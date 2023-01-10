Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Unusual Facts About BaltimoreTed RiversBaltimore, MD
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Maryland this weekKristen WaltersTowson, MD
Ever Forward ship owners to pay $676,200 for Chesapeake oyster bar restorationDoug StewartBaltimore, MD
Shipley Brings Its Scrumptious Made-Fresh-Daily Donuts to OdentonMadocOdenton, MD
Men’s Basketball: No. 24 Buckeyes drop second-straight game, lose to Maryland 80-73The LanternColumbus, OH
blocbyblocknews.com
Amid Criticism for Insufficient Garbage Collection, Baltimore Director Of Public Works Announces His Resignation
Baltimore City’s director of public works, Jason Mitchell, announced his resignation on Monday after less than two years in the position, Mark Reutter reports for the Baltimore Brew. In his press release, Mitchell committed to serving until April to aid in the transition to his successor and attributed his resignation to family and health-related concerns—though his announcement comes shortly after two city councilmen demanded he resign.
WBAL Radio
Drug organizations across Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia facing federal charges
The feds have dismantled two Baltimore-based drug organizations that trafficked fentanyl to West Virginia. The drugs led to a spike in overdoses causing at least two deaths. According to court documents, 34 people from Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia have been charged. Kentrel Rollins, 30, of Baltimore, is also accused...
Nottingham MD
Councilman Marks: Police ‘aware’ of social media post hyping large gathering at White Marsh Mall
—— WHITE MARSH, MD—Police in Baltimore County are “aware” of a social media post hyping a large gathering at White Marsh Mall this weekend, according to Councilman David Marks. The post, which circulated on Instagram this week, calls for individuals to “gather” to “shut down” White...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Head of Baltimore Center Stage stepping down; interim artistic director to serve during nationwide search for replacement
After more than four years as artistic director of Baltimore Center Stage (BCS), Stephanie Ybarra is moving on. The theater organization announced this week that Ybarra will step down on April 1 to become program officer in Arts and Culture at the Mellon Foundation, one of the nation’s largest supporters of the arts and humanities.
wfmd.com
Frederick City Officer Hit By Car Investigating Case
Frederick, Md. (DG) – A Frederick City Police Officer was struck by a vehicle Wednesday. According to a text message from Frederick City’s Acting Police Chief Kirk Henneberry, police were conducting an investigation into a fraud case in the 900 block of W. 7th Street when a foot chase began of an individual.
WBAL Radio
Suspect arrested in Georgia in connection with MTA bus driver's killing
Baltimore police said a man wanted in connection with the October killing of a bus driver was arrested in Georgia. Video above: BPD names suspect, subject of peace order in bus driver's killing (October 2022) Leon Hill was arrested Thursday in Atlanta, police said. He is being charged with first-degree...
Nottingham MD
Stabbing reported at Baltimore County high school
—— HALETHORPE, MD—Police are responding to a stabbing at a Baltimore County high school. The incident was reported at around 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday at Lansdowne High School, located in the 3800-block of Hollins Ferry Road. Unconfirmed reports indicate that there is one stabbing victim at the scene...
Hitman Nicknamed 'Glock' Gets 35 Years In Maryland Murder-For-Hire Plot: Feds
A Baltimore criminal with a fitting nickname will spend decades behind bars for his role in a murder-for-hire plot that led to the death of a man believed to be working with law enforcement. Daquante “Glock" Thomas, 20, of Baltimore, has been sentenced to 35 years in prison, followed by...
WBAL Radio
Burglars fail to steal ATM from Chris' Seafood in Canton, but leave damage behind
A Baltimore seafood business is cleaning up damage left behind in an attempted ATM theft. Within just about two minutes just after 1 a.m. Tuesday, the thieves parked a Kia Soul and tossed a brick into and walked through the glass door of Chris' Seafood on South Montford Avenue in Canton. They were caught on surveillance video fleeing empty-handed, leaving the ATM behind.
baltimorebrew.com
Black couple sues Four Seasons Baltimore after “humiliating” experience
After room rates kept going up and snarky remarks were made about whether their credit card was stolen, the two concluded it was all about their race. A Baltimore couple who tried to book a room at the luxury Four Seasons Hotel Baltimore – and allegedly were told they “may be better off going to a Motel 6” – have filed a lawsuit saying they were essentially turned away because they were African American.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore Police Department search for suspects in murder
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department is seeking the publics help identifying homicide suspects. Homicide detectives need your help in locating those responsible for the death of Darius Brockington. Brockington was located murdered on December 26, 2022, in the 2000 block of Falls Road. Anyone with information is...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore activist says Maryland law could lead preteens to commit more crimes
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — House Bill 459 was passed in June of 2022. It's known as the Juvenile Justice Reform Act. The bill states that a child under the age of 13 may not be charged with a crime. Last week a 12-year-old brought a loaded gun to MacAuthur Middle...
NBC Washington
Man Who Shot, Killed 13-Year-Old Karon Blake Is DC Government Employee: Mayor
The man who shot and killed 13-year-old Karon Blake in Northeast D.C. is a D.C. government employee and has been put on administrative leave, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser says. Bowser said the man had no involvement with law enforcement. She would not give any further details about him. A source...
Baltimore police identify man whose remains were found stuffed in storage container at vacant home
BALTIMORE -- Police have identified the remains of a man who was found stuffed in a storage container last week at a vacant house in West Baltimore.Officers said the remains of 32-year-old Dustin Davis were found on Jan. 5 in the 3500 block of Holmes Avenue. Police are investigating the death as a homicide.Police asked the public on Tuesday to help them identify the victim based on a sketch of several tattoos. Officers on duty in West Baltimore investigated a storage container that emitted a strong, foul odor. That's when they found the remains of a man, who was described by...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore man sentenced to 35 years in federal prison in connection to a 2020 murder
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A U.S. District Judge has sentenced a Baltimore man to 35 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence resulting in death, in connection to a murder-for-hire conspiracy. According to the plea agreement,...
WBAL Radio
Baltimore County Executive Olszewski announces housing reform package
Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski released a four-part legislative plan on Thursday to expand new housing opportunities and address community concerns. The proposed legislative reform includes establishing a housing fund, a new system to identify and deal with vacant properties, and modernizing townhome construction, which would lead to larger dwellings.
WBAL Radio
Baltimore City House Delegation chairman wants to hold adults accountable for juveniles with guns
The Baltimore City House Delegation chairman has some ideas on addressing juvenile crime. Baltimore City Delegate Stephanie Smith wants to see legislation to penalize adults for either selling or giving weapons to juveniles that they use to commit crimes or take to schools. This would also include failing to secure...
Help save Wilbur the Rooster in the Hereford Zone
Neighbors are trying to save Wilbur the Rooster with a petition after he's had multiple noise complaints filed against him.
Body Hidden On Baltimore Porch Identified, Cause Of Death Revealed
Police have revealed the identity of a man found dead in a storage container on the porch of an abandoned Baltimore home. The body of Dustin Davis, 33, was found stuffed in a storage container on the porch of the home in the 3500 block of Holmes Avenue on the afternoon of Thursday, Jan. 5, after neighbors complained of a foul smell, according to Baltimore police.
fox5dc.com
Council member wants DC homeowner who killed 13-year-old to be held accountable
WASHINGTON - The calls for transparency are growing now, two days after a 13-year-old was shot dead in Northeast D.C. After speaking with the family of Karon Blake, the Metropolitan Police Department, and community members, Ward 5 Councilmember Zachary Parker released a statement Monday regarding the incident he's calling "unacceptable."
