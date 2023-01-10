Read full article on original website
Opinion: Hitchhiker bed bugs swarm homeless peopleDavid Heitz
Denver Airport travelers tried to bring guns, fuel and a sword through TSAHeather Willard
Five indicted in Front Range auto theft and burglary crime ringHeather WillardDouglas County, CO
Parker Police seek participants for neighborhood surveillance databaseHeather WillardParker, CO
Denver settles $28 million in legal claims since 2010, report showsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Four Big Colorado Retail Stores Now Closing For Good
It was announced this week that another major retail store in Colorado is closing down four local locations, including one in Northern Colorado. More to follow?. Another Big Northern Colorado Retail Store Now Closed For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime mainstay...
Opinion: ‘Homeless McDonald's’ exists on Colfax, too
The McDonald’s on 16th Street in Denver became an oasis for people experiencing homelessness. It no doubt led to its demise. It came to be known in Denver as the "homeless McDonald's."
Aurora landlord who hired armed guards to evict motel residents faces a second lawsuit
The landlord of an extended stay motel in Aurora, who recently settled with three plaintiffs who sued his company for hiring armed guards to illegally evict residents at gunpoint in late 2021, is being sued again by 18 other residents with similar but more extensive claims. The first lawsuit against...
Denver police officer receives award for act of kindness in buying groceries for woman in need
When Officer Melissa Martin responded to a noise complaint on a snowy New Year's Eve in 2021, it turned into a welfare check, and Martin learned the woman she encountered had just escaped an abusive relationship. Based on the apartment's sparse furnishings, it appeared she had just moved in. Martin...
This Denver metro zip code is among the ‘hottest’ neighborhoods in the nation
One zip code in the Denver metro ranked among the hottest in the nation for real estate.
Family homelessness in Denver skyrockets
DENVER — The number of families who find themselves with no home, searching for a place to sleep with their kids in Denver has skyrocketed. There weren't enough resources for families experiencing homelessness to start with, and now the situation is even more pressing. When a family reaches out...
Big Lots closing 4 Colorado stores
DENVER — This article was first published by MileHighontheCheap.com. Big Lots is making a big move by closing four locations in Colorado. Closing sales are unfortunate because it means lots of unexpected changes for employees, shoppers and the local community the business serves. However, it’s good news for bargain...
Robber targets 4 Denver-area banks in 2-day spree
Police are looking for a man who robbed four different banks in the Denver area, targeting three of them in less than two hours.
Colorado city ranked 'worst place to raise a family' in United States
A recent data analysis released by Schoolaroo sought to determine which American cities were among the best places to raise a family. Considering factors falling into seven categories – safety, health, finance, education, recreation, quality of life, and home atmosphere – the website compared 151 American cities, assigning an overall rank to each.
Colorado man sentenced to 10 years for trafficking a minor in 2020
A man was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in the Department of Corrections for trafficking a minor for commercial sex work in late 2020.
Proposal to change Aurora council meeting times fails
A proposal to implement an earlier start time for Aurora’s city council meetings failed on Monday. The resolution proposed by Mayor Pro Tem Curtis Gardner would have changed regular meeting start times from 6:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Council voted the resolution down in a 4-6 decision. Councilmembers Gardner, Dustin Zvonek, Danielle Jurinsky and Steve Sundberg had supported the idea.
Thieves steal $10,000-worth of food, beer from Boulder restaurant
Just after midnight Saturday, a man and woman broke into two separate outdoor freezers at the Backcountry Pizza and Tap House, located at 2319 Arapahoe Avenue.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
Breaking: Rep. Tracey Bernett resigns from office
The day before Colorado’s 2023 legislative session began, Rep. Tracy Bernett resigned from her position representing House District 12 as criminal proceedings continue against her. Bernett resigned Sunday, according to the Colorado General Assembly website, with the 2023 session beginning Monday. Bernett, a Democrat, had been finishing up her...
Denver residents fed up with delay in trash services
DENVER (KDVR) – Dumpsters and trash cans around Denver have been left overflowing. It’s a problem that’s been hitting the metro since the frigid temperatures hit the Front Range last month. The Problem Solvers spoke to resident Devin Hartin who claims his complex’s dumpster has not been emptied since Dec. 8 and, like his dumpster, […]
Officer promoted 3 years after being found drunk on duty
An Aurora Police Department officer was not only not fired after he was found drunk and passed out in his unmarked patrol car in 2019, but now he has received a promotion. Officer promoted 3 years after being found drunk …. An Aurora Police Department officer was not only not...
Wild crash in Englewood caught on video
The moment the driver of a red Toyota Supra lost control and crashed along Santa Fe Drive Monday was captured on video.
Aurora poised to double capacity of Prairie Waters riverbank filtration project with federal grant
AURORA | Aurora is planning an expansion to its innovative Prairie Waters project with the help of a $5 million federal grant, a project that city staffers say could recover enough water to support thousands of homes. The grant, which the federal government says the city is likely to receive,...
Police asking light rail assault victims to come forward
Lakewood police are asking the victims of an assault at the Garrison light rail station to come forward. Vicente Arenas reports. Police asking light rail assault victims to come …. Lakewood police are asking the victims of an assault at the Garrison light rail station to come forward. Vicente Arenas...
Aurora officer found drunk, passed out in patrol car 3 years ago gets promoted
An Aurora Police Department officer was not only not fired after he was found drunk and passed out in his unmarked patrol car in 2019, but now he has received a promotion.
