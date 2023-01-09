Read full article on original website
W&L’s Staniar Gallery Presents ‘Futile State’
Another Exercise in Futility (detail); 2016; 3D printed bronze pick-axes, plastic, brass, aluminum, compressor; dimensions variable. Washington and Lee’s Staniar Gallery is pleased to present “Futile State,” a solo exhibition by sculptor Sam Blanchard. The show will be on view from Jan. 9 through Feb. 8. Blanchard will give an artist’s talk on Tuesday, Jan. 23 at 5:30 p.m. in Wilson Hall’s Concert Hall. The lecture will be followed by a reception for the artist.
W&L Visiting Assistant Professor John Cataldi Publishes Book
John Cataldi, visiting assistant professor of sociology and anthropology at Washington and Lee University, has published a new book that will hit bookshelves on Jan. 15. The book, “Practical Symbolic Interactions in the Shrine of the South: Conversations with a Damn Yankee,” dives into the community sentiments toward Southern symbols, noting that reactions are not necessarily tied to a racial divide.
Meet Madison Lilly ’25
As a small-town girl, I appreciated the size of W&L and the opportunity to really get to know professors and other students. Large schools were very overwhelming to me, and the friendliness that I experienced in Lexington and W&L’s campus sealed the deal. My dad is a W&L Law alumnus, so Lexington has always been special to him as well. I loved seeing the campus and town through his eyes and hearing how special his time in Lexington was.
Law Faculty Recognized with Lewis Prize for Excellence in Scholarship
Each year, the Frances Lewis Law Center at Washington and Lee awards two faculty members with the Lewis Prize for Excellence in Legal Scholarship for outstanding scholarly work. In December 2022, law professors Joshua Fairfield and Kish Parella were recognized for their efforts. Fairfield’s award recognizes his extensive contributions to...
