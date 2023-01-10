Read full article on original website
natureworldnews.com
Horizontal vs. Vertical Machine Centers - Which is the Most Efficient for Your Project
If you want to create precision components from a single workpiece, one of the most efficient ways to get this done is with a machine center. There's not just one type of equipment which is covered by this umbrella term, but a number of them. So if you're in the process of picking a machine center for your next project, you probably want to know which is the right one for the job.
3DPrint.com
Bioprinting Automation for Drug Discovery to Be Developed by Molecular Devices and Advanced Solutions
Molecular Devices, a Silicon Valley manufacturer of laboratory equipment, has partnered with bioprinting company Advanced Solutions Life Sciences to develop 3D biology automation technologies for drug discovery. As part of the commercial partnership, Molecular Devices will market Advanced Solutions’ bioprinting platform BioAssemblyBot 400 (BAB 400), an intelligent six-axis robotic arm...
technologynetworks.com
Superior Characterization of Biotherapeutic Quality Attributes Using Electron Activated Dissociation
The ability to characterize and monitor the product quality attributes (PQA) of a biotherapeutic is paramount for scientists. The traditional workflow involves collision induced dissociation (CID)-based MS/MS for identification of PQAs, followed by MS/MS workflows for quantification.However, this means that separate experiments are required to achieve quantification of selected species.
envirotech-online.com
The process and challenges of liquid flowmeter research and development
As a leading international manufacturer and supplier of small-bore liquid flowmeters, Titan Enterprises is committed to investing in research and development to maintain its competitive edge in the market. New product development is a vital part of any manufacturing company, and by pushing the boundaries of technology and exploring a range of options, Titan can offer cost-effective, reliable flow sensor products to its customers.
Researchers in China create device to directly split seawater to produce hydrogen
A research team in China has developed a device to split salty seawater to produce hydrogen directly. The device, a membrane-based seawater electrolyzer, helps address the side-reaction and corrosion problems of traditional methods. The team led by Zongping Shao, a chemical engineering professor at China's Nanjing Tech University, has published...
German startup unveils the lightest and most versatile AI-supported 'power suit'
German Bionic will unveil new lightweight smart AI-powered wearable suits and products at CES (Consumer Electronics Show) 2023. The European robotics firm aims to further workplace safety in physically demanding jobs with its range of smart devices. "With our new wearables, we are empowering hard-working people with the tools they need to do their jobs more safely and sustainably," said a release.
Researchers recently discover that the human body can be used as a receiver for new 6G wireless technology
Researchers at the University of Massachusetts (UMASS) recently announced their invention of "a low-cost, innovative way to harvest the waste energy from Visible Light Communication (VLC) by using the human body as an antenna. This waste energy can be recycled to power an array of wearable devices, or even, perhaps, larger electronics." [i]
marktechpost.com
Meet DiffusionDet: An Artificial Intelligence (AI) Model That Uses Diffusion for Object Detection
Object detection is a powerful technique for identifying objects in images and videos. Thanks to deep learning and computer vision advances, it has come a long way in recent years. It has the potential to revolutionize a wide range of industries, from transportation and security to healthcare and retail. As the technology continues to improve, we can expect to see even more exciting developments in the field of object detection.
Why The Future of Lateral Flow Testing is Digital
Lateral flow immunoassay tests (or LFTs, for short) have been in use for decades, becoming an indispensable tool within diagnostics’ (Dx) practice, as well as a growing range of applications outside healthcare. LFT’s capacity for delivering fast turnaround—rapid detection in less than 20 minutes—from sample to result has made LFTs central to the shift moving triage and primary care closer to the patient at point-of-care (POC) and point-of-need (PON).
agritechtomorrow.com
Developing Nondestructive Sensors for Quality Control
Source: Jane Marsh, Editor-in-Chief at Environment.co. Farmers on the cutting edge of agriculture often use advanced techniques to evaluate their crops. Rather than cutting open fruit and sending the samples to a lab, some farmers have begun using nondestructive methods for quality control. This process can involve scanning vegetables with a sensor, inserting a needle into a plant stem, or punching a small hole out of a leaf to gather valuable data without destroying the harvest.
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
BD Introduces Automated Robotic Track System for Microbiology Labs
BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) today introduced a new, robotic track system for the BD Kiestra microbiology laboratory solution that automates lab specimen processing, which may help to reduce manual labor and wait time for results. The new BD Kiestra 3rd Generation Total Lab Automation System allows laboratories to create...
New Revenue Stream and 5,500 Pounds of Towing Capacity: Cyngn Collaborates with Jtec Industries
MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 11, 2023-- Cyngn Inc. (the “Company” or “Cyngn”) (NASDAQ: CYN), the industrial autonomous vehicle company, announced today that it is working alongside Jtec Industries, the leading manufacturer of material handling carts. For end users, the collaboration will bring a sophisticated cart system to its autonomous vehicle deployments. For Cyngn and Jtec, the collaboration will lead to additional revenue opportunities. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005348/en/ Cyngn autonomous Stockchaser vehicle (Graphic: Business Wire)
3DPrint.com
BASF’s Sculpteo Orders 3D Printing Automation Tech from AM-Flow
At Formnext 2022, automation is taking the spotlight for 3D printing, with a number of experts suggesting that it will be a central focus of the industry’s development in 2023. At CES, we’ve already seen the launch of a new automation ecosystem from Formlabs. One of the world’s largest petrochemical companies, BASF, is also embracing robotics and artificial intelligence through its Sculpteo subsidiary. The service bureau has just inked a deal to purchase an AM-Flow system from the Dutch company of the same name.
technologynetworks.com
Biosample Management and Data Tracking: Setting Your LIMS Workflow Right
A smoothly functioning laboratory information management system (LIMS) is essential in the era of “Big Data”, where large studies with numerous biosamples are the norm. The LIMS pipeline involves a comprehensive and optimized biosample management protocol (i.e., collecting, labeling and entering samples into the system and safely storing them), applying the analytical technique(s), data tracking (i.e., linking data to the biosample, safely storing the data) and finally applying appropriate methods of data analysis.
techxplore.com
Screen-printing method can make wearable electronics less expensive
The glittering, serpentine structures that power wearable electronics can be created with the same technology used to print rock concert t-shirts, new research shows. The study, led by Washington State University researchers, demonstrates that electrodes can be made using just screen printing, creating a stretchable, durable circuit pattern that can be transferred to fabric and worn directly on human skin. Such wearable electronics can be used for health monitoring in hospitals or at home.
aiexpress.io
CUBE acquires data capture platform The Hub
Automated regulatory intelligence platform CUBE has acquired The Hub, an AI-powered answer for capturing and monitoring unstructured knowledge throughout the regulatory web. CUBE will combine The Hub’s know-how with its RegPlatform to supply extra capabilities for patrons to automate their regulatory compliance processes, decreasing danger and compliance working prices.
Meet Aircore Mobility: The next-gen axial flux propulsion and traction motor
Infinitum revealed its award-winning, next-generation axial flux propulsion and traction motor, Aircore Mobility. Aircore Mobility motor maximizes vehicle range, whether on land, in the air, or on the water, by delivering high power and torque density and operating with class-leading efficiency over a wide range of speeds and load circumstances.
techxplore.com
A new 'digital twin' of laser-directed energy deposition repair technology
Mechanical parts in industrial machinery and structures that develop thinning or cracks need to be replaced with new ones. In recent years, attempts to repair them have been considered, in order to improve industrial sustainability. So, repair technology for machines has been a hot topic of research and development. Conventional...
takeitcool.com
Caustic Soda Production Cost Analysis Report, Raw Materials Requirements, Costs and Key Process Information, Provided by Procurement Resource
The latest report titled “Caustic Soda Production Cost Report” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of the Caustic Soda. Report Features Details. Product Name Caustic Soda. Process Included. Caustic Soda Production From Lime Soda Process.
3DPrint.com
MELD Spins off Metal 3D Printing Service Bureau
Just as Virginia Tech was awarded a U.S. Department of Defense grant for the purchase of an additive friction stir deposition (AFSD) system, the only commercial provider of AFSD equipment, MELD Manufacturing, has announced a strong indicator of growth. The Virginia, USA-based startup has spun out a new business dedicated to AFSD metal 3D printing services.
