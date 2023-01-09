Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Political Expert and Former Professor Explains the Differences Between the Trump and Biden Classified Documents CasesThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWilmington, DE
New York Mets Complete Trade Involving All-StarOnlyHomersBaltimore, MD
A man is arrested following the Silver Spring McDonald's stabbings.Mario DonevskiSilver Spring, MD
Washington Commanders Fire CoachOnlyHomersWashington, DC
DC police publish images of suspects in the Metrobus shootingMario DonevskiWashington, DC
Related
Student with disabilities bullied at Maryland high school
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — The Principal at Severna Park High School in Maryland sent a letter home to families Monday after being made aware of a video going around showing a student bullying his classmate with disabilities. Principal Lindsay Abruzzo claims the video of the incident was airdropped...
streetcarsuburbs.news
The Beat of Laurel: Hidden gem discovered in Laurel
People will often share how they discovered a hidden secret, whether it be a vacation getaway or a unique dining experience. This kind of word-of-mouth information, information that’s based on personal experience, may convince people to seek out that thing, or that experience, themselves. So, let me take a...
WTOP
Md. high school investigating after video shows student bullying classmate with special needs
Officials at a high school in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, say they are investigating after a video showing a student bullying a classmate with special needs and using racial slurs was widely shared with students and staff earlier this week. The video was shared via AirDrop on Tuesday afternoon with...
Severna Park High officials investigating video of student bullying special needs student
BALTIMORE - Officials at Severna Park High School sent a letter to parents saying they are investigating a video that shows a student bullying another student with special needs.The video was airdropped to several students and staff within the school.According to school principal Lindsay Abruzzo, the video shows a student speaking with the special needs student during lunch, using words that include a "racial epithet and phrases that are belittling and demeaning to a person with special needs." Letter Severna Park HS Airdropped Video 1-10-23 by Adam Thompson on ScribdSchool officials also said the special needs student...
osibaltimore.org
WMAR profiles OSI Fellow Terry “Uncle T” Williams
Last week, WMAR profiled 2022 OSI-Baltimore Community Fellow Terry “Uncle T” Williams, who is expanding his program, Challenge to Change, a youth mentoring initiative targeted to youth at risk for committing acts of violence in East Baltimore. Watch the full segment here.
whatsupmag.com
Meet Kasey Heath of Kent Island High School
Senior Kasey Heath ripped off long runs again and again for the Kent Island High School football team in 2022. The running back averaged an eye-catching eight yards a carry, led the state in rushing touchdowns with 30, and gained nearly 2,000 yards on the ground. Health possesses college size...
First Baptist Church of Glenarden Holds Revival with Bishop T.D. Jakes
The main sanctuary and overflow rooms of the First Baptist Church of Glenarden were filled as Bishop T.D. Jakes preached during the annual New Year's revival in Upper Marlboro. The post First Baptist Church of Glenarden Holds Revival with Bishop T.D. Jakes appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Dinosaurs to invade Baltimore: Jurassic Quest coming to fairgrounds
BALTIMORE -- Over 160 million years of dinosaurs are coming to the Baltimore area. Jurassic Quest, an interactive dinosaur experience, will be at the Maryland State Fairgrounds this weekend. WJZ's Amy Kawata got a sneak peak Friday morning before doors opened in the afternoon, and she made a fearsome new friend. The experience will feature life-like moving and roaring dinosaurs, dinosaur-themed rides and attractions, live shows, interactive science and art activities including a giant fossil dig and more, organizers said. Kids and adults of all ages are welcome. The experience also has a "Triceratots" soft play area for the youngest visitors. The event runs from Friday, Jan. 13 to Monday, Jan. 16. General Admission tickets are $22, and kids unlimited admission is $36. Senior admission is $19 Buy tickets to the event here, and use the code RAPTOR for a special discount.
multihousingnews.com
Howard Hughes Lands $117M for Maryland Community
The project is part of the firm’s master-planned development, the Downtown Columbia Plan. The Howard Hughes Corp. has secured financing for its 382-unit community that’s part of its ambitious master-planned development in Columbia, Md. JLL arranged the $117 million loan that will be used to take out existing construction financing for the developer’s community, Juniper. The five-year fixed-rate loan was provided by an undisclosed lender.
Nottingham MD
BCPS Grade 3 students honored in Baltimore County Fire Department’s Fire Prevention Poster Contest
TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Public Schools’ Grade 3 students were honored last night for their participation in the annual Baltimore County Fire Department’s Fire Prevention Poster Contest. During an award ceremony at Dundalk High School, the five students received awards while 28 others received honorable mentions. Awards were...
techvisibility.com
Brand new Information on Payday loans into the Baltimore, Maryland
Every day life is made totally out of fortune and you may misfortune and you can therefore is in our create. When we and also be, we feel something strat to get responsible, yet not, lifetime can invariably treat your own to your various ways. Brand of shocks you desire me to spend cash i never envision i’d like – although some one to pick they must save money having the following day, the long run can be not knowing and considered may well not adequate. Then payday loans to the Baltimore Maryland have been in away from use.
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore City Winter Restaurant Week returns for 2023
Baltimore City's Winter Restaurant Week encourages people to try something new through specially curated menus, and it's quickly approaching. Baltimore Restaurant Week dates back to 2006, and it's organized by the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore. At The Copper Shark in Locust Point, the details really matter to executive chef Matthew...
'This is all we eat': Customers excited about first Raising Canes in Maryland, opens in Towson
BALTIMORE - Raising Cane's has made its Maryland debut in Towson.A long line of customers waited, some for hours, Thursday to enjoy the popular chicken restaurant, which originally started in Louisiana.The store's grand opening was held Thursday in Towson.The new restaurant is situated a short distance from the Towson University campus. Lines of customers wrapped around the corner Thursday. "I got off work at 3 a.m. and I got here at 6 a.m. so I'm a little sleep deprived but I'm making it work," customer Connor Hineline said.Live music, Towson mascot Doc the Tiger, photos and more made it a full-on...
whatsupmag.com
Renovate & Rejuvenate
*A Recently Sold Home* Primary Structure Built: 1900 Sold For: $880,000 Original List Price: $875,000 Bedrooms: 4 Baths: 3 Full, 1 Half Living Space: 2,307 Sq. Ft. This 2,300-square-foot, colonial-style home in Easton is an exceptional example of what a well-executed home interiors renovation should look like. A vintage, seven-paneled glass door opens to reveal a charming generous foyer and the main level’s beautiful, two-toned knotty hardwoods and a gorgeous, architectural staircase with modern metal railing design.
Texas BBQ chain opening restaurants in Pasadena and Little Italy
A Texas-based barbecue restaurant chain is moving in on Maryland. Dickey's Barbecue Pit just opened in Pasadena, Anne Arundel County, and is also planning a downtown Baltimore location
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Baltimore (MD)’s Oldest Firehouse Named Historic Landmark; Eligible for $5M for Renovations
Baltimore’s Commission for Historical and Architectural Preservation unanimously voted Tuesday for Engine Company 14 to become a historical landmark for being the oldest operating fire station in the city, clearing the way for millions in state money to renovate the building, thebaltimorebanner.com reported. The firehouse — which is more...
whatsupmag.com
Gubernatorial Inauguration Set for Jan. 18 in Annapolis
Information on Road Closures and Parking Restrictions in Downtown. ANNAPOLIS, MD- The City of Annapolis is preparing for the inauguration of Gov.-elect Wes Moore and Lt. Gov.-elect Aruna Miller on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. The official swearing-in will take place at noon inside the State House, followed by a public ceremony on the northwest side of the State House (facing Lawyer’s Mall). For information specific to inauguration ceremonies, please visit mooremillerinauguration.com.
Courthouse News Service
Teacher loses free speech claims vs. school district
BALTIMORE — A Maryland courthouse dismissed a government teacher’s First Amendment retaliation claims against his former employer, which allegedly disciplined him for showing clips from the Steven Spielberg film “Amistad” and videos of police brutality to students. Because he is a public employee, he is not guaranteed unrestrained freedom of speech nor academic decisions on materials to share with the class; his disability discrimination claim will proceed, however, as he plausibly argued his reasonable requests for accommodations related to stress were denied.
Baltimore's Leslie George Dies After Valiant Cancer Battle
Baltimore's Leslie George died after a valiant cancer battle on Monday, Jan. 2. She was 46 years old. Leslie was rushed to the emergency room due to pain in her lower back and legs sometime last year, loved ones said on a GoFundMe. Scans showed fractures in her spine from the cancer in her bones.
Where's Marty? At Faidley's Seafood, the only remaining vendor at the old Lexington Market
Hi Everyone!Last week, K2 and I brought you a recap of our most interesting people of 2022. And, off air, at the end of last week, we agreed that besides bringing you, daily, interesting places and things, we need to specifically spotlight people. And there are so many people whose background or stories make up the vibe of Baltimore, as is one such lady we visited today.Nancy FAIDLEY Devine is the daughter of the founders of Faidley's Seafood, and now the matriarch of the family. She and her husband Bill Devine really put Faidley's Seafood, in the Lexington Market, on the map. A worldwide...
Comments / 0