Australian Open draw: Rafael Nadal begins title defense with tough test in opening round
Defending champion Rafael Nadal will face English youngster Jack Draper in the opening round of the Australian Open in a bid to retain his 2022 crown and extend his grand slam tally.
Sporting News
Kooyong Classic: Alex de Minaur defeats third Grand Slam winner in four victories
Alex de Minaur continued his impressive run of recent form defeating US Open 2020 winner Dominic Thiem at the Kooyong Classic on Tuesday. In front of a parochial Australian crowd, the 23-year-old didn't have many issues as he dismissed the Austrian 6-4 6-4 in 98 minutes. The win means that...
FOX Sports
Sofia Kenin advances to Hobart International semifinals
HOBART, Australia (AP) — Former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin is two wins away from her first title in three years after coming from behind to make the semifinals of the Hobart International. The 24-year-old Kenin, who beat Anhelina Kalinina 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 on Thursday, is ranked 280th after...
Tennis-Kasatkina, Garcia into Adelaide semis, Kenin battles back in Hobart
ADELAIDE, Jan 12 (Reuters) - World number eight Daria Kasatkina stumbled to close out the match but progressed to the semi-finals of the Adelaide International 2 with a 6-3 7-6(3) win over Petra Kvitova on Thursday.
Tennis-Undercooked Nadal targets number 23 at Melbourne Park
SYDNEY, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Rafa Nadal will head into the Australian Open undercooked and with only one win to his name since September's U.S. Open, but it would surprise nobody if he retained the title he won for the second time last year.
tennisuptodate.com
Shapovalov turns coach as he helps girlfriend Mirjam Bjorklund in qualifying win at Australian Open
Denis Shapovalov put on his coaching cape to help girlfriend Mirjam Bjorklund secure a big win as she looks to qualify for the Australian Open. Both Shapovalov and his girlfriend Mirjam Bjorklund play tennis but her career is not going as well as his. The Swedish player is slowly improving though with Shapovalov supporting her every step of the way. It was a comfortable win in straight sets for Bjorklund and Shapovalov was on the sidelines coaching her through the victory.
World number one Swiatek leads Australian Open charge
World number one Iga Swiatek is the woman to beat when the Australian Open begins on Monday without retired great Serena Williams and last year's champion Ashleigh Barty. Poland's Swiatek is clear favourite, having dominated women's tennis following the retirement in March last year of the Australian Barty.
AUSTRALIAN OPEN 2023: Nadal defends title, Djokovic returns
Top men to watch at the Australian Open, which begins at Melbourne Park on Monday morning (Sunday night EST):. Grand Slam Titles: 22 — Australian Open (2: 2009, 2022), French Open (14: 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2022), Wimbledon (2: 2008, 2010), U.S. Open (4: 2010, 2013, 2017, 2019)
atptour.com
Korda Dishes On Djokovic Battle, Coach Stepanek & Goals For 2023
Before the Adelaide International 1 final, multiple photos of a young Sebastian Korda with Novak Djokovic went viral. Ahead of the match, former World No. 1 Djokovic had high praise for the 22-year-old American. “[He is] one of the players that has kind of the cleanest striking technique that you...
tennisuptodate.com
2023 Australian Open WTA Draw confirmed including Swiatek, Jabeur, Pegula, Raducanu, Fernandez, Gauff
The draw is officially confirmed for the 2023 Australian Open on the WTA side of the draw which will take place between 16 and 29 January. Emma Raducanu could face Coco Gauff in the second round in Melbourne if she can get past Tamara Korpatsch in one of the main eye catching draws.
atptour.com
Five Matches To Watch: Berrettini Meets Murray, Rublev Takes On Thiem
Tennis fans have been eagerly anticipating the year's first major, and with the draw now set, it's clear that the Australian Open will provide fireworks from Day 1. Thursday's draw ceremony revealed a host of marquee matchups in the men's singles opening round, including Matteo Berrettini taking on Andy Murray and Andrey Rublev squaring off with Dominic Thiem.
atptour.com
Tennis Explained: Inside 'The Show'
New to the game of tennis? Our Tennis Explained series will quickly bring you up to speed with all you need to know to fully enjoy the sport. This installment covers some entertainment (both on and off court), fashion and more. How To Entertain. What is a tweener?. The holy...
FOX Sports
Casper Ruud out, Cameron Norrie advances in Auckland
AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Third-ranked Casper Ruud was eliminated in the second round of the ASB Tennis Classic by Laslo Djere 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (3) on Wednesday. The top-seeded Norwegian missed only four first serves in the opening set and put almost constant pressure on Djere. But things changed early in the second set when Ruud landed only three of eight first serves in his first two service games as the Serb broke to lead 3-1.
atptour.com
Australian Open Primer: Draw Timing, Prize Money & More
Watch a live stream of the Australian Open draw on the AO Facebook page (3pm Thursday in Melbourne; 5am Thursday CET; 11pm Wednesday ET) Defending champion Rafael Nadal returns to the Australian Open as its top seed as he bids for a record-extending 23rd Grand Slam men's singles title. But nine-time champion Novak Djokovic is hot on his heels and will hope to draw level with Nadal on 22 major crowns. The Serbian is preparing for his first competitive action at Melbourne Park since winning the 2021 title.
atptour.com
Draper's Revenge Mission Leads To Adelaide SFs
Bautista Agut charges past Davidovich Fokina, Kokkinakis extends run. They say revenge is best served cold, but Jack Draper was in no mood to wait during the hot Australian summer. One week after losing to Karen Khachanov in Adelaide, the 21-year-old Briton snapped back at the same venue with a...
atptour.com
Kokkinakis Makes More Memories In Adelaide With Rublev Upset
Thanasi Kokkinakis served up a treat for the home fans at the Adelaide International 2 on Wednesday, when the Australian downed top seed Andrey Rublev 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 to reach the quarter-finals at the ATP 250 event. Kokkinakis held off a mid-match resurgence from Rublev to notch the third Top...
WTA roundup: Veronika Kudermetova saves 5 match points
No. 6 seed Veronika Kudermetova of Russia saved five match points to defeat No. 10 Danielle Collins in Thursday’s quarterfinal
atptour.com
17-Year-Old Shang Charges Into Australian Open Main Draw
After a historic year for Chinese men’s tennis in 2022, the momentum continued Thursday at the 2023 Australian Open. The 17-year-old #NextGenATP star Shang Juncheng showed few nerves in the final round of qualifying for the first Grand Slam of the year in Melbourne, where he downed Zsombor Piros 6-3, 6-4 to reach the main draw.
atptour.com
Arnaldi, Holt On Brink Of Australian Open Debuts After Qualifying Wins
Italy's Matteo Arnaldi enjoyed a taste of big-stage tennis at the Next Gen ATP Finals last season, and the 21-year-old is on the brink of another milestone moment after advancing to the final round of Australian Open qualifying. With a 5-7, 7-5, 6-4 win against home favourite Alex Bolt on Wednesday, the 22nd seed moved within one victory of his Grand Slam debut.
atptour.com
Stricker Moves On In AO Qualifying; Mixed Day For Italians
Next Gen ATP Finals semi-finalist Dominik Stricker has advanced to the second round of Australian Open qualifying for the second consecutive year after defeating German veteran Cedrik-Marcel Stebe 6-3, 6-4 at Melbourne Park Tuesday. The 20-year-old, who fell to Australian veteran Matthew Ebden in the second round of AO qualifying...
