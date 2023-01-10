ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood Village, CO

K99

Four Big Colorado Retail Stores Now Closing For Good

It was announced this week that another major retail store in Colorado is closing down four local locations, including one in Northern Colorado. More to follow?. Another Big Northern Colorado Retail Store Now Closed For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime mainstay...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Family homelessness in Denver skyrockets

DENVER — The number of families who find themselves with no home, searching for a place to sleep with their kids in Denver has skyrocketed. There weren't enough resources for families experiencing homelessness to start with, and now the situation is even more pressing. When a family reaches out...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Big Lots closing 4 Colorado stores

DENVER — This article was first published by MileHighontheCheap.com. Big Lots is making a big move by closing four locations in Colorado. Closing sales are unfortunate because it means lots of unexpected changes for employees, shoppers and the local community the business serves. However, it’s good news for bargain...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Proposal to change Aurora council meeting times fails

A proposal to implement an earlier start time for Aurora’s city council meetings failed on Monday. The resolution proposed by Mayor Pro Tem Curtis Gardner would have changed regular meeting start times from 6:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Council voted the resolution down in a 4-6 decision. Councilmembers Gardner, Dustin Zvonek, Danielle Jurinsky and Steve Sundberg had supported the idea.
AURORA, CO
The Longmont Leader

Breaking: Rep. Tracey Bernett resigns from office

The day before Colorado’s 2023 legislative session began, Rep. Tracy Bernett resigned from her position representing House District 12 as criminal proceedings continue against her. Bernett resigned Sunday, according to the Colorado General Assembly website, with the 2023 session beginning Monday. Bernett, a Democrat, had been finishing up her...
COLORADO STATE
FOX31 Denver

Denver residents fed up with delay in trash services

DENVER (KDVR) – Dumpsters and trash cans around Denver have been left overflowing. It’s a problem that’s been hitting the metro since the frigid temperatures hit the Front Range last month. The Problem Solvers spoke to resident Devin Hartin who claims his complex’s dumpster has not been emptied since Dec. 8 and, like his dumpster, […]
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Officer promoted 3 years after being found drunk on duty

An Aurora Police Department officer was not only not fired after he was found drunk and passed out in his unmarked patrol car in 2019, but now he has received a promotion. Officer promoted 3 years after being found drunk …. An Aurora Police Department officer was not only not...
AURORA, CO
KDVR.com

Police asking light rail assault victims to come forward

Lakewood police are asking the victims of an assault at the Garrison light rail station to come forward. Vicente Arenas reports. Police asking light rail assault victims to come …. Lakewood police are asking the victims of an assault at the Garrison light rail station to come forward. Vicente Arenas...
DENVER, CO

