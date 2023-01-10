BALTIMORE -- Police have identified the remains of a man who was found stuffed in a storage container last week at a vacant house in West Baltimore.Officers said the remains of 32-year-old Dustin Davis were found on Jan. 5 in the 3500 block of Holmes Avenue. Police are investigating the death as a homicide.Police asked the public on Tuesday to help them identify the victim based on a sketch of several tattoos. Officers on duty in West Baltimore investigated a storage container that emitted a strong, foul odor. That's when they found the remains of a man, who was described by...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 20 HOURS AGO