 33, was found stuffed in a storage container on the porch of the home in the 3500 block of Holmes Avenue on the afternoon of Thursday, Jan. 5, after neighbors complained of a foul smell, according to Baltimore police.
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

Council member wants DC homeowner who killed 13-year-old to be held accountable

WASHINGTON - The calls for transparency are growing now, two days after a 13-year-old was shot dead in Northeast D.C. After speaking with the family of Karon Blake, the Metropolitan Police Department, and community members, Ward 5 Councilmember Zachary Parker released a statement Monday regarding the incident he's calling "unacceptable."
WASHINGTON, DC

