Aiken, SC

abccolumbia.com

Orangeburg man arrested on drug charges, assault on police officer

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)— Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office charged 23 year-old Andrew Easterlin with nine counts of possession with intent to distribute narcotics and assault on a police officer. Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says Easterlin intended to distribute contraband including oxycodone and amphetamine, and trafficking methamphetamine. Investigators made the arrest...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Orangeburg authorities searching for murder suspect

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)—The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety needs your help finding a murder suspect on the run. Investigators say Cristyon Evans is connected to a homicide on December 30, 2022. The 35 year-old is considered to be armed and dangerous. He’s 5’9” and weighs about 216 pounds. If...
ORANGEBURG, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lexington Police searching for alleged Hobby Lobby shoplifters

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police Department is searching for two individuals who allegedly shoplifted from Hobby Lobby on December 7, 2022. Authorities say the shoplifters took over $170 in merchandise and left the parking lot in a dark color sedan. Call CrimeStoppers or Detective McWilliams with information at...
LEXINGTON, SC
WIS-TV

Sheriff Leon Lott takes the stand and jury begins deliberations in federal lawsuit

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott took the stand in federal court Wednesday for a civil lawsuit involving one of his former deputies. Shelia Webb is suing former deputy Cameron Duecker over a Feb. 2019 incident where Duecker tasered her nine times in her home. She is also suing Lott (in his official capacity) arguing the department was negligent in hiring and retaining Duecker.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Victim killed in Eastover crash identified by coroner

EASTOVER, S.C. — The Richland County Coroner's Office has released the name of a woman who died in a Tuesday morning crash in the Eastover area. According to a statement released on Wednesday morning, authorities said 29-year-old Mecca S. Windsor of Sumter was the person who died in the crash, which happened around 3 a.m. on US-601 near Governor Heyward Road.
EASTOVER, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies victim of crash on Highway 72 in Greenwood Co.

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Coroner identified the name of the driver that passed away from a crash that happened on Tuesday. The coroner said the crash happened at around 12:29 p.m. on Highway 72. According to the coroner, 26-year-old David Ray Weichmann was traveling west...
GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

One dead in single car accident in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead after a single car accident in Richland County. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. David Jones, the accident happened around 3 a.m. on US-601 near Governor Heyward Road in Eastover. A 2013 Hunyadi was traveling south on US-601 near Governor...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wfxg.com

Body found on Boggy Gut Rd. in Aiken identified

AIKEN, Sc. (WFXG) - The Aiken County Coroner's Office has identified the victim in an investigation dating back to July of 2022. On July 28th, a body was found in a burned vehicle on Boggy Gut Rd off of Williston Rd. After DNA testing, that victim has now been identified as 33-year-old Freddie Powell III of Aiken. The Aiken County Coroner's Office has ruled Powell's cause of death as a homicide.
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

Raided church accused in multimillion-dollar VA fraud scheme

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - More details are coming out after the FBI raided a branch of the House of Prayer church in Augusta last summer. In June, the FBI served a search warrant at the Assembly of Prayer church on Old Tobacco Road just outside Gate 5 of Fort Gordon. At the same time, the agency served search warrants at a sister church in the Savannah area. Similar raids took place at church facilities elsewhere in the U.S.
AUGUSTA, GA
thecaycewestcolumbianews.com

Update in ongoing Lauren Ridge Apartments homicide Investigation

Chief Terrence Green is providing additional information on an ongoing homicide investigation from July 9, 2022, at the Lauren Ridge Apartments off Augusta Road in the Town of Lexington. At approximately 2:00 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call at the complex and found a man in the outside stairway...
LEXINGTON, SC
WIS-TV

Crash blocks traffic on I-20 near Two Notch Rd

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A crash on I-20 blocked all eastbound lanes Thursday morning. SCDOT said the crash happened near Exit 74 at around 8:43 a.m. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline. Stay up to...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Search continues for suspect in Columbia-area music promoter's murder

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington Police have provided new details in the murder of a Columbia-area music promoter, who was shot multiple times at Augusta Road apartment complex in July 2022 and later died in the hospital. Officials believe several people were involved in the planned murder of 29-year-old...
LEXINGTON, SC

