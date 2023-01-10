Read full article on original website
abccolumbia.com
Orangeburg man arrested on drug charges, assault on police officer
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)— Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office charged 23 year-old Andrew Easterlin with nine counts of possession with intent to distribute narcotics and assault on a police officer. Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says Easterlin intended to distribute contraband including oxycodone and amphetamine, and trafficking methamphetamine. Investigators made the arrest...
abccolumbia.com
Orangeburg authorities searching for murder suspect
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)—The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety needs your help finding a murder suspect on the run. Investigators say Cristyon Evans is connected to a homicide on December 30, 2022. The 35 year-old is considered to be armed and dangerous. He’s 5’9” and weighs about 216 pounds. If...
abccolumbia.com
Lexington Police searching for alleged Hobby Lobby shoplifters
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police Department is searching for two individuals who allegedly shoplifted from Hobby Lobby on December 7, 2022. Authorities say the shoplifters took over $170 in merchandise and left the parking lot in a dark color sedan. Call CrimeStoppers or Detective McWilliams with information at...
One wounded in shooting at apartments on Blossom Street
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A man has been injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in Columbia. While details are limited, police say the shooting happened at Cross Hill Apartments in the 4400 block of Blossom Street in Columbia. A male victim was shot in the upper body and...
WRDW-TV
ID released for Aiken County killing victim whose body was found burned
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday released the name of a homicide victim whose body was found in a burned vehicle. The body was found around 10 a.m. July 28 in a burned vehicle on Boggy Gut Road, approximately a mile off Williston Road.
abccolumbia.com
Deputies: Former Richland Co. jail officer charged after inappropriate relationship with inmate
Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Richland Co. Sheriff Leon Lott says a former employee at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center is charged with Misconduct. Investigators say in October of last year it was discovered that China Gregg was involved in an inappropriate relationship with an inmate. Deputies say the inmate...
WIS-TV
Sheriff Leon Lott takes the stand and jury begins deliberations in federal lawsuit
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott took the stand in federal court Wednesday for a civil lawsuit involving one of his former deputies. Shelia Webb is suing former deputy Cameron Duecker over a Feb. 2019 incident where Duecker tasered her nine times in her home. She is also suing Lott (in his official capacity) arguing the department was negligent in hiring and retaining Duecker.
WIS-TV
Detention center officer arrested for ‘inappropriate’ relationship with murder suspect
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott has announced the arrest of a jail officer for misconduct at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Columbia. According to RCSD, an October 2022 investigation by ASGDC staff revealed that former jail officer China Gregg was involved in an inappropriate relationship with an inmate.
WJCL
South Carolina Baby Surrendered: Newborn given up at hospital, now in DSS custody
A newborn baby was safely surrendered at a South Carolina hospital under Daniel's Law, according to the Department of Social Services. Officials with Prisma Health Richland Hospital accepted the infant on Monday. The African American female was born on Jan. 8 and weighed 7 pounds, and was 20 inches long...
Victim killed in Eastover crash identified by coroner
EASTOVER, S.C. — The Richland County Coroner's Office has released the name of a woman who died in a Tuesday morning crash in the Eastover area. According to a statement released on Wednesday morning, authorities said 29-year-old Mecca S. Windsor of Sumter was the person who died in the crash, which happened around 3 a.m. on US-601 near Governor Heyward Road.
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies victim of crash on Highway 72 in Greenwood Co.
GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Coroner identified the name of the driver that passed away from a crash that happened on Tuesday. The coroner said the crash happened at around 12:29 p.m. on Highway 72. According to the coroner, 26-year-old David Ray Weichmann was traveling west...
One dead in single car accident in Richland County
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead after a single car accident in Richland County. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. David Jones, the accident happened around 3 a.m. on US-601 near Governor Heyward Road in Eastover. A 2013 Hunyadi was traveling south on US-601 near Governor...
wfxg.com
Body found on Boggy Gut Rd. in Aiken identified
AIKEN, Sc. (WFXG) - The Aiken County Coroner's Office has identified the victim in an investigation dating back to July of 2022. On July 28th, a body was found in a burned vehicle on Boggy Gut Rd off of Williston Rd. After DNA testing, that victim has now been identified as 33-year-old Freddie Powell III of Aiken. The Aiken County Coroner's Office has ruled Powell's cause of death as a homicide.
coladaily.com
Columbia man and known gang member sentenced to 46 months in federal prison
A Columbia man was sentenced to more than 46 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, and possession of a firearm by a felon. According to the United States Department of Justice United States Attorney’s...
WRDW-TV
Raided church accused in multimillion-dollar VA fraud scheme
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - More details are coming out after the FBI raided a branch of the House of Prayer church in Augusta last summer. In June, the FBI served a search warrant at the Assembly of Prayer church on Old Tobacco Road just outside Gate 5 of Fort Gordon. At the same time, the agency served search warrants at a sister church in the Savannah area. Similar raids took place at church facilities elsewhere in the U.S.
thecaycewestcolumbianews.com
Update in ongoing Lauren Ridge Apartments homicide Investigation
Chief Terrence Green is providing additional information on an ongoing homicide investigation from July 9, 2022, at the Lauren Ridge Apartments off Augusta Road in the Town of Lexington. At approximately 2:00 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call at the complex and found a man in the outside stairway...
WIS-TV
South Congaree landlord arrested for renting mobile home without a business license
SOUTH CONGAREE, S.C. (WIS) - A scrutinized South Congaree landlord was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly renting out a mobile home in a park that’s closing in two months. Landlord Naomi Halter faces the misdemeanor charge of operating without a business license. Tuesday morning a Lexington County judge granted...
WIS-TV
Crash blocks traffic on I-20 near Two Notch Rd
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A crash on I-20 blocked all eastbound lanes Thursday morning. SCDOT said the crash happened near Exit 74 at around 8:43 a.m. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline. Stay up to...
wpde.com
Amtrak train resumes route after being stuck due to Lake City derailment
WPDE — Hundreds of train passengers are moving again after being stuck for more than 29 hours after a train was derailed in Lake City Monday night, according to reports from ABC News. An Amtrak auto train left Lorton, Virginia Monday evening on a nonstop trip to Sanford, Florida...
wach.com
Search continues for suspect in Columbia-area music promoter's murder
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington Police have provided new details in the murder of a Columbia-area music promoter, who was shot multiple times at Augusta Road apartment complex in July 2022 and later died in the hospital. Officials believe several people were involved in the planned murder of 29-year-old...
