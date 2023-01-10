ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sporting News

Kooyong Classic: Alex de Minaur defeats third Grand Slam winner in four victories

Alex de Minaur continued his impressive run of recent form defeating US Open 2020 winner Dominic Thiem at the Kooyong Classic on Tuesday. In front of a parochial Australian crowd, the 23-year-old didn't have many issues as he dismissed the Austrian 6-4 6-4 in 98 minutes. The win means that...
FOX Sports

Sofia Kenin advances to Hobart International semifinals

HOBART, Australia (AP) — Former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin is two wins away from her first title in three years after coming from behind to make the semifinals of the Hobart International. The 24-year-old Kenin, who beat Anhelina Kalinina 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 on Thursday, is ranked 280th after...
tennisuptodate.com

Shapovalov turns coach as he helps girlfriend Mirjam Bjorklund in qualifying win at Australian Open

Denis Shapovalov put on his coaching cape to help girlfriend Mirjam Bjorklund secure a big win as she looks to qualify for the Australian Open. Both Shapovalov and his girlfriend Mirjam Bjorklund play tennis but her career is not going as well as his. The Swedish player is slowly improving though with Shapovalov supporting her every step of the way. It was a comfortable win in straight sets for Bjorklund and Shapovalov was on the sidelines coaching her through the victory.
AFP

World number one Swiatek leads Australian Open charge

World number one Iga Swiatek is the woman to beat when the Australian Open begins on Monday without retired great Serena Williams and last year's champion Ashleigh Barty. Poland's Swiatek is clear favourite, having dominated women's tennis following the retirement in March last year of the Australian Barty.
The Associated Press

AUSTRALIAN OPEN 2023: Nadal defends title, Djokovic returns

Top men to watch at the Australian Open, which begins at Melbourne Park on Monday morning (Sunday night EST):. Grand Slam Titles: 22 — Australian Open (2: 2009, 2022), French Open (14: 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2022), Wimbledon (2: 2008, 2010), U.S. Open (4: 2010, 2013, 2017, 2019)
atptour.com

Korda Dishes On Djokovic Battle, Coach Stepanek & Goals For 2023

Before the Adelaide International 1 final, multiple photos of a young Sebastian Korda with Novak Djokovic went viral. Ahead of the match, former World No. 1 Djokovic had high praise for the 22-year-old American. “[He is] one of the players that has kind of the cleanest striking technique that you...
atptour.com

Five Matches To Watch: Berrettini Meets Murray, Rublev Takes On Thiem

Tennis fans have been eagerly anticipating the year's first major, and with the draw now set, it's clear that the Australian Open will provide fireworks from Day 1. Thursday's draw ceremony revealed a host of marquee matchups in the men's singles opening round, including Matteo Berrettini taking on Andy Murray and Andrey Rublev squaring off with Dominic Thiem.
atptour.com

Tennis Explained: Inside 'The Show'

New to the game of tennis? Our Tennis Explained series will quickly bring you up to speed with all you need to know to fully enjoy the sport. This installment covers some entertainment (both on and off court), fashion and more. How To Entertain. What is a tweener?. The holy...
FOX Sports

Casper Ruud out, Cameron Norrie advances in Auckland

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Third-ranked Casper Ruud was eliminated in the second round of the ASB Tennis Classic by Laslo Djere 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (3) on Wednesday. The top-seeded Norwegian missed only four first serves in the opening set and put almost constant pressure on Djere. But things changed early in the second set when Ruud landed only three of eight first serves in his first two service games as the Serb broke to lead 3-1.
atptour.com

Australian Open Primer: Draw Timing, Prize Money & More

Watch a live stream of the Australian Open draw on the AO Facebook page (3pm Thursday in Melbourne; 5am Thursday CET; 11pm Wednesday ET) Defending champion Rafael Nadal returns to the Australian Open as its top seed as he bids for a record-extending 23rd Grand Slam men's singles title. But nine-time champion Novak Djokovic is hot on his heels and will hope to draw level with Nadal on 22 major crowns. The Serbian is preparing for his first competitive action at Melbourne Park since winning the 2021 title.
atptour.com

Draper's Revenge Mission Leads To Adelaide SFs

Bautista Agut charges past Davidovich Fokina, Kokkinakis extends run. They say revenge is best served cold, but Jack Draper was in no mood to wait during the hot Australian summer. One week after losing to Karen Khachanov in Adelaide, the 21-year-old Briton snapped back at the same venue with a...
atptour.com

Kokkinakis Makes More Memories In Adelaide With Rublev Upset

Thanasi Kokkinakis served up a treat for the home fans at the Adelaide International 2 on Wednesday, when the Australian downed top seed Andrey Rublev 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 to reach the quarter-finals at the ATP 250 event. Kokkinakis held off a mid-match resurgence from Rublev to notch the third Top...
atptour.com

17-Year-Old Shang Charges Into Australian Open Main Draw

After a historic year for Chinese men’s tennis in 2022, the momentum continued Thursday at the 2023 Australian Open. The 17-year-old #NextGenATP star Shang Juncheng showed few nerves in the final round of qualifying for the first Grand Slam of the year in Melbourne, where he downed Zsombor Piros 6-3, 6-4 to reach the main draw.
atptour.com

Arnaldi, Holt On Brink Of Australian Open Debuts After Qualifying Wins

Italy's Matteo Arnaldi enjoyed a taste of big-stage tennis at the Next Gen ATP Finals last season, and the 21-year-old is on the brink of another milestone moment after advancing to the final round of Australian Open qualifying. With a 5-7, 7-5, 6-4 win against home favourite Alex Bolt on Wednesday, the 22nd seed moved within one victory of his Grand Slam debut.
atptour.com

Stricker Moves On In AO Qualifying; Mixed Day For Italians

Next Gen ATP Finals semi-finalist Dominik Stricker has advanced to the second round of Australian Open qualifying for the second consecutive year after defeating German veteran Cedrik-Marcel Stebe 6-3, 6-4 at Melbourne Park Tuesday. The 20-year-old, who fell to Australian veteran Matthew Ebden in the second round of AO qualifying...

